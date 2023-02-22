WHO: Wisconsin Badgers (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten)

WHEN: 8:07 PM CT

WHERE: Kohl Center (Madison, WI)

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | XM 391 or SXM 981

MOBILE: www.foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: www.foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa -1.0

KENPOM: Wisconsin -1 (51% chance of winning)

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE

PREVIEW

The only thing standing between Iowa and a perfect record in Big Ten home games this season? A 78-75 OT loss to Wisconsin back in December. The Hawkeyes lost their Big Ten home opener to the Badgers, but have won seven straight at home since. They've fared less well on the road, 2-6 away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including Sunday night's blowout loss at Northwestern. Iowa's also fared poor historically in Madison -- the Hawkeyes are just 3-13 there since 2002, though they have managed to win two of their last four trips to the Kohl Center (in 2017 and 2021). Of course, there is one rather significant difference between the Iowa team playing in Madison tonight and the one that lost to Wisconsin in Iowa City back in December -- the presence of one Kris Murray. The Wisconsin game in December was the second of four games that Kris Murray missed while recovering from a leg injury. Iowa went just 2-2 in those games; it turns out that removing your best overall player from the lineup makes it significantly harder to win games. Murray is healthy and available for tonight's game and he's played at an All-Big Ten level since his return to the lineup. The first game between Iowa and Wisconsin also featured sloppy play from Iowa -- 15 turnovers led to 13 points for the Badgers. The Hawkeyes shot very poorly in that game, too, especially from long range -- Iowa shot only 42.2% from the field and even worse 25.9% from 3-point range. Of course, they've also struggled to get the offense to fire on the road all season, so there's no guarantee Iowa will be able to improve those shooting numbers from the first game.

Freshman Connor Essegian attacks the basket in Wisconsin's game against Rutgers. (© Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

This year's Wisconsin team is as middling as the Badgers have had since 2018, when they finished 15-18 overall, 7-11 in Big Ten play, and 70th in the KenPom rankings. This Badger team is 15-11 overall, 7-9 in Big Ten play, and 70th in the KenPom rankings. The main drop-off for Wisconsin this year has been on the offensive end, where the Badgers have sunk to 155th in offensive efficiency. The defensive numbers have slipped a bit -- down to 28th in defensive efficiency -- but the real collapse has been on offense. Wisconsin is just 269th in effective FG% (48.6) and they're among the nation's worst in offensive rebounding (345th) and free throw rate (349th). The Badgers have also been terrible at shooting 2-point shots (44.9%, 338th) and free throws (65.9%, 331st) and bad at preventing their shots from getting blocked (314th). The only thing the Badgers are good at is avoiding turnovers (3rd in turnover rate) and making 3-pointers (35.9%, 80th). The only change Wisconsin has made to its starting lineup since playing Iowa back in December is the inclusion of freshman Connor Essegian. Essegian had 13 points on 5/11 shooting and 6 rebounds in that Iowa game and he's been one of the bright spots for Wisconsin this season, averaging 11.5 ppg. He's played well since entering the starting lineup (especially in a 23-point effort in Wisconsin's win over Michigan last week), though the Badgers have only gone 4-6 in the 10 games since he became a starter. Chucky Hepburn has been Wisconsin's leading scorer this season (12.5 ppg) and their best 3-point shooter (44% shooting on almost 5 attempts per game). Essegian has been Wisconsin's second-best 3-point shooter (40% shooting on almost 5.5 attempts per game). Steven Crowl, the latest productive Wisconsin big, has been the Badgers' second-leading scorer (11.7 ppg) and leading rebounder (7.3 rpg), though he's not a great shooter (48.6% FG, 27.8% 3FG). Tyler Wahl is the other Badger averaging double-figures in scoring (11.3 ppg); he had a huge game against Iowa in December (21 points on 9/14 shooting), though that was one of only two 20+ point games he's had this season. He's been slumping of late, scoring under 10 points in six of his last seven games.

KEY FACTORS