Preview: Iowa MBB at Indiana
WHO: Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 30, 2024)
WHERE: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)
TV: BTN
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Iowa -2.5
KENPOM SPREAD: Iowa -2 (Iowa 82, Indiana 80; Iowa 56% chance of winning)
Fun fact: Mike Woodson has never beaten Iowa since he took as Indiana head coach in the 2021-22 season. Woodson's IU teams have lost four in a row to Iowa, including games in Bloomington in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The Hoosiers enter tonight's game on a three-game losing streak and having lost four of their last five games. In fact, after going 2-0 to open up Big Ten play, Indiana has gone 2-5 in league play in January to fall to 4-5 in the conference overall.
PROJECTED INDIANA STARTING FIVE
G Xavier Johnson (6'3", 200 lbs, 8.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.0 3FG%)
F Trey Galloway (6'5", 205 lbs, 10.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 46.7 FG%, 28.4 3FG%)
F Mackenzie Mgbako (6'8", 217 lbs, 10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 40.6 FG%, 32.9 3FG%)
F Malik Reneau (6'9", 233 lbs, 16.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 57.8 FG%, 40.6 3FG%)
F Anthony Walker (6'8", 215 lbs, 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 50.0 FG%, 15.4 3FG%) or
C Kel'el Ware (7'0", 242 lbs, 14.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 bpg, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3FG%)
Indiana's statistical profile matches their so-so 12-8 overall record. Indiana ranks 110th in offensive efficiency (third-worst in the Big Ten) and just 75th in defensive efficiency (8th in the Big Ten). Offensively, they're best at getting to the free throw line -- Indiana ranks 24th in free throw rate. The Hoosiers aren't that good at making free throws when they get to the line, though -- they're making just 65.9% of their free throw attempts this season.
The Hoosiers have posted an effective FG% of 52.3% this season, highlighted by shooting 53.2% (80th) on 2-point field goals. Indiana has made 33.1% of 3-point attempts this year, which ranks 200th nationally. They also attempt very few 3-pointers; they rank 352nd nationally in 3-point rate. They went 0-for-9 from deep against Illinois over the weekend.
Indiana doesn't prioritize offensive rebounding -- the Hoosiers collect just 26.7% of their misses, ranking 263rd nationally. The Hoosiers also turn the ball over 17.2% of their possessions (162nd), including giving up steals on 10.5% of possessions (283rd).
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery praised Indiana's defense in his pre-game press appearance. "I think they have speed on the perimeter and they've got size," he said. "They can put pressure on the ball and [on] the next pass, and they've got rim protectors. They rebound well and limit you to one shot."
Indeed, the strengths of Indiana's defense are contesting -- and blocking -- shots. IU has held opponents to an effective FG% of 48.7% (97th), including just 47.5% on 2-point attempts (73rd). Opponents have shot 33.5% on 3-point attempts against Indiana (180th). IU has also blocked 10.7% (104th) of opponent shots this season.
The Hoosiers don't force many turnovers -- just a 16.2% turnover rate (257th), including generating steals on only 8.3% of opponent possessions (272nd). Statistically, IU hasn't been very good at keeping opponents off the offensive boards -- opponents have grabbed 30.6% of offensive rebounds this season (245th).
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Indiana's star man this season is Malik Reneau, who leads the team with 16.7 ppg. Reneau does most of his damage around the rim (60.5% on 2-point attempts), though he does pose some threat from deep as well (40% from behind the arc). He just doesn't attempt many 3-pointers -- only 32 on the season, fewer than two per game.
"Malik is definitely one of the best players in our league, you could see that coming last year," said McCaffery of Reneau. "He played a lot year and was very effective. He worked a lot over the summer, and he's playing with incredible confidence. He creates a situation where you have to pay a lot of attention to him at the defensive end."
Big man Kel'el Ware (7'0", 242 lbs) is IU's second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg) and leading rebounder (9.4 rpg). He's missed the last two games due to injury, but is reportedly in contention to return to the court for tonight's game. He's a big presence down low on offense (67.6% shooting on 2-point tries) and defense (39th nationally in defensive rebound rate and 142nd nationally in block rate).
Two other IU players are also averaging double figures in scoring, Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway. Mgbako is hitting for 10.9 ppg and 4.3 rpg this year, though he's shooting just 40.6% from the floor (32.9% from 3-point range). Galloway is averaging 10.5 ppg this year, as well as a team-high 3.8 assists per game. Galloway has been good at finishing around the basket (57.5% on 2-point attempts) but not as effective at shooting 3s (28.4% from deep).
A fast start powered Iowa to a win in Bloomington last year -- behind hot shooting from Kris Murray, Iowa opened up a 47-36 halftime lead and was able to coast home from there. Another hot-shooting start would be beneficial tonight, although as Iowa showed on Saturday, a strong-shooting second half can carry a team to victory as well, so long as they keep it close in the first half.
That said, the Hoosiers could definitely pose some significant match-up difficulties for Iowa, especially if Ware is indeed healthy and able to play big minutes in this game. Reneau and Ware give Indiana pretty potent 1-2 punch in the paint, which is an area that Iowa struggles to defend at times. If Owen Freeman or Ben Krikke get in foul trouble in this game, that could put Iowa in a bad spot as well.
Iowa could use another big game from Payton Sandfort (26 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep) as well as a strong outing from Tony Perkins. The Indianapolis native always seems to have a little extra juice when he plays against a team from Indiana and he would do well to tap into that for this game as well.
"[Tony]'s an intelligent person, an intelligent basketball player," said McCaffery. "He's able to truly understand what we need him to do, what this team needs. His role was different last year and the year before. We've asked him to be a leader and put the ball in his hands and he's accepted the responsibility."
If Perkins and Sandfort are hitting shots consistently, Iowa should have a real chance to win a third-straight Big Ten road game. If they're off or if Iowa's bigs get significantly outplayed by the Reneau-Ware combo, then it could be a tough night in Bloomington for the Hawkeyes.