Pod of Rosedale: Big Ten Week 5
A Big Ten Podcast with an Iowa and Minnesota Problem
Even though Iowa was blanked on the scoreboard for the first time in 23 years, Minnesota might have had an even worse weekend, thanks to a catastrophic loss to Northwestern. In this week's podcast:
* Eric and Ben lick their wounds after a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend of football.
* The Brian Ferentz point requirement and the future of Iowa football.
* A recap of Week 4 in the Big Ten
* New Big Ten power rankings
* Previewing a pretty meh slate of Week 5 games.
BONUS: another team preview, this time with Michigan State. This one was recorded with Paul Fanson, aka @PaulFanson Dr. Green and White on Twitter. (This was recorded before the season started and the Mel Tucker mess became public,)
