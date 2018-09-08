The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their point guard in the Class of 2019. Bronx, New York native Joe Toussaint committed to the Iowa coaching staff on Saturday during his official visit to Iowa City HawkeyeReport.com confirmed.

Recently, Toussaint had narrowed his choices down to Iowa, UNLV, Dayton, and Wichita State.

At Iowa, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound point guard is expected to bring some toughness to the backcourt, especially with his ability to defend.

"Joe is as tough as they come," said Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans. "He is an unselfish playmaker that is willing to do all of the smaller things for his unit to succeed. He’s efficient as a facilitator but even better as a defender."

"Toussaint will be relied upon immediately for his ability to guard the basketball, which should set the tone at the point of the attack at the lead guard spot."

HawkeyeReport.com will have more on Toussaint's decision after his official visit is over.

