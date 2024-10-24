Advertisement

Olympic Spotlight: Enneking All-Time Leader in Wins for Iowa Soccer

Olympic Spotlight: Enneking All-Time Leader in Wins for Iowa Soccer

Iowa soccer picked up two wins last week giving goalie Macy Enneking a school record for career victories.

 • Eric Ruttenberg
The "Only Positive": Wetjen Continues to Shine to Return Game

The "Only Positive": Wetjen Continues to Shine to Return Game

Though the Hawkeyes struggled everywhere else against Michigan State, Kaden Wetjen had success in the return game.

 • Eliot Clough
With Playoff Dreams Dashed, Hawkeyes Remain Focused

With Playoff Dreams Dashed, Hawkeyes Remain Focused

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes look to remain on track despite a disappointing 4-3 (2-2) record.

 • Eliot Clough
Iowa Secondary Forced to Regroup After Sparty Beatdown

Iowa Secondary Forced to Regroup After Sparty Beatdown

Iowa's defense, especially the secondary, must pick up the pieces after a shocking 32-20 loss to MSU Saturday.

 • Adam Jacobi
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's QB Situation, Defensive Issues

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's QB Situation, Defensive Issues

Kirk Ferentz discusses the dynamic of choosing between Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 24, 2024
Pregame Q&A: Northwestern
circle avatar
Adam Jacobi  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Publisher
Twitter
@Adam_Jacobi
