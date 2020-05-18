Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator junior three star ranked defensive end Jeremiah Pittman (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) has decided to give the Iowa Hawkeyes his verbal commitment. Pittman, who narrowed down his final two schools to Iowa and Northwestern discusses his decision here

"I'm very happy and just very excited about my decision," Pittman said. "I was able to get to know the coaches at Iowa really well. My family and I had all of the information we needed on Iowa. I was ready to make my decision so we talked it over as a family and I called up the Iowa coaches and committed."

Pittman, who has yet to make an on campus visit to Iowa, pointed towards the overall fit and comfort level with the Iowa staff as keys in his decision making process.

"I haven't made a visit yet to Iowa because of the whole COVID-19 virus but I feel very comfortable with everything that Iowa has to offer. I've taken online visits and seen so much already regarding videos and seeing everything at Iowa including the campus. The relationship I have with the Iowa coaches is great. They just make me feel like a part of the family already and they truly care about you on and off the field. Academically, Iowa also has a lot to offer and it's just a great fit for me. Once everything is cleared up one of the first things I'll do is head over to Iowa for a long visit."

So why make his decision now under the current COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA dead period?

"Originally my plan was to wait until mid June or so to make a decision after getting out to visit some schools. I really looked hard at everything and I just don't believe I would get any other information or learn anything more about the Iowa program or the school that I didn't know already. Waiting any longer just didn't make much sense since I knew I wanted to go to Iowa, so I talked it over with my family and committed. I had more than enough information about Iowa and I feel great about my choice."

Pittman is also admittedly relieved to have his college choice behind him.

"It's a big relief. It wasn't an easy decision at all but I feel great about it now. I'm just a kid who never really loved the recruiting process. Some schools would be over the top with everything and Iowa and also Northwestern understood that about me and didn't press too much. Recruiting can be a bit overwhelming at times and I'm just happy it's now behind me."

Pittman, who was recruited by the Iowa as a defensive linemen (either as a 3 or 5 technique per Pittman) is now the Hawkeyes 15th known verbal commitment in the Class of 2021. Pittman also joins New Trier 4 star ranked offensive tackle David Davidkov as State of Illinois pledges so far for Iowa.

