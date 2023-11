After a weekend of football in which all the results came up black and gold, Eric and Ben try to sort out the very messy Big Ten West.

In this episode:

- Another brutal Gopher loss and coming to terms with the realities of being a Gopher fan.

- An examination of the subpar quarterback play in the Big Ten: (lack of) talent or tough defenses?

- Eric and Ben muddle through a murky Big Ten West and speculate at how it all plays out.