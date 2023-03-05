WHO: Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten)

WHEN: 1:07 PM (Sunday, March 5)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

LINE: Iowa -11.5

KENPOM: Iowa -10 (81% chance of winning)

PREVIEW

Let's get the elephant-sized coincidence in the room out of the way right away: yes, an opportunity for Iowa to clinch something of significance (2nd place in the Big Ten and a double-bye at the Big Ten Tournament, in this case) comes down to a home game against a sputtering Nebraska team in the regular season finale -- just like football. Hopefully that's where the similarities end and the end result is much better for the basketball team. For one thing, this "sputtering" Nebraska team hasn't been leaking quite as much oil in recent weeks -- the Huskers enter this game off a home loss to Michigan State earlier this week, but with wins in five of their last seven games. This is the best team -- by a fairly wide margin -- that Fred Hoiberg has had at Nebraska since he took over in 2019. And yet Nebraska will still finish the regular with a losing record for the fourth straight season if they lose to Iowa on Sunday. What's peculiar about the (relative) success of this Nebraska team is that it's so unlike the teams that Hoiberg has built in the past. Hoiberg succeeded at Iowa State with offense -- his last four ISU teams all ranked in the Top 25 nationally in offensive efficiency (the last three teams finished 12th or better in that stat). None of those Cyclone teams ranked higher than 55th in defensive efficiency. By contrast, this year's Nebraska team ranks 61st in defensive efficiency -- far from outstanding, but pretty respectable. Nebraska's strengths on defense are forcing turnovers (the Huskers are 6th in turnover rate and 4th in non-steal turnover rate) and contesting shots fairly well (especially shots around the rim; they're holding opponents to 50.1% shooting on 2-point tries, 6th best in the league). But the Huskers are just 160th in offensive efficiency and they rank near the bottom of the conference in most offensive categories: 12th in offensive efficiency, 12th in turnover rate, 12th in offensive rebound rate, 12th in three-point shooting, 13th in free throw shooting, and last in block rate and non-steal turnover rate. The only thing they're particularly good at is making 2-point shots; the Huskers are making 52.% of their 2-point attempts, 4th best in the Big Ten.

Keisei Tominaga celebrates in Nebraska's win over Minnesota. (© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

So what spurred the late season surge by Nebraska? Home court, for one -- four of Nebraska's five wins in this current seven-game stretch came in Lincoln; six of the Huskers' eight Big Ten wins have come at home. (Of course, eight of Iowa's 11 Big Ten wins this season have come at home, too -- road wins have been hard to come by for most of the teams in the Big Ten this season.) Another key factor in Nebraska's good run of form: the unexpected rise of Keisei Tominaga. Nebraska's 6'2" Japanese junior guard has been playing lights out since entering the starting lineup 12 games ago. Since he became a starter, Tominaga has scored 20+ points seven times and is averaging 17.4 PPG -- which would be good for sixth-best in the Big Ten if he maintained that rate over the entire season. Tominaga has been especially deadly from long range, making around three 3-pointers a game and shooting 41.6% from behind the arc since becoming a starter. He's been even better during Nebraska's recent good form, averaging 21.3 ppg and 45.4% from 3-point range in the Huskers' last seven games. Slowing him down should be a priority for Iowa's defense. Nebraska doesn't have a lot of size -- the Huskers have a pair of young bigs, 6'10" sophomore WIlhelm Breidenbach and 7'0" freshman Oleg Kojenets, but they only play around 15 minutes per game combined. Seniors Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel, 6'9" and 6'7" respectively, may lack ideal size, but they've been productive for Nebraska this season. Walker leads the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg) and ranks second in assists (3.6), while Griesel ranks third in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (5.6 rpg) and first in assists (3.8 apg). Much of what Nebraska wants to do on offense runs through those two.

