WHO: Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)

WHEN: 2:00 PM CT (Thursday, November 23, 2023)

WHERE: LionTree Arena (San Diego, CA)

TV: FS1

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Oklahoma -1.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Oklahoma -1 (54% OU; Oklahoma 81, Iowa 80)

Oklahoma is off to its second 4-0 start in three seasons under head coach Porter Moser, who previously led Loyola Chicago to record-breaking success (and made an icon out of Sister Jean). Oklahoma hasn't had a breakthrough season yet under Moser -- they went 19-16 and lost in the second round of the NIT in 2022 and last year's Sooners flamed out at 15-17. This year the Sooners are off to a 4-0 start with their "closest" win by 24 points, but the competition they've faced has not been fierce. None of the teams (Central Michigan, Mississippi Valley State, Texas State, UT Rio Grande Valley) they've faced rank higher than 211th in the KenPom rankings and they have a combined record of 6-25 so far this season. Thursday's game with Iowa will be their strongest test of the season by several miles. The Hawkeyes, of course, have already been tested against a quality opponent, losing to #8 Creighton last week. While Iowa came up short against the Bluejays, they put forth a strong effort. A similar performance on Thursday might be enough to get them a victory in the Rady Children's Invitational.

LIKELY OKLAHOMA STARTING FIVE

The Sooners have been strong on both sides of the ball so far, ranking 39th nationally in offensive efficiency and 29th nationally in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is middle-of-the-pack overall in terms of tempo (69.7 possessions per game, 163rd nationally), but they live at the extremes in terms of offensive and defensive possessions. The Sooners want to move fast when they have the ball (22nd in average possession length on offense) but they're happy to slow opponents to a crawl (327th in average possession length on defense). By comparison, Iowa ranks 10th in average possession length on offense and 132nd in average possession length on defense; the Hawkeyes just want the game to move, period. Oklahoma ranks 19th in effective FG% (57.7%) and they've been especially lethal on 2-point shots (62.5%, 6th nationally). The Sooners' ability to finish in the paint and around the rim has been excellent. Their 2-point success has also been fueled by their strength on the offensive glass -- the Sooners are 13th nationally with an offensive rebounding rate of 41.5%. OU is also good at drawing fouls (71st nationally) and even better at making their free throws when they get to the line (79.6%, 22nd nationally). OU is 29th in defensive efficiency, a number fueled primarily by their excellence at preventing good shots -- opponents have an effective FG% of only 38.2% (3rd nationally) this season. Opponents are shooting 39.6% on 2-point attempts (11th best nationally) and just 23.1% on 3-point tries (16th best nationally). The Sooners also turn opponents over on 21.2% of their possessions, get blocks on 13% of possession, and avoid fouling. It's a strong defensive unit overall.