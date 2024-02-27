WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten)

WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Tuesday, February 27, 2024)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Iowa -9.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Iowa -7 (Iowa 87, Penn State 80; Iowa 74% chance of winning)

Iowa had no realistic NCAA Tournament aspirations before picking up back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State in recent weeks. Those bubble dreams took a hit with Saturday's loss at Illinois, but Iowa's bubble hasn't popped yet. But a loss to Penn State tonight? That would almost certainly limit Iowa's path to the NCAA Tournament to one option: win the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State is ranked 96th in the current NET rankings, which means a home game against them counts as a Quad 3 win (or loss). Iowa cannot afford another Quad 3 loss at this point in the season (the home defeat to Michigan was the other Quad 3 loss Iowa has suffered this season). Penn State has been a streaky team all season and that hasn't changed in recent weeks. The Nittany Lions have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, starting with a two-game losing streak over Ohio State and Minnesota at the end of January. That led to a three-game winning streak against Rutgers, Indiana, and Iowa, which was followed by a three-game losing streak against Northwestern, Michigan State, and Nebraska. Currently PSU is on a two-game winning streak, stunning Illinois last week and beating Indiana again over the weekend.

PROJECTED PENN STATE STARTING FIVE

A little over a week ago, Penn State's leading scorer this season, Kanye Clary, was dismissed from the team, which no explanation provided. Thus far, PSU has not exactly missed Clary and his 16.7 ppg -- they've won both games since his dismissal and have actually gone 4-1 this season in games without Clary. Clary did play in the previous PSU-Iowa game and had 8 points in 18 minutes off the bench. VCU transfer Ace Baldwin has picked up the slack a bit in Clary's absence -- he had 23 points in the win over Indiana on Saturday -- but mostly it's been a balanced team effort that's replaced Clary and led to PSU's recent wins. Five players scored in double figures in the wins over Illinois and Indiana. Against Illinois, Penn State shot 8-of-18 from deep and took advantage of 18 Illinois turnovers (which included 11 Penn State steals). Nick Kern led PSU in scoring with 22, which featured a 10-of-17 shooting effort on 2-point attempts. Zach Hicks and Qudus Wahab each had 13 points, while Baldwin and 10 and Jameel Brown had 11 off the bench. In the win over Indiana, Penn State didn't have such a pronounced turnover advantage (Indiana had 12 giveaways to 11 for PSU), but they crushed the Hoosiers at the free throw line and behind the arc. PSU went 26-of-30 at the free throw line (compared to 14-of-25 for IU) and 9-of-21 from deep (compared to 2-of-15 for IU). Baldwin led PSU with 23 points, while Hicks added 17 points (on 4-of-8 shooting from deep), D'Marco Dunn scored 13 points, and Kern and Wahab finished with 11 points apiece. Several of those same issues were present in the first Iowa-PSU game this season. Iowa turned the ball over 18 times (against 13 giveaways from Penn State). The Hawkeyes were dynamite inside the arc (25-of-29), but just 4-of-15 from beyond the arc (while Penn State shot 12-of-23 from long range). And Iowa was 9-of-10 at the free throw line, compared to a 25-of-31 effort at the stripe from the Nittany Lions. So three keys for Iowa to avoid a similar result in this game? Protect the ball, defend the 3-point line, and win the free throw battle. If Iowa can do that -- or at least two of those categories -- they'll likely be in good position to get the win in this game.