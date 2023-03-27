Some notable responses from the Iowa players:

Q. I don't know if you know this, but today was your 90th time for all five of you to start together in a row. Just for the five of you to have played together so much and for your 90th time to win the Elite 8 and go to the Final Four, just how much does that mean to you three for this group of five has been together so long?

MONIKA CZINANO: Wow, that's a lot of games. It means a lot, especially for all five of us. We've been working on our games collectively as a starting five for so long, working on our relationships with each other, just everything. But even more so off the court, I'm so thankful for every single person, not just the starting five. Everybody on our team deserves this. Everybody puts in the work. So there's no other group I would rather go 90 games with, truly.

Q. You've always talked about since your freshman year you want to bring this team to the Final Four. What's it mean to do that?

CAITLIN CLARK: I think like Coach said, it really hasn't sunk in yet, probably won't for awhile. But I mean, about the only people that believed were me and her when I first committed to her and it was getting the locker room to believe and then everybody in the locker room believed and the rest is kind of history.

But a lot of people told me it would never happen when I came to the University of Iowa. But she believed in me and that was really all that mattered. And we made our locker room believe and when you dream and work really hard, a lot of really cool things can happen.

Q. You mentioned how you guys went down 8-0 early in the game. What was kind of the message in that timeout? And what kind of changed after that to get into a rhythm and get things going?

McKENNA WARNOCK: I just think we are such a veteran team that everyone just kind of knew we had to stay true to ourselves and just be ourselves in that moment. You could falter. I mean, that could have blown up a lot worse than it did. And I'm really proud of this group and we really just focused on our defense one step at a time and we knew that our defense leads to our offense. And I think Caitlin got a big steal there, and there was a couple other big defensive plays, and I think that's why we ended up coming right back in.

Q. Caitlin, every time you ask the crowd to get louder, they always answer, they always do what you ask. What's it like kind of having a whole arena wrapped around your finger like that?

CAITLIN CLARK: You feel kind of powerful. It's kind of cool. (Laughing.) But no, I think, first of all, you have to have fans that are here supporting you, and that's the first thing. I thought our fans were incredible. Whether from out here West or you're traveling from the Midwest or the state of Iowa, I just thank you for coming and we need you in Dallas. The job's not finished.

But I mean, when we go on run like that and get stops and the energy in the crowd is pretty incredible. So I don't think people realize how much that affects us on the court. It really is huge for us when we can play into that. But there was a lot of little kids out there screaming and cheering for us, which I think is the coolest thing.

Q. What happened there in the third quarter? That seemed to be when you took control of the game.

MONIKA CZINANO: I just really think we locked down on our defensive possessions. We always talk about our defense leading into our offense, and it really felt like it was flowing right there, and it honestly just really felt like we finally really clicked playing Iowa basketball like we knew we could. It just really felt like everything was flowing and that's the point of a game that you're always trying to get to. Granted basketball is a game of runs and that was our biggest one, but just the confidence that we felt in that moment was huge and it definitely helped us down the rest of the game.

CAITLIN CLARK: I also think, I mean, they come out in a box and one to start the third quarter, a defense we haven't seen in a couple games and nobody is flustered. Gabbie steps up after missing I think four threes in the first half, three of which rimmed in and out and went off the backboard. So I think that speaks to Gabbie's confidence. She makes 'em -- two huge threes for us, and then I make a three, and he has to use a timeout, and it's really like what do you do from there because it felt like that was their last resort defensively.

So we're never flustered by stuff they throw at us and I think that's the difference.

Q. Saw you made a beeline to go get the game ball after the game ended. Were you in kind of the moment able to understand the historical significance of a 40-point triple double in the Elite 8?

CAITLIN CLARK: Not really, probably. But I did want the game ball, so I chucked it to my dad. I hope the NCAA -- I hope they got out of the arena in time, so the NCAA can't chase 'em down. But I told 'em to run. I'll get it later at the hotel. (Laughing.)

But, no, I mean, I just thought I played a pretty balanced game. I mean, 12 assists, that's my teammates making shots right there. McKenna was huge in the first half. They were kind of helping off of her, doubling on to me, and she made some big shots for us. And then I thought Gabbie was tremendous in the second half, and then Mon came up big too for us. So a total team effort. And I pride myself in doing a lot of different things for this team. This is probably the biggest game I played in, but I honestly felt it was one of the most calmness I've ever felt before a basketball game in my life. I believed and I visualized to be in this press conference with a hat and a shirt around me. So here we are.



