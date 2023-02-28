WHO: #15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

WHEN: 6:01 PM CT (Tuesday, February 28)

WHERE: Assembly Hall (Bloomington, IN)

TV: ESPN2 (Brian Custer, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | XM 383 or SXM 973

MOBILE: www.espn.com/app

ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch

LINE: Indiana -5.5

KENPOM: Indiana -6 (71% chance of winning)

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE

PREVIEW

What a difference 90 seconds can make. Iowa was teetering on the brink of a costly home loss to Michigan State on Saturday and lurching into Bloomington tonight on a three-game losing streak and looking absolutely adrift heading into the final week of the season. Instead, the Hawkeyes pulled off one of the greatest -- and most improbable -- comebacks in NCAA history to tie the game in regulation, then completed the comeback for the victory in overtime. The victory arrested Iowa's late-season skid and solidified its resume for the NCAA Tournament. That win also took a bit of pressure off this game -- instead of the Hawkeyes badly needing some positive momentum and an impressive win to shore up their NCAA Tournament standing, a win in Bloomington slides back onto the "nice to have, but not essential" side of the ledger. Which is good, because the Hoosiers are looking as formidable as they have all season after completing a season sweep of Big Ten leader Purdue on Saturday. Indiana won eight out of nine in a stretch between January 14 and February 11, and while the Hoosiers have gone just 2-2 since, one of the losses was a narrow road loss at Northwestern and the two wins were at home over Illinois and away at Purdue. The Hoosiers have some of the most impressive wins of any team in the Big Ten this season. The Hoosiers have also been all-but-unbeatable at home this season -- they've gone 14-1 at Assembly Hall, and the lone defeat came by one point to Northwestern in early January. They've ripped off six wins in a row at home since then, several by double digits. That home form, coupled with Iowa's weak track record on the road over the last six months, is not a particularly promising formula for a Hawkeye upset.

Trayce Jackson-Davis goes up for a basket against Iowa earlier this season. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Of course, the Hawkeyes do already have one upset of the Hoosiers this season -- Iowa knocked off Indiana 91-89 back on January 5. That game featured another impressive and unlikely home comeback by the Hawkeyes; Iowa had to climb out of a 23-4 deficit at the start of the game and then fight back after a late 12-2 Indiana run turned a 76-72 Iowa lead into an 84-78 Indiana lead late in the game. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes ended the game on a 13-5 run thanks to some clutch free throw shooting (11/12 in the final 3:29). Free throw shooting was one of the key differences in what was otherwise an exceptionally even game: Iowa went 22/25 at the stripe, while Indiana was just 17/26. Iowa also got a huge outing from Kris Murray in that game: 30 points (on 11/18 shooting), 10 rebounds, a block, and a steal. He managed to play IU superstar Trayce Jackson-Davis to a draw -- TJD finished with 30 points (on 11/20 shooting), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks. Doing that again won't be easy, given how he's elevated his play in conference action this year. Jackson-Davis has been a near-unstoppable force in Big Ten play -- he's averaging almost 4.0 ppg more and 3.0 rpg more (and even 1.0 apg more) now than he was when Iowa first played Indiana two months ago. He's had 13 double-doubles in 18 Big Ten games, and topped 20 points nine times in league play this season. The Hoosiers aren't just The TJD Show, either -- he has some very talented teammates as well. Indiana managed to knock off Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday despite Jackson-Davis producing one of his quieter games of the season (10 points, 7 rebounds, though he also had 7 assists) because Jalen Hood-Schifino exploded for 35 points. Hood-Schifino didn't light up Purdue from beyond the arc, either -- he was just 1/2 from 3-point range in the game, but went 13/22 on 2-point tries and 6/7 at the free throw line. He attacked the rim relentlessly, finished well around the basket, and made free throws when he got fouled. Hood-Schifino is a streaky three-point shooter, but when he gets on a heater, he can do a lot of damage -- as Iowa fans attest, after he made 5/8 three-pointers in the first Iowa-Indiana game this season. That was one of the three games this season when he's made five or more threes in a game. He's only 4/23 from deep in his last eight games, but he wouldn't be the first opponent to regain his shooting rhythm against Iowa's defense. Indiana has some other dangerous 3-point shooters, although the Hoosiers only attempt 3-pointers at a fairly modest rate (they rank 10th in the Big Ten in terms of 3-point rate). Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp leads the team in attempts (4.1 per game), makes (1.9 per game), and completion percentage (46.6%). Tamar Bates is shooting 40% (32/80) from deep and Trey Galloway is shooting a team-high 51.9% from long range, although he only attempts two per game.

KEY FACTORS

Break the road shooting woes. A lot has been made about Iowa's home and road shooting splits, but it will continue to be a story until Iowa's shooting on road (or neutral) courts picks up.

Iowa: Home vs Road Shooting (Big Ten games) LOCATION PPG FG% 2FG% 3FG% HOME 79.1 49.3% 53.4% 41.9% ROAD 66.2 41.8% 49.2% 28.8%