WHO: #21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

WHEN: 6:00 PM CT (Tuesday, January 2, 2024)

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, WI)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Wisconsin -6.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Wisconsin -9 (Wisconsin 84, Iowa 75; 80% chance of Wisconsin winning)

After going 0-2 in the abbreviated start to Big Ten play in December, Iowa returns to Big Ten competition on Tuesday night against a resurgent Wisconsin team in the Kohl Center, one of the Big Ten's toughest road venues. Iowa has lost its last two trips to Madison (87-78 in 2022, 64-52 last season) and has won just three of its previous seven visits to the Kohl Center. The Badgers are 9-3 on the season, rebounding well after a 1-2 start. Two of Wisconsin's losses on the year came against teams currently ranked in the Top 10 -- the Badgers suffered an 80-70 loss to Tennessee (currently #6) at home in early November, then lost 98-73 to then-#1 Arizona (currently #10) on the road in early December. Wisconsin's only other defeat was a 72-59 loss at Providence (currently 11-2 and ranked 41st in KenPom) in November. Since that 1-2 start, the Badgers have won eight of nine games, which includes neutral court wins over Virginia and SMU as well as an impressive pair of wins over Marquette (at home) and at Michigan State in early December. Tuesday night's game may also provide an interesting test of the rest versus rust question in college basketball. Wisconsin has played just two games since December 9 and hasn't played at all since December 22. Iowa was able to shake off any post-holiday break rust with a 103-74 victory over Northern Illinois on Friday night.

PROJECTED WISCONSIN STARTING FIVE

If the names on that Badger starting five look familiar, they should -- Wisconsin ranks 10th nationally in terms of minutes continuity from last season, returning 71% of their minutes from the 2022-23 campaign. Hepburn, Klesmit, Wahl, and Crowl all started 32 or more games for Wisconsin last season. On offense, the strengths of this Badger team have been hitting the offensive glass (33.7% offensive rebound date, 61st nationally), avoiding turnovers (15.0% turnover rate, 45th), and getting to the free throw line at a pretty good clip (123rd, nationally), where they've been very efficient (76.6% at the free throw line, 24th best nationally). Wisconsin has been decent at shooting the ball this season, through their 51.3 effective FG% (136th) is mainly a result of their 2-point shooting (52.3%, 109th). The Badgers don't attempt many 3-pointers (279th in 3-point rate) and don't make many when they do shoot them (32.9%, 193rd). None of Wisconsin's three highest volume 3-point shooters (Hepburn, Klesmit, Storr) is shooting better than 32% from beyond the arc. This may be a relatively short-term slump, though -- Hepburn made 41% of his 3-point tries last year, while Klesmit connected on 38% of his attempts from deep. At some point the 3s may well start falling for those Badgers again.

Two newcomers have been among the standout performers for Wisconsin this season. Sophomore AJ Storr, a transfer from St. John's who averaged 8.8 ppg last year, has been the Badgers' leading scorer this season at 15.0 ppg. He's gone for double figures in 11 of Wisconsin's 13 games this season, including 29 points in Wisconsin's last game against Chicago State and a 22-point effort (4/6 3FG) in the Badgers' win at Michigan State. True freshman John Blackwell has been very strong off the bench, averaging 9.3 ppg and 3.9 rpg in almost 19 minutes per games. He's been one of Wisconsin's most effective 3-point shooters (12-of-25 from deep, or 48%) and he's also been excellent at getting to the free throw line (his 41 attempts is 3rd-most on the team) and converting when he gets there (87.8%). Down low, Wisconsin has familiar faces in Wahl and Crowl. Crowl has been a reliable presence in the post, leading the team in rebounds (7.3 rpg) and serving as the second-leading scorer (12.8 ppg). Crowl has been shooting 60% from the field and 59.5% on 2-point shots this season. He's also shooting a remarkable 64% from 3-point range (including an improbable 4-of-4 in Wisconsin's win at Michigan State), although that's probably small sample size noise (9-of-14 overall from deep). He attempted 80+ 3-pointers in each of the previous two seasons and only made around 31% of those long-range efforts. Still, he's capable of burning a team from beyond the arc if they forget him around the perimeter, so Iowa's bigs will need to be wary of that. Tyler Wahl, who has been a fixture in Wisconsin's starting lineup since the midway point of the 2020-21 season, has again been a reliable presence for the Badgers this season. He's the third and final Badger averaging double figures in scoring (10.8 ppg) and the team's second-leading rebounder (5.8 rpg), where he's been particularly good on the offensive glass. Wahl also averages 1.3 blocks/steals per game and is disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. Speaking of defense, while the Badgers have posted better offensive efficiency numbers this season (13th nationally), they haven't been poor on the defensive end either (37th in defensive efficiency). As is the norm for Badger teams, this year's Wisconsin squad plays at a slow tempo (65.9 possessions, 326th nationally) and contests shots well (opponents are making just 33.9% of their 3-point attempts, 207th nationally, and 51.0% of their 2-point tries, 204th nationally). The Badgers have also been very good at denying second-chance opportunities (opponents have been getting just 23.2% of their offensive rebounds this season) and strong at forcing turnovers (19.1%, 99th nationally).