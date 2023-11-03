Pod of Rosedale: Ch-ch-ch-Changes! Edition
A Big Ten Podcast with an Iowa and Minnesota problem.
Iowa didn't have a game, but, uh, they definitely made some news.
- Hashing out the timing of Beth Goetz's decision to fire Brian Ferentz.
- A desperate attempt to try and rank the teams in the Big Ten West
- Predicting some eventful, if unsexy, games on the docket for Week 10.
You can also listen on the platform of your choice below:
