WHO: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten)

WHEN: 8:05 PM CT (Thursday, February 16, 2023)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown and Robbie Hummel)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | XM 382 or SXM 972

MOBILE: www.espn.com/watch

ONLINE: www.espn.com/app

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa-7.5

KENPOM: Iowa -5 (68% chance of winning)

PROJECTED STARTING FIVE

PREVIEW

The first 14 games of the Big Ten schedule for Iowa this season featured 13 unique opponents; Rutgers was the only team Iowa played twice in that stretch of games (the Hawkeyes won both games over the Scarlet Knights). The final six games of Iowa's 2023 Big Ten schedule are nothing but rematch games; the Hawkeyes play four teams that beat them earlier this season (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Nebraska) as well as two teams that they beat earlier in the year (Northwestern and Indiana). Sweeping Northwestern and/or Indiana would be very nice, but an even bigger priority might be avenging those prior losses -- especially given where most of those teams sit in the Big Ten standings. The first team on Iowa's potential Revenge Tour is Ohio State, who blasted the doors off Iowa in Columbus three weeks ago. Since then, Iowa has won four of six games, while Ohio State has lost six straight. In fact, that mid-January win over Iowa is Ohio State's only win since January 1; the Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12 games entering Thursday night. The bottom has well and truly fallen out on their season. Ohio State beat Iowa in the first meeting this season because of some absolutely torrid shooting. The Buckeyes shot 56% from the field, scored 93 points (56 in the second half alone), and averaged 1.31 points per possession. They shot well from long range (8/16), but the Buckeyes did most of their damage closer to the basket. Ohio State was 28/48 (58%) on 2-point shots and outscored Iowa 50-32 in points in the paint. It wasn't a case of Ohio State's bigs dominating down low, either -- big man Zed Key had 11 points and 9 rebounds, but shot just 4/10 from the floor. Most of the damage came from Ohio State's guards and wings, who sliced through Iowa's perimeter defense like it wasn't there. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 27 points, which included a 5/7 performance inside the 3-point arc (he was also 4/5 from deep, so Iowa wasn't really able to stop him anywhere on the court). Isaac Likekele had 18 points and Sean McNeil added 10 points; they combined to shoot 8/14 on 2-point attempts. The Ohio State game was a very long day, and a real low point for Iowa's guards.

Brice Sensabaugh reacts during Ohio State's loss to Michigan State. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State's offense... has not sustained that level of shooting prowess since then. The Buckeyes have not topped 70 points since the Iowa game, and they've been held under 1.00 points per possession in three of those six losses. OSU's three-point shooting has especially fallen off a cliff; the Buckeyes are 25/102 (25%) during their current six-game losing streak. They've made more than five three-pointers in a game once in that losing streak -- against Michigan State, they converted six long-range shots... on 29 attempts. The offense has also struggled on 2-point shots, converting better than 50% in just two of the last six games. Ohio State's offense has crashed to 10th in the Big Ten in offensive efficiency, 13th in effective FG% (47.3) and dead last in 2-point FG% (45.3). They also rank near the bottom in non-steal turnovers (8.6% of possessions), so they are very prone to losing possession on offense on their own volition. The Ohio State starting lineup has been in flux during this recent losing streak; only Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton have started all of the last six games; 6'4" freshman guard Roddy Gayle made his first start of the season since the Iowa game in OSU's last game (against Michigan State); he had 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 26 minutes. Sensabaugh still leads the team in scoring (16.4 ppg), but the Buckeyes have five players averaging 9.0 ppg or more this season. Justice Sueing (12.4 ppg) and Key (11.1 ppg) are the other top scorers on the team, but McNeil (9.4 ppg) and Thornton (9.0 ppg) are both capable of filling it up as well, especially if they get hot from 3-point range (both are shooting around 37% from deep this season, good for second-best on the team behind Sensabaugh, who's converting around 43% of his long range efforts).

KEY FACTORS