Even though Iowa was blanked on the scoreboard for the first time in 23 years, Minnesota might have had an even worse weekend, thanks to a catastrophic loss to Northwestern. In this week's podcast:

* Eric and Ben lick their wounds after a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend of football.

* The Brian Ferentz point requirement and the future of Iowa football.

* A recap of Week 4 in the Big Ten

* New Big Ten power rankings

* Previewing a pretty meh slate of Week 5 games.

