Preview: Iowa MBB vs Michigan State
WHO: Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)
WHEN: 11:01 AM (Saturday, February 25)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: ESPN (Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | XM 195 or SXM 957
MOBILE: www.espn.com/app
ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch
LINE: Iowa -4.5
KENPOM: Iowa -2 (57% chance of winning)
PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Iowa
G Tony Perkins (11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 0.4 bpg, 42.1 FG%, 29.1 3FG%)
G Ahron Ulis (6.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.1 bpg, 40.5 FG%, 31.3 3FG%)
F Connor McCaffery (6.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 spg, 0.0 bpg, 39.6 FG%, 33.7 3FG%)
F Kris Murray (20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg, 49.5 FG%, 34.2 3FG%)
F Filip Rebraca (13.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.5 spg, 1.1 bpg, 57.4 FG%, 33.3 3FG%)
Michigan State
G AJ Hoggard (12.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.3 bpg, 41.3 FG%, 29.0 3FG%)
G Tyson Walker (14.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.3 bpg, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3FG%)
F Jaden Akins (8.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.3 bpg, 39.9 FG%, 39.0 3FG%)
F Jody Hauser (13.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.2 bpg, 47.3 FG%, 42.2 3FG%)
C Mady Sissoko (5.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.8 bpg, 58.1% FG, 0.0 3FG%)
PREVIEW
Is the explanation for Iowa basketball this season really as simple a theory as: great at home, terrible on the road?
Obviously, the results of the last few weeks provide a lot of evidence to support that theory. Iowa is 7-0 at home since January 1, and in consecutive home games over the last few weeks, the Hawkeyes won going away against Northwestern, edged Illinois in a back-and-forth thriller, then blasted Ohio State off the court.
Meanwhile, Iowa has gone 1-3 in their last four road games, with the only winning coming in a very ugly game over a very bad Minnesota team. The other three losses were by an average of 15 points and featured some of Iowa's most abysmal shooting of the season.
If things are truly that simple for Iowa in 2023 -- home good, road bad -- then that's a positive for Iowa for the next eight days. Iowa plays two of its final three regular season games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which looks like an opportunity* to climb out of this current slump.
*Iowa will need to actually make shots in an arena that's not Carver-Hawkeye Arena in order to keep its season alive in March, but that's not a "now" problem.
Three-point shooting has been the biggest difference between Iowa's home and road performances, especially lately. The Hawkeyes have hit double-digit three-pointers in three of their last four home games (10 versus Ohio State and Northwestern, 12 versus Rutgers) — and the outlier, the 81-79 win over Illinois, featured a respectable 7/19 performance from deep.
Meanwhile, Iowa has hit 16 three-pointers -- combined -- over the last four road games. The abject haplessness of the last two road outings barely needs another mention, but there's no running from 11.5%, going 3/24 at Northwestern and 3/28 at Wisconsin.
This particular game does at least present a real test for the theory, as Michigan State has an excellent three-point defense. The Spartans rank 14th nationally and tops in the Big Ten in defending the three-point line, as Big Ten opponents have only been making 27.7% of their three-point attempts against MSU this season. Iowa failed to connect at even that rate in the first game against MSU this season; the Hawkeyes made 3/17 (17.6%) of their threes in East Lansing last month. How much of that was Iowa's inability to hit 3s on the road and how much was MSU's strong perimeter defense? We may find out on Saturday.
After a stretch where they lost five of seven games, the Spartans have righted things over the last two weeks, winning three of their last four. They had a narrow home win over Maryland, then flattened Ohio State on the road before losing to Michigan on the road and blowing out Indiana at home earlier this week.
The Michigan game was also the first game after the horrific on-campus shooting in East Lansing, while the Indiana game was also the first home game since that terrible tragedy. For both games, emotions were extremely high across the board -- for the Spartans, their opponents, the fans in attendance -- especially with both taking place within the state of Michigan. Saturday's game will be Michigan State's first contest outside of state lines in 13 days.
In MSU's win over Indiana on Tuesday, guards AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker were both excellent. Hoggard finished with 22 points on 7/9 shooting (7/8 at the FT line as well) and 5 assists; Walker had 23 points on 8/15 shooting (5/7 from deep). That game was an uptick from Walker's normal production, but he's been MSU's leading scorer this season (narrowly) and a consistent double-figures scorer.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's win was Hoggard's first double-digit scoring game in his last five, although he's been MSU's third-leading scorer on the season. His best games tend to be when he can get to the free throw line often (he's an 80.7% shooter at the stripe), so Iowa would do well to avoid giving him free chances to run points up.
Outside of Walker and Hoggard, Michigan State's most consistent top performer has been forward Joey Hauser. Hauser was held to 10 points against Indiana, but he had topped 20 points in MSU's three previous games and his 13.8 ppg average is second-best on the team. At 6'9", 220, Hauser has enough size (and skill) to hurt teams in the post; he's also a good enough shooter (42.2% from 3-point range) to stretch the floor and hurt opponents from distance. In fact, he's MSU's best 3-point shooter (narrowly ahead of Walker at 41.7%) and a potential match-up headache for Iowa.
Michigan State's defensive strengths remain the same as they were in the first game against Iowa: contesting shots and keeping opponents off the offensive glass. The Spartans don't force many turnovers and they're poor at keeping opponents from the free throw line. But they're best in the conference at effective FG% defense and 3-point defense, as well as 6th at 2-point defense. Frankly, they are far from the ideal opponent for an Iowa team struggling to find confidence on the offensive end.
On offense, the Spartans remain average at most things. They're an elite free throw shooting team (77.7% at the free throw line, best in the Big Ten) and a very good three-point shooting team (37.2%, 3rd in the league). Iowa needs to keep them off the line, and 40 minutes of strong perimeter defense from the Hawkeyes is essential.
KEY FACTORS
Start Fast. Iowa needs to make shots early in this game — for a couple reasons. One, to build some confidence after two of the worst shooting performances of the season. These players haven't seen the ball go in the basket in a game for a few weeks; that's going to take its toll on a player's psyche, so they need to see some shots go in to get the positive vibes flowing again. Two, a hot start will ensure that the sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena gets and stays in the game.
Get Kris Going. Kris Murray needs a bounce-back performance in the worst way. Iowa needs Kris Murray to have a bounce-back performance in the worst way. This Hawkeye team is Kris' team, and it needs him to produce like the star he's proven himself to be; Murray averages 22.4 points per game in wins, but just 16.0 ppg in losses.
Murray had his worst game of the season at Wisconsin (5 points, 2/10 shooting, 5 rebounds), but he also had a forgettable game at Northwestern (14 points on 5/13 shooting). He did average 24 points per game in Iowa's three previous games, so this recent slump is more of a blip than a trend, but Iowa still can't afford for it to last much longer.
This game might not be quite "must-win" in terms of making the NCAA Tournament -- Iowa will still have (a few) opportunities after this game to shore up its NCAA Tournament resume, regardless of the outcome -- but it's still a game that Iowa can't realistically afford to lose. We've seen how bad results can snowball on this team, and if two losses in a row become three -- especially at home -- then it could be hard for Iowa to arrest this slide, especially this late in the season.