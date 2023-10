On this HATE WEEK episode of the podcast:

* One of the guys lost a bet. Gloating ensues.

* A recap of last week in the Big Ten -- and a look ahead to this week in the league.

* Iowa-Minnesota... is this the year the Gopher losing streak ends?

