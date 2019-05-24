Luke Pinnick wanted the opportunity to compete against some of the top linemen in the Midwest.

So, the Class of 2021 prospect went out and earned the right to do just that. The West Marshall High School sophomore attended the Rivals Adizero Combine in Chicago and was one of a select number of players there to earn an invitation to the Rivals Camp Series event in St. Louis this past weekend.

“It shows that the hard work that I have been putting in is starting to pay off. I am blessed to be able to compete against the best players at the camp.”

Moving forward, the month of June will also be about camps, but the stakes will be raised a little bit. It won’t be camp invites on the line, but scholarships.

The 6-foot-4 and 287 pound offensive lineman will be camping at Iowa and Iowa State in June. He’s already earned a scholarship offer from the Cyclones and hopes to add another one from the Hawkeyes next month.

“I want to show them that I can play at the next level and earn a scholarship,” Pinnick said.

Pinnick has seen a change in his recruitment from a Hawkeye perspective. His main recruiting contact, assistant coach Reese Morgan retired. Iowa recently hired Jay Niemann to take over some of the in-state duties and he has been in contact with Pinnick.

“I talked to Coach Niemann recently and he said he was excited to see me at camp and see what I can do.”

Pinnick says both Iowa and Iowa State see him as a guard prospect at the next level.