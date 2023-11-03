Advertisement
Pod of Rosedale: Ch-ch-ch-Changes! Edition

Ben Lewis • Go Iowa Awesome
Staff Writer
@BenSewardLewis
Ben is a weekly contributor to Go Iowa Awesome. Find him on Twitter: @BenSewardLewis or e-mail: bensewardlewis@gmail.com

A Big Ten Podcast with an Iowa and Minnesota problem.

Iowa didn't have a game, but, uh, they definitely made some news.

- Hashing out the timing of Beth Goetz's decision to fire Brian Ferentz.

- A desperate attempt to try and rank the teams in the Big Ten West

- Predicting some eventful, if unsexy, games on the docket for Week 10.

You can also listen on the platform of your choice below:



Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Amazon

Google

Prior episodes are available right here.

