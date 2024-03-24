WHO: Utah Utes (20-14, 9-11 Pac 12)

WHEN: 8:00 PM CT (Sunday, March 24, 2024)

WHERE: Jon M. Huuntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: espn.com/app

ONLINE: espn.com/watch

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Utah -4.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Utah -4 (Utah 87, Iowa 83; Utah 64% chance of winning)

Iowa's journey through the NIT continues with a trip out west on Sunday night to face a Utah team that went 18-13 during the regular season this year and held off UC Irvine in the first round of the NIT earlier in the week. The Utes spent a lot of this season on or around the NCAA Tournament bubble, but losses in three of their final five regular season games (including a road sweep at Oregon State and Oregon at the end of the season) and a 1-1 showing in the Pac-12 Tournament left them on the wrong side of the bubble last Sunday. Utah started the season well, going 9-2 in non-league play. The Utes picked up solid wins over BYU, Saint Mary's, and Wake Forest and their only losses were neutral court defeats to Houston and St. John's. The wheels fell off about halfway through the Pac-12 season; after going 5-3 to start league play, Utah lost five of six between January 24 and February 15. A 3-3 finish to Pac-12 action wasn't enough to fully right the ship. Utah has been a volatile team this season -- the Utes got swept by Arizona State, one of the Pac-12's worst teams this season, but also took league champion Arizona to triple overtime (in an eventual losing effort). But the Utes have some talent and some matchups that could pose a big challenge for the Hawkeyes.

Advertisement

PROJECTED UTAH STARTING FIVE

The big name to know for the Utes is, well, their big man -- senior center Branden Carlson is 7'0", 225 lbs and led the team in scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg). He earned first team All-Pac 12 honors for his efforts this season and looks like a nightmare matchup for this particular Hawkeye team. He's a high usage (involved in over 25% of Utah's possessions when he's on the floor) and a high efficiency player (113.9 offensive rating). Carlsen is a skilled big with good shooting touch inside (57.0% on 2-point attempts) and out (37.6% on 3-point tries). Carlsen isn't afraid to stretch the floor, either; he's attempted 157 triples this year, second-most on the team. He's going to be a load for anyone on Iowa to defend, although Owen Freeman figures to be Iowa's main option to slow down Carlsen. The concern for Iowa is Freeman getting in early foul trouble and Ben Krikke and Ladji Dembele needing to play big minutes against Carlsen. Carlsen also isn't the only notable big on Utah's roster -- the Utes also have 7'1" big man Lawson Lovering. Lovering has played far fewer minutes than Carlsen (he's averaging 18.2 minutes per game versus 29.4 for Carlsen), but he's started the last four games and played 20+ minutes in three of those four games. Utah is absolutely going to run some twin towers action at Iowa and how the Hawkeyes handle that with their own lack of interior size could be a key battle in this game.

Deivon Smith and Gabe Madsen are two other Utah players to know ahead of Sunday's game. Smith earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors and led the conference in assists (6.8 apg) while finishing 4th nationally in assist rate, too. He also boasts a 2.7:1 assist to turnover ratio, so he doesn't give the ball away cheaply very often. Smith was one of three Utes to average double figures in scoring (12.4 ppg), though he does more damage inside the arc (48.5% on 2-point attempts) than from distance (33.3% from deep, on just 60 attempts). Madsen was the third Ute to average double figures in scoring, at 13.1 ppg. He's also rarely off the floor, averaging a team-leading 32.4 minutes per game, and does a little bit of everything (4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg). Madsen has been Utah's most frequent 3-point shooter, firing off 239 triples this season (7 per game) and connecting on 37.7% of those attempts. Cole Bajema and Keba Keita are two other key role players for the Utes. Bajema, a Washington transfer, is Utah's leading 3-point shooter, averaging 39.6% from beyond the arc this season. Keita (6'8", 232 lbs) averages just 16.7 minutes per game off the bench, but is third on the team in rebounding (5.7 rpg), so he's a force on the glass when he's in the game.

Overall, the Utes are a balanced team, ranked 49th in offensive efficiency and 47th in defensive efficiency. The Utes' biggest strength on offense is shooting the ball. their effective FG% of 54.0 ranks 45th nationally. Utah has been very good at making 2-point attempts (53.9%, 47th), but also good from distance (36.1%, 56th). The only area on the floor where the Utes aren't good at shooting the ball is the free throw line; they've made just 65% of their freebies this season (348th), so if Iowa can turn the game into a free throw contest, the Hawkeyes may have an advantage there. On defense, the Utes don't force a lot of turnovers (they rank just 326th in turnover rate), but they are good at contesting shots, keeping opponents off the glass, and not fouling opponents. Opponents have an effective FG% of 48.4 against Utah (72nd) and Utah has been especially good at contesting two-point attempts (47.0%, 48th), which is no surprise with two 7-footers playing significant minutes. Utah ranks 71st in keeping opponents off the offensive glass and 25th in free throw rate.