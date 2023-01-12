Michigan enters Iowa City tonight for a game that Iowa probably can't afford to lose. The Wolverines are 9-6 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play, and while those are respectable totals, they rank just 50th in the KenPom rankings -- and 78th in the current NET rankings. That NET ranking is significant because 78 puts Michigan into Quad 3 territory for Iowa. As a refresher:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

So far this season Iowa is 3-3 in Quad 1 games, 2-2 in Quad 2 games, 1-0 in Quad 3 games, and 4-1 in Quad 4 games. (You don't need me to remind you what that Quad 4 loss was.) Iowa can't afford many Quad 3 or Quad 4 losses and still sustain an NCAA Tournament push. Granted, this win could become a Quad 2 game if Michigan improves their lot over the remainder of the season, but that's probably not something Iowa wants to bank on.

While the Hawkeyes enter this game on a two-game winning streak, Michigan is fresh off a narrow 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Prior to that defeat, Michigan had gone undefeated in Big Ten play, smashing Minnesota in early December and earning easy home wins over Maryland and Penn State. Michigan has been much better at home this season, going 6-2 in Ann Arbor and just 3-4 in road and neutral court games. In fact, their only road win so far this season was over a very bad Minnesota team.

Michigan and Iowa have fairly similar stat profiles, especially on offense, where both teams have efficient offenses (Iowa ranks 15th, Michigan ranks 44th) that have equivalent effective field goal rates (50.8% for Michigan, 50.9% for Iowa), get to the free throw line at similar rates, and avoid turning the ball over (Michigan turns the ball over on just 13% of offensive possessions, 2nd best nationally, while Iowa gives it away on only 14%, 6th best). One notable difference? Offensive rebounding. Iowa has been grabbing around 32% of their misses (74th nationally), while Michigan gets just 23% of their misses (320th).

The star of the show for Michigan is Hunter Dickinson, now a 7'1", 260 junior who ranks in the Top 6 in the Big Ten in scoring (18.7 ppg, 3rd), rebounding (8.2, 6th), field goal percentage (56.7%, 5th), and blocks (2.1 bpg, 4th). He's been a force on offense and defense this year and might be a top contender for Big Ten Player of the Year honors if Michigan was having a stronger season (and if Zach Edey wasn't doing everything Dickinson is doing, but better). Still, keeping him in check will be a key task for Iowa, with the job of defending him likely to fall on Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray most of the time.

Michigan's second-best scorer this season has been freshman Jett Howard, pouring in 14.3 ppg on 11 shots per game. Howard's also been Michigan's top perimeter threat, making 36.8% of his 3-point tries while attempting 6.5 threes per game. Joey Baker, a 6'7" senior guard and Duke transfer, is Michigan's other most accomplished outside threat, making almost 45% of his 3-point tries, though he attempts just 2-3 per game. Kobe Bufkin, a 6'4" sophomore guard, is the only other Wolverine averaging double-figures in scoring (12.4 ppg). Freshman guard Dug McDaniel (who is listed at just 5'11", 160) and 6'7" junior forward Terrance Williams round out Michigan's regular starters, with McDaniel averaging 6.1 ppg and 3.1 apg and Williams averaging 7.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg.