Growing up, A.J. Epenesa wore a Tim Dwight Hawkeye jersey as a little kid and saw his dad, Epenesa Epenesa, hang his own Iowa jersey in a frame on the wall at their house. So when A.J. finally played his first game as a Hawkeye, you better believe it was a special moment for his family. At media day, Epenesa looked back at his freshman year and the experience he got last season and where he has made the biggest strides as he begins his sophomore campaign.