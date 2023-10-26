Thankfulness, as we all know, is for next month's holiday, not this month's, but I just want to take a moment to be thankful for the one individual who is making life slightly more tolerable for all Big Ten West fans right now. I am speaking, of course, about Connor Stalions. The Michigan ... person ... has consumed all the air in the Big Ten conference this week, distracting attention from the dreadful performance of most/all of the West division's teams. This scandal couldn't be more perfectly timed from my point of view. So I am grateful for him and I salute the Big Ten's paranoid ne'er-do-well, Jim Harbaugh, for somehow finding a way to make Michigan fans feel dirty about finally being good again. This is noble work and all it took was thousands of dollars and a complete lack of basic precautions. The best part is knowing that a Tennessee message board had the goods on the Michigan espionage way back in December, proving that even though message boards have a bad reputation for "sure, that happened" stories, some people actually do know what they're talking about. So Mr. Stalions, I am thankful for you and your not-at-all creepy "Michigan Manifesto" for how the Wolverines can achieve permanent dominance in the college football world. I remember Miami fans circa early 2002 crowing about how they were never going to be bad at football again, and you see how well that worked out for them. But it's Halloween sooner than it's Thanksgiving, time for ghosts and ghouls and things that go "bump" in the night and other frightening things like invalid fair catch signals. I also know a couple other scary things, like ...

WHAT I GOT RIGHT AND WHAT I GOT WRONG

Wisconsin at Illinois: I said Wisconsin 33, Illinois 18; actual score, Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21. Somehow both teams got Bielema'd. Rutgers at Indiana: I said Rutgers 30, Indiana 17; actual score, Rutgers 31, Indiana 14. This is still more than I want to know about either of these football programs. Minnesota at Iowa: I said Iowa 21, Minnesota 7; actual score, Minnesota 12, Iowa 10. Or so the internet tells me, but listen: anybody can fake a web page. Michigan at Michigan State: I said Michigan 48, Michigan State 13; actual score, Michigan 49, Michigan State 0. That's gonna leave a bruise. Northwestern at Nebraska: I said Nebraska 38, Northwestern 12; actual score, Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9. At least I was right about it being bloody unwatchable. Penn State at Ohio State: I said Ohio State 28, Penn State 23; actual score, Ohio State 20, Penn State 12. Something something 2023 Big Ten offenses. That 5-1 record (and drat the one) plunges my prognostication percentage to 63-9 (.875) on the season. Since I think Iowa-Minnesota was my catastrophic overconfident bed-soiling of the season (assuming it actually happened, that is) I think I'll have to make more mundane mistakes from here on out. And to that end, let me start making them!



MARYLAND AT NORTHWESTERN | 11 AM CT | BTN

I thought I had a line on the Terps as a solid number-4 team in the East, and they still may be that. But they are also a team capable of losing to Illinois, which I can prove since they have, in fact, lost to Illinois. There was some off-the-field drama during Maryland's bye week as offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin was arrested in Florida for driving while drunk. Arrests often surround great programs, but they are arrests of players, not coaches. Honestly, though, I feel like there's no way Marylandcan lose this game, since Northwestern has the consistency of whale vomit this year. Maryland 34, Northwestern 6

INDIANA AT NO. 10 PENN STATE | 11 AM CT | CBS

Yes, CBS is broadcasting this desultory mess of a football game, suggesting it may have confused Tom Allen with Tim Allen. But trust me, there will be no laughs, as Penn State is going to go through the Indiana Hoosiers like 2 AM Taco Bell through a drunk college freshman. Which, when you think about it*, could be kind of funny. *: do not actually think about it Penn State 44, Indiana 16

MICHIGAN STATE AT MINNESOTA | 2:30 PM CT | BTN

You may have gathered from one or two or several dozen things I've written over the years that I'm not really a fan of Minnesota's coach P.J. Fleck. I don't hate him. He's not worth hating. He just rubs me the wrong way with his endless self-promotion. So I'm probably naturally inclined to believe that he's going to follow up having Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe both in Minnesota's possession for the first time since the Kennedy administration* by losing spectacularly to the ghost ship that is Michigan State. Do I have any idea how this will happen? Friend, I do not. But do I believe that it will? Michigan State 20, Minnesota 17 *: it hasn't actually been that long, it just seems like it

PURDUE AT NEBRASKA | 2:30 PM CT | FS1

I am totally stumped by this game so I have once again turned to AI to come up with the prediction. I used to use a Magic 8-Ball but that's so 1970s. Let's see what the 21st-century Ouija board says, shall we? Distressed Property Listing: Purdue at Nebraska Football Game Prediction Are you looking for an investment opportunity that's seen better days? Welcome to the Purdue at Nebraska football game, a gridiron matchup that's more rundown than rejuvenated. This once-promising event has fallen on hard times, and it's begging for a new owner to restore its former glory. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Listing Price: A modest amount of hope and a whole lot of nostalgia Property Description: Prepare for a viewing of two teams struggling to find their footing in the college football market. The Purdue Boilermakers, who once boasted a formidable offense, have become more like a leaky faucet, dripping points here and there. Nebraska, a historical powerhouse, has faded into obscurity, leaving fans with shattered dreams and an empty trophy case. The spacious stadium, once packed with passionate fans, now echoes with the distant cheers of yesteryears. This game offers a rare chance to witness two teams trying to rebuild their legacy, but don't expect any luxurious amenities or thrilling plays. It's a fixer-upper, for sure. Investor's Note: While this game may not currently be the crown jewel of college football, there's potential for the savvy investor. With some strategic coaching and player development, the Purdue at Nebraska football game could one day regain its luster. Are you ready to take on the challenge and turn this distressed property into a hidden gem? The price is right for those with patience and vision. ... yup, AI isn't going to replace me. Purdue 24, Nebraska 20

NO. 3 OHIO STATE AT WISCONSIN | 6:30 PM CT | NBC/Peacock