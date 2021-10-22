Predictions for five uncommitted prospects

Signing day is right around the corner, and there are a number of top prospects taking their decision down to the wire. There has also been a recent development that could change where one elite 2023 prospects ends up playing his college ball. Here are five uncommitted prospects and predictions for where they will land on signing day.

The nation's top ranked safety in the 2022 class, Xavier Nwankpa, named a final three of Iowa, Ohio State and Notre Dame on Oct. 2. Earlier this week, he announced that he will reveal his official decision on Dec. 8, his birthday. Nwankpa has kept things pretty close to the vest, and showed an equal amount of favoritism for each finalist during a recent interview. You can easily make a case for him to end up at any of his final three. The Pick: IOWA While Nwankpa seems like a natural fit at Notre Dame for academic reasons, and Ohio State for his championship desires and relationships with the players. Nwankpa will likely stay home in the end. His desire to do something that has never been done before at Iowa, and the opportunity for his family see him play each week could be hard to beat.

*****

Four star speedster Barion Brown appears to be torn between Alabama and Kentucky, with TCU as potential long-shot contender for his commitment. Brown is another prospect that keeps things close to the vest, so this could take a couple twists and turns before signing day. The Pick: Kentucky It is likely that Brown would have already committed to Alabama if that was the choice. Alabama is in a unique situation where they typically don't hold a recruit's spot forever, regardless of how elite the talent is. The longer this drags out, the more likely it is for Kentucky to pick up the commitment.

*****

It looks like a two team race between Wisconsin and Notre Dame for the four-star out of Fon Du Lac (WI). The Badgers seemed to be the team to beat for much of Billy Schrauth's recruitment, but there is something about Notre Dame that keeps on pulling him back to South Bend. The Pick: Notre Dame This one should sort itself out relatively soon. Schrauth is making a return trip to Notre Dame for their game against USC this weekend. Although you cannot rule the Badgers out, this visit seems to be a case of Schrauth taking one last opportunity to confirm that Notre Dame is the choice for him.

*****

Jalil Martin is a prospect that will likely attract increased attention as we approach signing day. Although Martin is listed as a WR prospect, there are teams recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball as well. Players with Martin's frame and versatility come at a premium as the available talent pool thins, and that could make this one interesting come December. The Pick: Illinois This pick is based off Martin's current list of offers. If a major "name" program were to come in on him late, all bets could be off with his recruitment. Martin really enjoyed his recent trip to Illinois, and has a number of relationships with current Illinois commits. The chances of Illinois landing the Chicago prospect should increase the longer this one plays out.

*****