WHO: #20 Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten)

WHEN: 1:15 PM CT (Saturday, February 17, 2024)

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

TV: BTN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Bob Hansen)

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaHoops | @IowaonBTN

LINE: Wisconsin -1.5

KENPOM SPREAD: Wisconsin -2 (Wisconsin 80, Iowa 78; 56% chance of Wisconsin winning)

The last time we saw Wisconsin, the calendar had just turned to 2024 and the Badgers were in the midst of what became a streak of six consecutive wins and wins in nine of ten games overall. The Badgers climbed as high as #6 in the polls -- and then the bottom dropped out. After going 7-1 in January, Wisconsin started February with a 4-game losing streak. The first two losses in that run were understandable -- a road game at upset-minded Nebraska and a home game against Big Ten front-runner Purdue. The last two losses were far less explicable -- the Badgers lost back-to-back road games at Michigan and Rutgers, two of the Big Ten's weakest teams this season. Wisconsin finally ended the skid with a 62-54 home win over Ohio State on Tuesday. Iowa's first game with Wisconsin was the third game in a three-game losing streak to start Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes rebounded to win their next three league games before suffering consecutive home losses to Purdue and Maryland. Since then Iowa has alternated wins and losses over the last six games, most recently suffering a 78-66 loss at Maryland after yet another second half meltdown. Suffice to say, neither teams enters this game with a lot of positive mojo, although Wisconsin is at least coming off a win rather than another dispiriting loss. Will that make the difference on Saturday afternoon?

Advertisement

PROJECTED WISCONSIN STARTING FIVE

Wisconsin's 4-game losing streak featured a few recurring trends, including free throw disparity, rebounding woes, and 3-point shooting. Free Throws: Wisconsin was outscored at the free throw line in three of those four losses, sometimes significantly. Nebraska went 19-of-26 at the stripe (Wisconsin was 8-of-12), while Purdue 18-of-23 effort at the line (Wisconsin was 12-of-14) was key in a game that was decided by six points and in which both teams made the same number of 2-point attempts (24) and 3-point shots (3). Michigan finished 19-of-25 at the line (Wisconsin was 13-of-19) in their win. The Rutgers game bucked that trend; the Scarlet Knights attempted just nine three throws (going 8-of-9), while Wisconsin went 13-of-22 at the stripe. Rutgers got the better of Wisconsin in a few other areas, though, as we'll see shortly. Wisconsin rode a notable advantage at the free throw line to a win over Ohio State (the Badgers went 11-of-16 at the line, while the Buckeyes attempted just... two free throws, going 1-of-2). Free throws were also a key subplot in Wisconsin's win over Iowa last month -- Iowa was called for 22 fouls and Wisconsin made 25-of-35 attempts (Iowa went just 11-of-16).

Rebounds: Wisconsin was also out-rebounded in three of their four recent losses. The first game in the streak was the lone exception -- Wisconsin outdid Nebraska on the glass 42 to 35, including 11 to 7 in offensive boards. But Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin 42-29 (14-10 on offense), Michigan out-rebounded them 34-28 (7-7 in offensive boards), and Rutgers edged them on the glass 43-40. In the win over Ohio State, Wisconsin was much better on the glass, outdoing Ohio State 39-26 (including 12-7 on the offensive end). Wisconsin also had the advantage on Iowa in the first game between the teams, beating Iowa 38-32 in rebounding. 3-Pointers: This was the least consistent factor of the three, as Wisconsin only outscored from behind the arc in two of their recent losses. Wisconsin edged Nebraska from deep (10-of-31 versus 9-of-27) and got a push against Purdue (both teams made three triples, although Wisconsin had 19 attempts versus only 11 for Purdue). But Michigan was slightly better from deep (7-of-20 versus 5-of-19) than Wisconsin; that edge and the free throw advantage made the difference in a game where Wisconsin made four more 2-point field goals than Michigan. Three-point shooting was an even bigger factor in the Rutgers game; the Scarlet Knights had one of their best games of the season from the perimeter (10-of-17), while Wisconsin was just 5-of-21. That said, three-point success hasn't correlated much with wins and losses for Iowa lately; the team that makes the most threes is just 3-3 in Iowa's last six games. In the six games before that, the more successful team from 3-point range was 4-2. So small sample sizes are definitely a factor here.

Remarkably, Wisconsin has had the same starting five for all 25 games this season. Forward AJ Storr continues to lead Wisconsin in scoring at 16.7 ppg, despite shooting under 50% on 2-point attempts and just 29.7% on 3-point tries. He's had success due to volume (no one else comes close to his 328 field goal attempts this season) and proficiency at the free throw line (84% on 110 attempts). Bigs Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl are the Badgers' next two leading scorers (11.4 ppg and 10.9 ppg, respectively) and their leading rebounders (5.9 rpg, 7.8 rpg). Both do most of their damage inside the arc, where each is shooting 58% on 2-point attempts. Crowl has some range as well, though his three-point shooting has cooled off since his hot start to the season; after starting out 9-of-14 from behind the arc, he's gone 7-of-22 since. Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit round out the Wisconsin starting five in the back court. Hepburn has had a quiet season this year, averaging just 7.8 ppg and 3.8 apg and shooting a chilly 27.8% from 3-point range. Klesmit has improved in the second half of the season, scoring in double figures in eight of the last 11 games and improving his 3-point shooting to almost 40% (39.8). In the first Iowa game, Wisconsin had a very balanced scoring attack -- four players finished in double figures, led by Wahl's 19. Storr had 16, Klesmit had 15, and Crowl had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double.