You don't want to talk about That Game, and I don't either, so let's don't. You're mad, I'm mad, and we're not going to accomplish much just being mad on the internet. [Reddit has left the chat] Let's just remember that even though the season is one-third over, we still don't know which teams are really good and which teams aren't. That has to be proved in the crucible of actual competition. I mean, we could have written Northwestern off for dead but the Cats enter Week 5 at .500 after a "who saw that coming?" takedown of Minnesota last weekend. And hey, speaking of predictions I got wrong!

WHAT I GOT RIGHT AND WHAT I GOT WRONG

Florida Atlantic at Illinois: I said Illinois 37, Florida Atlantic 21; actual score, Illinois 23, Florida Atlantic 17. The Bret Bielema Return to Greatness Train would be unloading, but it's stuck somewhere south of Kankakee, waiting for a freight train to pass the switch. Akron at Indiana: I said Indiana 34, Akron 13; actual score, Indiana 29, Akron 27. Buy your milk in half-gallons, Tom Allen. Rutgers at Michigan: I said Michigan 42, Rutgers 13; actual score, Michigan 31, Rutgers 7. Something something 2023 Big Ten offenses. Maryland at Michigan State: I said Maryland 34, Michigan State 24; actual score, Maryland 31, Michigan State 9. I know, Michigan State, distractions, et cetera, but are the Terps actually good? Louisiana Tech at Nebraska: I said Nebraska 27, La Tech 13; actual score, Nebraska 28, La Tech 14. Sometimes I even amaze myself. Minnesota at Northwestern: I said Minnesota 40, Northwestern 10; actual score, Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34. I'd complain about missing this one but I'm too busy laughing. Ohio State at Notre Dame: I said OSU 27, ND 24; actual score, OSU 17, ND 14. And Ryan Day is still mad at Lou Holtz. Iowa at Penn State: I said Penn State 23, Iowa 20; actual score, Penn State 31, Iowa 0. Look, why be just a little bit wrong?

Wisconsin at Purdue: I said Wisconsin 31, Purdue 20; actual score, Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17. I'm starting to think Purdue is not so good at the football this year, you guys. That 8-1 performance takes me to 43-4 (.915) on the season, which I'm sure is just a point I'm passing through on my way to .618. So let's make some more predictions! And hey, wait, all these games are on Saturday?

LOUISIANA AT MINNESOTA | 11 AM CT | BTN

Stop it. It won't happen. But if it did, it would be the funniest thing ever. Minnesota 28, Louisiana 12

NO. 6 PENN STATE AT NORTHWESTERN | 11 AM CT | BTN

Well, we know one of these teams is good, but what about the other one? David Braun was given an impossible task at Northwestern and it sure looked at first like the Cats were on their way to (another) lost season. And maybe I'm looking at things through Hawk-colored glasses but I think Penn State is beyond legitimate. I'm looking forward to the dogfight for the final East division title, in the same way I'm not looking forward to the sleepover tickle fight for the West. Right. The game. No challenge for PSU but I think Northwestern will actually score on them so I'll shut up now. Penn State 41, Northwestern 7

INDIANA AT MARYLAND | 2:30 PM | BTN

Taulia Tagovailoa should have a good day. Tom Allen, not so much. But I really need to stop picking on the guy. As does the rest of the league. Maryland 41, Indiana 23

NO. 2 MICHIGAN AT NEBRASKA | 2:30 PM CT | FOX

The Husker faithful have had two weekends to relive Nebraska's glory years, provided they can forget the fact they lost to Minnesota and have only beaten Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Matt Rhule and his team shall receive the Cold Water Bucket of Reality this week, from a man who looks like David Byrne in the "Once In A Lifetime" video. You know, a Michigan man. It shall be merciless, though I do think Nebraska can hang with the Wolverines for a half. Michigan 38, Nebraska 12

ILLINOIS AT PURDUE | 2:30 PM CT | Peacock

"Will you never rest, fighting the battle of who could care less .." (I'm just going to forget that when Ben Folds wrote that song he was poking fun at world-weary seen-it-all types like me, not giving us a sound bite to throw at thoroughly mid football games. Also "The Rockford Files" really was cool.) Illinois 21, Purdue 20

WAGNER AT RUTGERS | 2:30 PM CT | BTN

Curse you, Jim Delany. Thanks to your quest for BTN households I now have to look up obscure New York City-area universities and try to learn a few pertinent details about their football programs just so I can make a one-off football prediction. And then I have to look up Wagner, too. Rutgers 48, Wagner 0

MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA | 6:30 PM CT | NBC/Peacock