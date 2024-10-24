Pregame Q&A: Northwestern

in other news
Olympic Spotlight: Enneking All-Time Leader in Wins for Iowa Soccer
Iowa soccer picked up two wins last week giving goalie Macy Enneking a school record for career victories.
The "Only Positive": Wetjen Continues to Shine to Return Game
Though the Hawkeyes struggled everywhere else against Michigan State, Kaden Wetjen had success in the return game.
With Playoff Dreams Dashed, Hawkeyes Remain Focused
Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes look to remain on track despite a disappointing 4-3 (2-2) record.
Iowa Secondary Forced to Regroup After Sparty Beatdown
Iowa's defense, especially the secondary, must pick up the pieces after a shocking 32-20 loss to MSU Saturday.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's QB Situation, Defensive Issues
Kirk Ferentz discusses the dynamic of choosing between Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan, more.
