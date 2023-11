With the Big Ten West under wraps, Eric and Ben look to the future.

- What will the new Big Ten mean for Iowa and Minnesota going forward?

- Who is the best matchup for Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game and is there any hope for an upset?

- Non-conference scheduling?

- Just how badly does P.J. Fleck need to beat Wisconsin?

