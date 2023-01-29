Preview: Iowa MBB vs Rutgers
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten)
WHEN: 1:07 PM CT
WHERE: Caver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN (Dave Revsine and Brian Butch)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen) | Sirius/XM 385 or 975
MOBILE: www.foxsports.com/mobile
ONLINE: www.foxsports.com/live
LINE: Iowa -4
KENPOM: Iowa -1 (51% chance of winning)
PROJECTED STARTING FIVE
Iowa
G Tony Perkins (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.4 bpg, 40.4 FG%, 28.2 3FG%)
G Ahron Ulis (6.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.2 bpg, 39.8 FG%, 31.1 3FG%)
F Connor McCaffery (7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 spg, 0.0 bpg, 44.3 FG%, 37.7 3FG%)
F Kris Murray (20.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.8 spg, 1.1 bpg, 50.6 FG%, 35.8 3FG%)
F Filip Rebraca (14.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.6 spg, 1.4 bpg, 56.8 FG%, 40 3FG%)
Rutgers
G Cam Spencer (13.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.5 spg, 0.1 bpg, 44.3 FG%, 43.6 3FG%)
G Paul Mulcahy (9.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.3 bpg, 42.4 FG%, 36.7 3FG%)
G Caleb McConnell (9.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 spg, 0.5 bpg, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3FG%)
F Mawot Mag (7.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.4 bpg, 46.2 FG%, 27.6 3FG%)
C Clifford Omoruyi (13.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.6 spg, 2.0 bpg, 49.3% FG, 21.1%)
PREVIEW
So we meet again. Iowa and Rutgers first played three weeks ago this season, in Piscataway, NJ. Iowa prevailed in that game with an impressive 76-65 win over the Scarlet Knights. That win was the second of an eventual four-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes. Since the first game between these teams, though, Rutgers has been in better form. The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-1 since that loss, with a loss to Michigan State in East Lansing sandwiched between a pair of narrow wins over Northwestern and Ohio State and a recent blowout win over Penn State. Iowa, meanwhile, has gone just 2-2 since the first Rutgers game, beating Michigan and Maryland at home before heading on the road to drop games at Ohio State and (most recently) Michigan State.
Not much has changed about the way Rutgers plays since the first time they met Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are still a defense-first team, ranking second nationally in defensive efficiency (and 121st in offensive efficiency). They've still held eight opponents to 50 points or fewer and only given up more than 70 or more points three times (all defeats). Rutgers' defensive approach is clear: slow the game down, contest shots like crazy, force a lot of turnovers, and don't let opponents get many offensive rebounds or get to the free throw line often. The Scarlet Knights rank 6th nationally in effective field goal percentage defense (43.6%), and teams are shooting just 28.8% from 3-point range (14th) and 43.9% from 2-point range (15%). They're also 18th nationally in turnover rate, forcing giveaways on almost a quarter (23.2%) of opponent possessions. When Rutgers' defense is locked in, the Scarlet Knights are very difficult to beat -- because it's very difficult to score many points on them.
Big man Clifford Omoruyi (6-11, 240) is still a player to watch for Rutgers. He hasn't been quite the force in Big Ten games that he's been in non-conference games, but he's still been effective, particularly in Rutgers' most recent games: he's averaging 14 ppg and 11 rpg over the last three games. He's also a real menace around the rim defensively; he had six blocks against Ohio State two weeks ago and he's had seven games this season with three or more blocks. Guard Cam Spencer (6-4, 207) is another player to watch -- mostly to make sure that he doesn't get hot from deep. He had 23 points on 6/7 shooting from 3-point range (!) in Rutgers' win over Northwestern. He's more than just a long-range gunner, though, as he also had 21 points in Rutgers' win over Ohio State despite making just two three-pointers; he supplemented that by going 9/11 at the free throw line.
KEY FACTORS
Get Sandfort cooking. When Iowa knocked off Rutgers earlier this season, the Hawkeyes got good games from Kris Murray (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Filip Rebraca (16 points, 12 rebounds), and they'll need both guys to play well in this game as well. Murray, in particular, will need to shake off his underwhelming game against Michigan State on Thursday (11 points, 8 rebounds). But the big difference-maker for Iowa in that first Rutgers game was Payton Sandfort, who broke out of his shooting slump in a big way in that game, exploding for 22 points in 22 minutes on 6/8 shooting (4/5 from 3-point range). Sandfort followed that up with 26 points against Michigan and 12 points against Maryland. In Iowa's last two games (both losses), Sandfort has totaled 11 points on 4/14 shooting (3/9 from deep). Iowa needs a third offensive weapon and Sandfort is well-equipped to fill that role, especially with Patrick McCaffery on the sideline. (McCaffery is again listed as a "gametime decision" for this game.)
Defensive intensity. For the most part, Iowa defended well enough to win the game against Michigan State on Thursday. The Hawkeyes lost because they had too many turnovers and the offense had too many dry spells (especially toward the end of the game). But the effort on defense was pretty strong overall and they need to bring that same energy and focus to this game. Rutgers is a poor offensive team overall, but even bad offenses can hit shots if you give them open looks or multiple second chance opportunities.
Start fast. This game features an early afternoon tip-off on a weekend, so there should be a good-sized crowd in attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa needs to give them something to cheer for early on to get them fully engaged in the game and creating a strong atmosphere. Rutgers may not be too intimidated -- this is an experienced Scarlet Knights squad that's already recorded several road wins this year (including one over Purdue) -- but it could give Iowa a boost, which is much-needed after the last two games.