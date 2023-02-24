WHO: Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

WHEN: 11:01 AM (Saturday, February 25)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: ESPN (Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | XM 195 or SXM 957

MOBILE: www.espn.com/app

ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa -4.5

KENPOM: Iowa -2 (57% chance of winning)

PREVIEW

Is the explanation for Iowa basketball this season really as simple a theory as: great at home, terrible on the road? Obviously, the results of the last few weeks provide a lot of evidence to support that theory. Iowa is 7-0 at home since January 1, and in consecutive home games over the last few weeks, the Hawkeyes won going away against Northwestern, edged Illinois in a back-and-forth thriller, then blasted Ohio State off the court. Meanwhile, Iowa has gone 1-3 in their last four road games, with the only winning coming in a very ugly game over a very bad Minnesota team. The other three losses were by an average of 15 points and featured some of Iowa's most abysmal shooting of the season. If things are truly that simple for Iowa in 2023 -- home good, road bad -- then that's a positive for Iowa for the next eight days. Iowa plays two of its final three regular season games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which looks like an opportunity* to climb out of this current slump. *Iowa will need to actually make shots in an arena that's not Carver-Hawkeye Arena in order to keep its season alive in March, but that's not a "now" problem. Three-point shooting has been the biggest difference between Iowa's home and road performances, especially lately. The Hawkeyes have hit double-digit three-pointers in three of their last four home games (10 versus Ohio State and Northwestern, 12 versus Rutgers) — and the outlier, the 81-79 win over Illinois, featured a respectable 7/19 performance from deep. Meanwhile, Iowa has hit 16 three-pointers -- combined -- over the last four road games. The abject haplessness of the last two road outings barely needs another mention, but there's no running from 11.5%, going 3/24 at Northwestern and 3/28 at Wisconsin. This particular game does at least present a real test for the theory, as Michigan State has an excellent three-point defense. The Spartans rank 14th nationally and tops in the Big Ten in defending the three-point line, as Big Ten opponents have only been making 27.7% of their three-point attempts against MSU this season. Iowa failed to connect at even that rate in the first game against MSU this season; the Hawkeyes made 3/17 (17.6%) of their threes in East Lansing last month. How much of that was Iowa's inability to hit 3s on the road and how much was MSU's strong perimeter defense? We may find out on Saturday.

Joey Hauser dribbles past Ohio State's Roddy Gayle, Jr. in a Michigan State win over Ohio State. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

After a stretch where they lost five of seven games, the Spartans have righted things over the last two weeks, winning three of their last four. They had a narrow home win over Maryland, then flattened Ohio State on the road before losing to Michigan on the road and blowing out Indiana at home earlier this week. The Michigan game was also the first game after the horrific on-campus shooting in East Lansing, while the Indiana game was also the first home game since that terrible tragedy. For both games, emotions were extremely high across the board -- for the Spartans, their opponents, the fans in attendance -- especially with both taking place within the state of Michigan. Saturday's game will be Michigan State's first contest outside of state lines in 13 days. In MSU's win over Indiana on Tuesday, guards AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker were both excellent. Hoggard finished with 22 points on 7/9 shooting (7/8 at the FT line as well) and 5 assists; Walker had 23 points on 8/15 shooting (5/7 from deep). That game was an uptick from Walker's normal production, but he's been MSU's leading scorer this season (narrowly) and a consistent double-figures scorer. Meanwhile, Tuesday's win was Hoggard's first double-digit scoring game in his last five, although he's been MSU's third-leading scorer on the season. His best games tend to be when he can get to the free throw line often (he's an 80.7% shooter at the stripe), so Iowa would do well to avoid giving him free chances to run points up. Outside of Walker and Hoggard, Michigan State's most consistent top performer has been forward Joey Hauser. Hauser was held to 10 points against Indiana, but he had topped 20 points in MSU's three previous games and his 13.8 ppg average is second-best on the team. At 6'9", 220, Hauser has enough size (and skill) to hurt teams in the post; he's also a good enough shooter (42.2% from 3-point range) to stretch the floor and hurt opponents from distance. In fact, he's MSU's best 3-point shooter (narrowly ahead of Walker at 41.7%) and a potential match-up headache for Iowa. Michigan State's defensive strengths remain the same as they were in the first game against Iowa: contesting shots and keeping opponents off the offensive glass. The Spartans don't force many turnovers and they're poor at keeping opponents from the free throw line. But they're best in the conference at effective FG% defense and 3-point defense, as well as 6th at 2-point defense. Frankly, they are far from the ideal opponent for an Iowa team struggling to find confidence on the offensive end. On offense, the Spartans remain average at most things. They're an elite free throw shooting team (77.7% at the free throw line, best in the Big Ten) and a very good three-point shooting team (37.2%, 3rd in the league). Iowa needs to keep them off the line, and 40 minutes of strong perimeter defense from the Hawkeyes is essential.

