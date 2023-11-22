Preview: Iowa MBB vs Oklahoma
WHO: Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)
WHEN: 2:00 PM CT (Thursday, November 23, 2023)
WHERE: LionTree Arena (San Diego, CA)
TV: FS1
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)
MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: foxsports.com/live
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN
LINE: Oklahoma -1.5
KENPOM SPREAD: Oklahoma -1 (54% OU; Oklahoma 81, Iowa 80)
Oklahoma is off to its second 4-0 start in three seasons under head coach Porter Moser, who previously led Loyola Chicago to record-breaking success (and made an icon out of Sister Jean). Oklahoma hasn't had a breakthrough season yet under Moser -- they went 19-16 and lost in the second round of the NIT in 2022 and last year's Sooners flamed out at 15-17.
This year the Sooners are off to a 4-0 start with their "closest" win by 24 points, but the competition they've faced has not been fierce. None of the teams (Central Michigan, Mississippi Valley State, Texas State, UT Rio Grande Valley) they've faced rank higher than 211th in the KenPom rankings and they have a combined record of 6-25 so far this season.
Thursday's game with Iowa will be their strongest test of the season by several miles. The Hawkeyes, of course, have already been tested against a quality opponent, losing to #8 Creighton last week. While Iowa came up short against the Bluejays, they put forth a strong effort. A similar performance on Thursday might be enough to get them a victory in the Rady Children's Invitational.
LIKELY OKLAHOMA STARTING FIVE
G Milos Uzan (6'4", 193, 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 29.7% FG, 20.0 3FG%)
G Javian McCollum (6'2", 160, 12.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 46.2% FG, 30.0 3FG%)
G Otega Oweh (6'5", 215, 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.3 spg, 68.6% FG, 100.0 3FG%)
F Jalon Moore (6'7", 222, 7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1.3 bpg, 46.2% FG, 40.0 3FG%)
F Sam Godwin (6'10", 235, 8.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.0 bpg, 69.2% FG, 0.0 3FG%)
The Sooners have been strong on both sides of the ball so far, ranking 39th nationally in offensive efficiency and 29th nationally in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is middle-of-the-pack overall in terms of tempo (69.7 possessions per game, 163rd nationally), but they live at the extremes in terms of offensive and defensive possessions.
The Sooners want to move fast when they have the ball (22nd in average possession length on offense) but they're happy to slow opponents to a crawl (327th in average possession length on defense). By comparison, Iowa ranks 10th in average possession length on offense and 132nd in average possession length on defense; the Hawkeyes just want the game to move, period.
Oklahoma ranks 19th in effective FG% (57.7%) and they've been especially lethal on 2-point shots (62.5%, 6th nationally). The Sooners' ability to finish in the paint and around the rim has been excellent. Their 2-point success has also been fueled by their strength on the offensive glass -- the Sooners are 13th nationally with an offensive rebounding rate of 41.5%. OU is also good at drawing fouls (71st nationally) and even better at making their free throws when they get to the line (79.6%, 22nd nationally).
OU is 29th in defensive efficiency, a number fueled primarily by their excellence at preventing good shots -- opponents have an effective FG% of only 38.2% (3rd nationally) this season. Opponents are shooting 39.6% on 2-point attempts (11th best nationally) and just 23.1% on 3-point tries (16th best nationally). The Sooners also turn opponents over on 21.2% of their possessions, get blocks on 13% of possession, and avoid fouling. It's a strong defensive unit overall.
This season has featured a deep OU team so far -- the Sooners have nine players averaging at least 14.7 minutes per game, with five going for 21+ minutes. They aren't going to be afraid to defend Iowa with waves of bodies. Otega Oweh leads the team in scoring with 15.3 ppg on 68.6% shooting from the floor (and 100% from 3-point range, albeit on only three attempts).
Three other OU players average over double figures in scoring, including Javian McCollum at 12.0 ppg on 46.2% shooting. John Hugley IV is averaging 11.8 ppg off the bench on 80% shooting (16/20). Le'Tre Douthard, who's come off the bench in three of four games this season, is the final double-figure scorer, with 10.5 ppg on 46.7% shooting from the floor. He's also been their best three-point shooter among players who have attempted more than a handful -- 9/22 (41%).
Defensively, the Sooners have been a menace in the passing lanes, averaging 7.5 steals per game. Four players average at least one steal a game, led by Oweh with 2.3 swipes per game. Bigs Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore each average over one block per game as well and provide OU with strong rim protection.
Iowa was able to hang with Creighton for long stretches of the game last week, especially in the first half. A big Creighton run at the start of the second half was the dagger, as it dug a hole for the Hawkwyes that was too deep to escape. If Iowa can avoid a similar run against Oklahoma, they should be in much better shape to get a victory.
Oklahoma's stinginess on defense is a definite concern, but the Sooners also haven't faced an offense as potent as Iowa's either. Ben Krikke's excellence in the mid-range game could be vital in this game and Iowa is going to need the 3-point shooters to wake up -- Payton Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery are each shooting just 33% from deep so far this season and shooting like that probably won't cut it in this game.
KenPom pegs this game to be a virtual toss-up and that seems about right. The Sooners are good, but haven't been tested yet in the first few weeks of the season. Iowa has the firepower to win this game, but the Hawkeyes will need their most consistent and complete performance of the season to get that victory.