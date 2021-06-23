Phil Steele names 11 Hawkeyes preseason All Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum has been named to Phil Steele’s Publications preseason first-team All-America team. In addition, junior running back Tyler Goodson was named fourth-team All-America on Phil Steele’s preseason list.

Linderbaum and Goodson are joined by eight additional Hawkeyes on the Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten teams. Linderbaum and Goodson are both first-team All-Big Ten selections, along with senior defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, sophomore punter Tory Taylor, and senior return specialist Charlie Jones.

Junior offensive lineman Cody Ince and senior defensive backs Jack Koerner and Riley Moss earned second team accolades. Those named to the third team include junior tight end Sam LaPorta and junior linebacker Seth Benson.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy a year ago and earned first-team All-America honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. He was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Phil Steele and the Walter Camp Foundation. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league media.

Goodson (5-10, 199) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in 2020 after leading Iowa’s rushing attack with 143 carries for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards in his first college season.

Taylor (6-4, 231) was named Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year in his first season. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media, was named second-team All-America by The Athletic first-team Freshman All-America by the FWAA. Taylor handled all of Iowa’s punting duties, averaging 44.1 yards on 40 punts. He was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

Jones (6-0, 188) burst on the scene as Iowa’s punt return specialist with five punt returns for 105 yards in a win over Michigan State, including a 54-yard touchdown. For the season he averaged 10.5 yards on 21 returns to lead the Big Ten and rank 11th nationally. He earned honorable mention All-America recognition from Phil Steele and was second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches.

Ince (6-4, 282) saw action in all eight games last season, starting the final six games at left guard. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from league coaches and media.

VanValkenburg (6-4, 267) returns for his third season with the Hawkeyes after joining the program as a graduate transfer. He was second-team All-Big Ten a year ago by league coaches and media. VanValkenburg led the nation with four fumble recoveries last season. He recorded 30 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. VanValkenburg is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason Watch List.

Koerner (6-0, 204) returns for his third season as a starter at free safety after starting 19 games the past two seasons. Koerner collected 45 tackles last season and led the team with three interceptions.

LaPorta (6-4, 249) saw action in all eight games in 2020 and had 26 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. As a true freshman he recorded 15 receptions for 188 yards. LaPorta earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors a year ago.

Moss (6-1, 194) started every game a year ago at cornerback, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He collected 43 tackles and totaled 111 return yards on two interceptions, including a 54-yard touchdown return in a win over Michigan State. He has 15 career starts.

Benson (6-5, 229) started the final seven games last season at middle linebacker after missing the opening contest due to injury. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition after recording 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops.