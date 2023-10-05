Last week was another week of mostly chalk in the Big Ten, though it was surprising to see Purdue showing some signs of life. And then there was the injury that would have been season-changing if it had happened to any team other than Iowa. This week brings us some games where underdogs will be looking to make statements against cocky rivals. Unfortunately, it also brings us Nebraska at Illinois. Before we look ahead, let's look back a bit, shall we?

WHAT I GOT RIGHT AND WHAT I GOT WRONG

Michigan State at Iowa: I said Iowa 20, Michigan State 7; actual score, Iowa 26, Michigan State 16. "Alexa, show me what 'Pyrrhic victory' means." Indiana at Maryland: I said Maryland 41, Indiana 23; actual score, Maryland 44, Indiana 17. Crud, I'm going to have to take Maryland seriously from now on, aren't I? Louisiana at Minnesota: I said Minnesota 28, Louisiana 12; actual score, Minnesota 35, Louisiana 24. I said it would be the funniest thing even if Louisiana could pull the upset and doggone but it looked like it was going to happen. Michigan at Nebraska: I said Michigan 38, Nebraska 12; actual score, Michigan 45, Nebraska 7. Huskers fans growing restless, forgetting Matt Rhule has had a dreadful first year at each of his first three coaching stops. This isn't your year. You should be used to it by now. Penn State at Northwestern: I said Penn State 41, Northwestern 7; actual score, Penn State 41, Northwestern 13. Props to the Cats for keeping this one close for a half, even though almost every Big Ten blowout is close at halftime. Illinois at Purdue: I said Illinois 21, Purdue 20; actual score, Purdue 44, Illinois 19. I'm not sure if Purdue is hitting the groove at the wrong time (from Iowa's point of view), or if Illinois is finding out they aren't as "back" as they looked last season But hey, it could be both! Wagner at Rutgers: I said Rutgers 48, Wagner 0; actual score, Rutgers 52, Wagner 3. That'll teach them not to wag their ners in public, I guess. That 6-1 showing takes me down to 49-5 (.907) on the season, and I'm sure that number will only keep dropping as the easy-to-pick games are mostly over now. So let's look at the harder-to-pick games, I guess.

NEBRASKA AT ILLINOIS | FRIDAY, 7 PM CT | BTN

It's nice to see that the Big Ten's commitment to protecting Friday night high school football extends to scheduling an actual high school football game for its Friday night timeslot. I don't know what to make of this one as neither Nebraska nor Illinois is remotely competent at football this season. I wouldn't trust either team with a lead of fewer than twenty points and the odds that either team will accumulate that much of a lead in this game are about the same as the odds of Taylor Swift being the next Speaker of the House. In fact, I would rather listen to her music than think about this game any more, and I have three Gen Z daughters, so what does that tell you? Illinois 24, Nebraska 20

MARYLAND AT NO. 4 OHIO STATE | 11 AM CT | FOX

Up above I speculated about whether I was going to have to take Maryland seriously this season. The Terps have been impressive so far. But let's face it, their competition hasn't been remotely close to the level of Ohio State. Then again, it's not like the Buckeyes have been lighting up all their opponents. Notre Dame in South Bend is never an easy out so props to Ryan Day for the win but it doesn't erase the first-week struggle against a gawdawful Indiana squad, nor does it do much to wipe out the underwhelming 35-7 Youngstown State win that should have been a 40-point blowout. The Buckeyes have underachieved so far. So this is a chance to make a statement. Problem is, it's also a chance for Maryland to do the same thing. In the end going against the Buckeyes at home against an unranked opponent has historically been very, very unwise, and I'm not going to do it. But if Maryland took a lead into halftime, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised. Ohio State 34, Maryland 24

RUTGERS AT WISCONSIN | 11 AM CT | Peacock

If Luke Fickell wants the Wisconsin faithful to buy into his vision to remake Badger football, this is a game where he simply cannot afford a letdown. The Badger optimists will note that when Rutgers had to play an actual good team (Michigan) the Scarlet Knights got their doors blown off. The Badger pessimists will note that right now about all Wisconsin and Michigan share is a lake. I think Rutgers has the offensive tools to scare the Badgers, but not to beat them, and even though there's nothing about the Wisconsin offense that scares me, I don't think Rutgers has the defensive tools to make much of a game. Badgers, but not big. Wisconsin 27, Rutgers 13

HOWARD AT NORTHWESTERN | 2 PM CT | BTN

I know David Braun didn't have much of a preseason with Northwestern but I'm pretty sure the Widcats can beat one guy. Northwestern 35, Howard 6

NO. 2 MICHIGAN AT MINNESOTA | 6:30 PM CT | NBC/Peacock

Here is another statement game, at least for Minnesota. With the Gophers not having looked impressive at any point thus far in the season, a good showing against Michigan on national television would clearly communicate that the Gophers are a force to be taken seriously in the Big Ten. A good showing against Michigan, by Minnesota, would also indicate that the football gods are playing dice with the universe. Jim Harbaugh may be a weirdo, but he's pretty good at keeping his team defended against upset-minded also-rans who have "Nobody believed in us!" in their AutoTexts. Michigan 41, Minnesota 17 And naturally, saving the best for last ...

PURDUE AT IOWA | 2:30 PM CT | Peacock