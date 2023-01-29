So we meet again. Iowa and Rutgers first played three weeks ago this season, in Piscataway, NJ. Iowa prevailed in that game with an impressive 76-65 win over the Scarlet Knights. That win was the second of an eventual four-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes. Since the first game between these teams, though, Rutgers has been in better form. The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-1 since that loss, with a loss to Michigan State in East Lansing sandwiched between a pair of narrow wins over Northwestern and Ohio State and a recent blowout win over Penn State. Iowa, meanwhile, has gone just 2-2 since the first Rutgers game, beating Michigan and Maryland at home before heading on the road to drop games at Ohio State and (most recently) Michigan State.

Not much has changed about the way Rutgers plays since the first time they met Iowa. The Scarlet Knights are still a defense-first team, ranking second nationally in defensive efficiency (and 121st in offensive efficiency). They've still held eight opponents to 50 points or fewer and only given up more than 70 or more points three times (all defeats). Rutgers' defensive approach is clear: slow the game down, contest shots like crazy, force a lot of turnovers, and don't let opponents get many offensive rebounds or get to the free throw line often. The Scarlet Knights rank 6th nationally in effective field goal percentage defense (43.6%), and teams are shooting just 28.8% from 3-point range (14th) and 43.9% from 2-point range (15%). They're also 18th nationally in turnover rate, forcing giveaways on almost a quarter (23.2%) of opponent possessions. When Rutgers' defense is locked in, the Scarlet Knights are very difficult to beat -- because it's very difficult to score many points on them.

Big man Clifford Omoruyi (6-11, 240) is still a player to watch for Rutgers. He hasn't been quite the force in Big Ten games that he's been in non-conference games, but he's still been effective, particularly in Rutgers' most recent games: he's averaging 14 ppg and 11 rpg over the last three games. He's also a real menace around the rim defensively; he had six blocks against Ohio State two weeks ago and he's had seven games this season with three or more blocks. Guard Cam Spencer (6-4, 207) is another player to watch -- mostly to make sure that he doesn't get hot from deep. He had 23 points on 6/7 shooting from 3-point range (!) in Rutgers' win over Northwestern. He's more than just a long-range gunner, though, as he also had 21 points in Rutgers' win over Ohio State despite making just two three-pointers; he supplemented that by going 9/11 at the free throw line.