WHO: Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, February 20, 2024)

WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)

TV: Peacock (peacocktv.com)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: Peacock (peacocktv.com)

ONLINE: Peacock (peacocktv.com)

LINE: Michigan State -9.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Michigan State -9 (Michigan State 83, Iowa 74, 80% chance of MSU winning)

Three-quarters of the way through the Big Ten season, Iowa has played Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maryland, and Minnesota twice -- and three teams (Michigan State, Northwestern, and Illinois) not at all. As always, the Big Ten schedule-makers work in mysterious ways.The end of Iowa's league schedule is back-loaded with games against those teams, starting with a road trip to Michigan State tonight. The Breslin Center has generally been a house of horrors for Iowa basketball over the last 20+ years, although trips there haven't been quite as miserable in recent years -- Iowa lost by just two in East Lansing last season and actually won by 30 (!) points there in 2021. Still, Sparty represents a formidable challenge for the Hawkeyes, especially on the road. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes will be trying to do something they haven't done in over a month: win two games in a row. Since winning three straight against Rutgers, Nebraska, and Minnesota between January 6 and January 15, Iowa has lost two in a row against Maryland and Purdue and then alternated wins and losses in their next seven games. Iowa got a win in its last game, so the pattern says a loss is coming next -- unless the Hawkeyes can break out of that repetition.

PROJECTED MICHIGAN STATE STARTING FIVE

All season Michigan State's standing in advanced metrics has generally outpaced its win-loss record. The Spartans are 15th in the current KenPom rankings, despite an overall record of 17-9; no other team in the Top 15 has more than seven defeats on the season. Michigan State is also ranked 20th in the NET rankings; no other team in that Top 20 has more than seven defeats, either. One reason the Spartans have ranked so highly all season is down to quality wins. MSU has three Quad 1 wins and five Quad 2 wins; a total of eight Quad 1/2 wins is a very healthy amount comparable or better to many of the other Top 20 teams. Those eight wins help offset the fact that they also have seven Quad 1 losses (as well as a pair of Quad 2 losses). Michigan State has defended home court well this season; the Spartans are 13-2 overall in East Lansing, including wins in their last nine home games. The two losses were an odd hiccup at the start of the season with a 79-76 OT loss to James Madison in the season opener and a 70-57 loss to Wisconsin in early December. The Spartans don't have a clear weakness, other than maybe free throw shooting; they're making just 70.3% of their attempts at the line, 239th nationally. They're also fairly average in terms of offensive rebounding, hauling down 29.3% (165th) of their misses on offense and allowing opponents to grab 28.7% of their own misses (162nd). But overall MSU ranks 27th in offensive efficiency and 15th in defensive efficiency. Michigan State has a 53.0 effective FG%, which ranks 73rd nationally. MSU is particularly good from behind the arc, making 36.5% of their attempts from deep (47th nationally). Despite shooing well from deep, though, the Spartans rank just 322nd in three-point rate. The Spartans are converting 52.2% of their 2-point field goal attempts as well. On defense, the Spartans have allowed opponents to shoot just 32.4% from long range and 46.3% on shots inside the 3-point arc. Overall, opponents have an effective FG% of 47.2% against MSU. The Spartans have also forced turnovers on 19.2% of opponent possessions, including steals on 10.9% of possessions.

Tyson Walker has been the catalyst for this Michigan State team, and he's not just been the Spartans' best player, he's been one of the best in the Big Ten, ranking third in the KenPom league Big Ten player of the year race. Walker is a prolific scorer, averaging 18.4 ppg and showing proficiency inside the arc (50% on 2-point attempts) and behind the arc (37.2% on 3-point tries). Dynamic veteran guards have given Iowa problems this season (see: Maryland's Jahmir Young) and Walker could be poised to do the same. Outside of Walker, MSU has a trio of other players averaging double figures in scoring this season, led by big Malik Hall. He's scoring 12.7 ppg and grabbing 5.1 rpg as well, while shooting 59.2% on 2-point field goals. He's not a prolific 3-point shooter (just 45 attempts), but he is capable of hitting from out there (35.6%). Jaden Akins is MSU's most prolific outside shooter, averaging around five triples per game and making 39% of those attempts. For the season, he's averaging 11.2 ppg. Guard AJ Hoggard is also averaging 11.2 ppg, but his primary role in the MSU offense is distributor; he's leading the team with 5.1 assists per contest. Hoggard isn't a great 3-point shooter (30%) and he's shooting just 43% on 2-point tries, but he is an 81% shooter at the free throw line.