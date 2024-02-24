WHO: #12 Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

WHEN: 1:15 PM CT (Saturday, February 24, 2024)

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @Iowa_Hoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Illinois -9.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Illinois -10 (Illinois 81, Iowa 71, 81% chance of ILL winning)

A week ago, Iowa's path to the NCAA Tournament was all but invisible -- the Hawkeyes were looking at needing to win the Big Ten Tournament to get back to the Big Dance. A week -- and two very big wins -- later, an NCAA Tourney bid will still require a lot more work, but there's at least a visible path. Iowa knocked off Wisconsin in a 2OT thriller last Saturday, then stunned Michigan State in East Lansing earlier this week. Up next? A chance to claim an even bigger road win than that win over Sparty. Iowa gets #12 Illinois in Champaign this afternoon -- and it's also an angry Illini squad, coming off a 90-89 loss to Penn State a few days ago. Prior to that loss, Illinois had won five of six to climb to second in the Big Ten. This game represents a huge opportunity for Iowa: a win over Illinois would be a third-straight Quad 1 victory -- and the best win on Iowa's resume. A loss wouldn't end Iowa's NCAA Tournament aspirations, though it would put a lot more pressure on the Hawkeyes to win their remaining games.

PROJECTED ILLINOIS STARTING FIVE

Illinois is good on both sides of the ball, but the Illini's biggest strength is on offense. The Illini rank 2nd in the Big Ten and 5th nationally in offensive efficiency and average 83.3 ppg, third-best in the Big Ten (all of 0.1 ppg behind Iowa in second place in the league). Illinois is particularly good at grabbing offensive rebounds and making shots. The Illini are hauling in 36.1% of their offensive rebound opportunities, 20th nationally. That's a particular concern for Iowa, who has often struggled to keep opponents off the boards this season and ranks just 254th in preventing opponents from rebounding their own misses. Limiting Illinois' offensive rebound opportunities has to be a priority for Iowa. Illinois is also a good shooting team, posting a 53.3% effective FG rate (57th), highlighted by going 54.4% on 2-point attempts (38th). Illinois is also shooting 34.4% (152nd) on 3-point tries this year. On defense, Illinois ranks 59th in defensive efficiency and has been particularly good at contesting shots, preventing opponents from getting offensive rebounds, and keeping opponents off the free throw line. The only thing the Illini defense isn't particularly good at is forcing turnovers -- Illinois is just 360th in turnover rate. Illinois has a tremendous amount of size -- all five starters are at least 6'6" and the Illini rank 9th nationally in average height. That size helps them contest shots -- opponents have an effective FG% of just 46.4% (25th) and have made only 45.6% of 2-point shots (24th) and 32.4% of 3-point tries (93rd). Despite that size, Illinois ranks just 201st in block rate (8.7%).



Illinois' leading scorer is Terrence Shannon, who's second in the Big Ten at 22.1 ppg. Shannon missed six games earlier this season due to suspension, but he's been on a tear of late -- he had 35 in Illinois' loss to Penn State and is averaging 30.3 ppg over the last four games. As a scorer, Shannon doesn't have any weaknesses -- he's shooting 60% on shots inside the arc and he's one of Illinois' top 3-point shooters as well (34.6%). He's good at the line as well, converting 78.7% of his free throw attempts. Marcus Domask is Illinois' second-leading scorer at 15.5 ppg, though he does most of his damage from 2-point rage (54.4%) and at the free throw line (87.6%). He's attempted the fourth-most three-pointers on the Illini (98), though he's made just 26.5% of them so far this season. Domask also leads the Illini with 3.5 assists per game. The other major offensive threats for Illinois are in the post, with Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier. Hawkins and Guerrier are Illinois' leading rebounders at 7.0 and 6.1 rpg, respectively. They're also the other two Illini players scoring in double figures, with Hawkins scoring 12.3 ppg and Guerrier averaging 10.4 ppg. Both have significant court-stretching ability as well -- Hawkins has attempted 111 three-pointers this year and drained 38.7% of those shots. Guerrier has shot 35.8% from deep this season, on 81 attempts. One final outside shooting threat -- backup Luke Goode (6'7", 210), who's attempted 121 three-pointers this season (2nd most on the team) and converted at a 38.8% clip (best on the team).