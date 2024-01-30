WHO: Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 30, 2024)

WHERE: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

LINE: Iowa -2.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Iowa -2 (Iowa 82, Indiana 80; Iowa 56% chance of winning)

Fun fact: Mike Woodson has never beaten Iowa since he took as Indiana head coach in the 2021-22 season. Woodson's IU teams have lost four in a row to Iowa, including games in Bloomington in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Hoosiers enter tonight's game on a three-game losing streak and having lost four of their last five games. In fact, after going 2-0 to open up Big Ten play, Indiana has gone 2-5 in league play in January to fall to 4-5 in the conference overall.

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTING FIVE

Indiana's statistical profile matches their so-so 12-8 overall record. Indiana ranks 110th in offensive efficiency (third-worst in the Big Ten) and just 75th in defensive efficiency (8th in the Big Ten). Offensively, they're best at getting to the free throw line -- Indiana ranks 24th in free throw rate. The Hoosiers aren't that good at making free throws when they get to the line, though -- they're making just 65.9% of their free throw attempts this season. The Hoosiers have posted an effective FG% of 52.3% this season, highlighted by shooting 53.2% (80th) on 2-point field goals. Indiana has made 33.1% of 3-point attempts this year, which ranks 200th nationally. They also attempt very few 3-pointers; they rank 352nd nationally in 3-point rate. They went 0-for-9 from deep against Illinois over the weekend. Indiana doesn't prioritize offensive rebounding -- the Hoosiers collect just 26.7% of their misses, ranking 263rd nationally. The Hoosiers also turn the ball over 17.2% of their possessions (162nd), including giving up steals on 10.5% of possessions (283rd). Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery praised Indiana's defense in his pre-game press appearance. "I think they have speed on the perimeter and they've got size," he said. "They can put pressure on the ball and [on] the next pass, and they've got rim protectors. They rebound well and limit you to one shot." Indeed, the strengths of Indiana's defense are contesting -- and blocking -- shots. IU has held opponents to an effective FG% of 48.7% (97th), including just 47.5% on 2-point attempts (73rd). Opponents have shot 33.5% on 3-point attempts against Indiana (180th). IU has also blocked 10.7% (104th) of opponent shots this season. The Hoosiers don't force many turnovers -- just a 16.2% turnover rate (257th), including generating steals on only 8.3% of opponent possessions (272nd). Statistically, IU hasn't been very good at keeping opponents off the offensive boards -- opponents have grabbed 30.6% of offensive rebounds this season (245th).

Indiana's star man this season is Malik Reneau, who leads the team with 16.7 ppg. Reneau does most of his damage around the rim (60.5% on 2-point attempts), though he does pose some threat from deep as well (40% from behind the arc). He just doesn't attempt many 3-pointers -- only 32 on the season, fewer than two per game. "Malik is definitely one of the best players in our league, you could see that coming last year," said McCaffery of Reneau. "He played a lot year and was very effective. He worked a lot over the summer, and he's playing with incredible confidence. He creates a situation where you have to pay a lot of attention to him at the defensive end." Big man Kel'el Ware (7'0", 242 lbs) is IU's second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg) and leading rebounder (9.4 rpg). He's missed the last two games due to injury, but is reportedly in contention to return to the court for tonight's game. He's a big presence down low on offense (67.6% shooting on 2-point tries) and defense (39th nationally in defensive rebound rate and 142nd nationally in block rate). Two other IU players are also averaging double figures in scoring, Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway. Mgbako is hitting for 10.9 ppg and 4.3 rpg this year, though he's shooting just 40.6% from the floor (32.9% from 3-point range). Galloway is averaging 10.5 ppg this year, as well as a team-high 3.8 assists per game. Galloway has been good at finishing around the basket (57.5% on 2-point attempts) but not as effective at shooting 3s (28.4% from deep).