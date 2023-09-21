Last week was a week of chalk in the Big Ten. There were no surprises, except maybe for how badly Iowa beat Western Michigan. But the games were blander than prison food, so that was to be expected. The good news is that this week brings us several truly great games. The bad news is that they're all on at the same time. Seriously, this is the biggest scheduling mess I've seen in twenty seasons of writing this column. And you'll know very quickly the weirdest factoid of them all. So let's get on with it.

WHAT I GOT RIGHT AND WHAT I GOT WRONG

Penn State at Illinois: I said Penn State 34, Illinois 20; actual score, Penn State 30, Illinois 13. I am not, at this point in the season, scared of the Illini in any way. Louisville vs. Indiana: I said Louisville 41, Indiana 16; actual score, Louisville 21, Indiana 14. I’m going to go with “I overestimated Louisville” because I think my assessment of IU is right. Western Michigan at Iowa: I said Iowa 27, WMU 24; actual score, Iowa 41, WMU 10. Sometimes I don’t mind being a little bit wrong. Virginia at Maryland: I said Maryland 34, Virginia 31; actual score, Maryland 41, Virginia 12. I’m starting to think there is no good college football in Virginia this season. Bowling Green at Michigan: I said Michigan 52, BGSU 13; actual score, Michigan 31, BGSU 6. I have yet to see Michigan’s offense be brilliant this season. Defense is legit though. Washington at Michigan State: I said Washington 44, MSU 20; actual score, Washington 41, MSU 7. Sparty’s probably not done winning for the season, but oof. Minnesota at North Carolina: I said UNC 31, Minnesota 27; actual score, UNC 31, Minnesota 13. You think P.J. Fleck called Matt Campbell after this one to commiserate? Nebraska at Northern Illinois: I said Nebraska 38, NIU 12; actual score, Nebraska 35, NIU 11. That’s as close as I’ll get to a perfect prediction this season. Northwestern at Duke: I said Duke 48, Northwestern 10; actual score, Duke 38, Northwestern 14. Hey, I had the general idea. Western Kentucky at Ohio State: I said OSU 41, WKU 17; actual score, OSU 63, WKU 10. Close enough. Syracuse at Purdue: I said Syracuse 28, Purdue 27; actual score, Syracuse 35, Purdue 20. I think Purdue might not be that great this year, guys. Virginia Tech at Rutgers: I said Rutgers 27, VT 23; actual score, Rutgers 35, VT 16. This means, by the transitive property, Rutgers is a lot better than Purdue. Georgia Southern at Wisconsin: I said Wisconsin 42, GSU 24; actual score, Wisconsin 35, GSU 14. This was a horrible game, change my mind.

That’s a perfect 13-0 on the week, moving me to 35-3 (.921) on the season.

Welp, let’s mess that number up, shall we?



WISCONSIN AT PURDUE | FRIDAY 6 PM CT | FS1

The two first year coaches, Luke Fickell and Ryan Walters, are having similar starts, but not quite the same. Both have lost games that were within their grasp, but Purdue has lost twice and looked kind of lost both times. Meanwhile Wisconsin is trying to grow into its new passing identity, but the transformation is going not-quite-smoothly. That will be a small matter as the rosters are not evenly matched. However, I think Wisconsin will struggle in the first half, because that's just what it does these days. The Badgers will win though, which is a great chance for me to make you feel old by reminding you that Badger Badger Badger turned twenty years old recently. Wisconsin 31, Purdue 20

RUTGERS AT NO. 2 MICHIGAN | 11 AM CT | BTN

(Your eyes are not deceiving you. This is the only 11 AM game in the Big Ten this week. I cannot ever remember a time when the league had only one game in this timeslot. Welcome to the Brave New World.) Cavoli riscaldati, literally, "reheated cabbage," is an Italian term used to describe the attempt to revive an old relationship, which usually results in a soggy, smelly mess, much like, well, reheating cabbage does. It has seemed to work out okay for Rutgers and Greg Schiano so far, particularly this season with the Dear Old Rutgers Knights of Scarlet starting 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 95-30. Then you realize that Michigan is also 3-0, has outscored its opponents 96-16, and did that without Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh returns in this game. The aroma of overheated cabbage begins to fill the room. Michigan 42, Rutgers 13

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AT ILLINOIS | 2:30 PM CT | BTN

Illinois, which could really really use a win, has to face Florida Atlantic, which is ... "Alexa, is Florida Atlantic the one that's good at football, or is that Florida International?" "They're both basically rehab centers for coaches who failed somewhere else." "Sooo ...?" "So does it really matter? Nobody ever coaches there more than three seasons." "Good point. So who's coaching FAU?

"The Florida Atlantic Owls are coached by Tom Herman, who recently failed at Texas." "What does that mean for this game?" "Probably nothing. You're not going to watch it anyway." Illinois 37, Florida Atlantic 21

MARYLAND AT MICHIGAN STATE | 2:30 PM CT | NBC/Peacock

If Rutgers is cavoli riscaldati, then Maryland is pasta arrabbiata, an angry-seeming dish with a lot of bite. And Michigan State is cucciolo smarrito, a lost puppy. Don't get me wrong, I love dogs, but unlike the cute little puppy wandering around, Sparty isn't helpless -- or blameless. However, I very much like Maryland in this game. Maryland 34, Michigan State 24

LOUISIANA TECH AT NEBRASKA | 2:30 PM CT | BTN

I thought Skip Holtz was still at Louisiana Tech, but nah, they're coached by Sonny Cumbie, which sent me down a rabbit hole of Air Raid quarterbacks of the past. It was kind of fun to reminisce about them, particularly because the Minnesota Vikings have training camp where I went to college. One day I was walking to class and about fifteen feet in front of me were Andre Ware, an Air Raid-type quarterback, and Gino Torretta, a decidedly non-Air Raid quarterback. They both won the Heisman Trophy. I remember thinking to myself, "You will never be this close to two Heisman winners again." Then I remembered that they're considered two of the least deserving Heisman winners ever. Ware won in 1989 amidst a field of non-incredible players, though in hindsight Emmitt Smith really should have finished higher than seventh. Torretta won in 1992 but at least the voters that season had the good sense to make Marshall Faulk place second. Why am I bringing this up? Because Nebraska is probably going to win this very uninteresting game and I'm just trying to make conversation. Nebraska 27, Louisiana Tech 13.

AKRON AT INDIANA | 6:30 PM CT | BTN

"Sorry, hon, can't take you to the hospital right now, Akron-Indiana is on. Just call 911." Indiana 34, Akron 13

MINNESOTA AT NORTHWESTERN | 6:30 PM CT | BTN

It's such a shame Minnesota and Northwestern have to play when there are better games on, like Akron-Indiana. Minnesota 40, Northwestern 10

NO. 6 OHIO STATE AT NO. 9 NOTRE DAME | 6:30 PM CT | NBC/Peacock

This is justifiably one of the most-hyped games in the country this weekend, and with good reason. The teams match up incredibly well and there storylines abound. One of the most interesting to me is how Ohio State started off with two very unsatisfying victories over teams the Buckeyes should have easily put to sleep, all at a time when Michigan was crushing soft-bellied bobos without Jim Harbaugh. Another is comparing the job Marcus Freeman is doing at Notre Dame with the job Brian Kelly is doing at LSU. The Fighting Irish are undefeated and ranked three spots higher than the Tigers. Big plays will be an important key to this game, but they're a wash offensively. Defensively it's a different story as the Buckeyes have been absolutely dominant on that side of the ball. But ND will be the toughest offense OSU has faced by a wide, wide margin. I think this game will hinge around a late drive. I just don't know whose, or what the outcome will be. However, I have to make a choice. And I'm saying ... Ohio State 24, Notre Dame 20 But if you're reading this, you probably won't watch this game anyway, because it's counter-scheduled against ...

NO. 24 IOWA AT NO. 7 PENN STATE | 6:30 PM CT | BTN