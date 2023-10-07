WHO: Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

WHEN: 2:33 PM CT (Saturday, October 7, 2023)

WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

TV: Peacock ($; Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett, Zora Stephenson)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak, Rob Brooks) | Sirius/XM 137/195

MOBILE: Peacock ($)

ONLINE: Peacock ($)

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @HawkeyeFootball | @NBCSports | @IowaonBTN

WEATHER: high 50s, partly cloudy

LINE: Iowa -2.5

THE SCOOP

Both Iowa and Purdue rebounded from losses in Week 5. Iowa shook off an ugly 31-0 loss to Penn State to knock off Michigan State, 26-16, while Purdue bounced back from back-to-back losses to Syracuse and Wisconsin to throttle Illinois, 44-19. Recent history has generally favored Purdue in this series -- the Boilermakers have won four of the last six games against the Hawkeyes since 2017, including two of the last three games in Kinnick Stadium. (Iowa fans probably don't need a reminder of the last time Purdue played in Iowa City and clipped Iowa's wings after the Hawkeyes had ascended to #2 in the polls after knocking off Penn State.) The most recent history has favored Iowa, though -- the Hawkeyes dominated Purdue to the tune of a 24-3 victory last season. One key difference for this game versus the past six games: Jeff Brohm has taken his coaching talents to Louisville. Brohm, the Purdue head coach from 2017 to 2022, was an expert at beating Iowa (4-2 in his career as Purdue HC) and causing fits for Phil Parker's defenses. It remains to be seen if the new Purdue head coach, former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Watson, has inherited any of Brohm's gifts when it comes to beating Iowa.

WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL

Iowa and Purdue are going to pit their respective strengths (Iowa's defense, Purdue's offense) against one another, as well as their weaknesses (Iowa's offense, Purdue's defense). Purdue ranks 7th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (28.0 ppg), 6th in total offense (399.8 ypg), 8th in rushing offense (151 ypg), and 5th in passing offense (248.8 ypg). Texas transfer Hudson Card has taken over at QB this season, with generally solid results: 111/174 (63.8%), 1244 yards, 7.1 yards per attempt, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Card had his worst game of the season two weeks ago at Wisconsin -- 21/38 (55.2%), 202 yards, 5.3 yards per attempt, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a season-low 89.4 QB rating. He did have a strong performance on the road against Virginia Tech's 9th-ranked pass defense: 23/34 (67.6%), 248 yards, 7.3 yards per attempt. Card is also able to make some plays with his legs -- he's rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Purdue's leading rusher this year is a familiar face to Iowa fans: former Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has transitioned to full-time running back with the Boilermakers and leads the team with 288 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns. Sophomore RB Devin Mockobee leads the team in carries (67 to Tracy's 46) and is only slightly behind Tracy in yards (283) and touchdowns (3). In the absence of a game-breaking wide receiver like Rondale Moore, David Bell, or Charlie Jones, Purdue has opted for a more balanced attack at receiver this season: four pass-catchers have at least 18 receptions this season. Sophomore Deion Burks is leading the team in yards (377) and touchdowns (4) on 20 catches, while junior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen leads the team with 24 receptions (for 315 yards). Freshman tight end Max Klare has 22 receptions for 196 yards, while senior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield rounds out the receiving unit with 18 catches for 191 yards. One positive note for Iowa's defense is that Purdue has allowed 8.0 sacks this season, 9th most in the Big Ten this season. Iowa's pass rush has struggled to generate pressure this season (especially against power conference opponents), but Purdue may offer a few more opportunities for the pass rush (or a timely blitz from Jay Higgins or Nick Jackson) to get home.



WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

Purdue's defense has been one of the softest in the Big Ten this year, which offers some reason for hope for a strong start to the Deacon Hill era at Iowa, though the Boilermakers' 3-3-5 formation will be a new look for Iowa. The Boilermakers rank 13th in the conference in scoring defense (29.6 ppg), 13th in total defense (398.2 ypg), 12th in yards per play (5.64), 13th in passing defense (249.8 ypg), 10th in opponent QB rating (126.0), 10th in yards per attempt (7.2), 11th in rushing defense (148.4 ypg), 10th in yards per carry (4.1 ypc), and 13th in rushing touchdowns (11). The flip side of that, of course, is that Iowa's offense ranks every bit as bad (or worse) in all of the relevant offensive categories. The matchup of Iowa's offense and Purdue's defense is the meeting of a very stoppable force against a very movable object -- and it's a matchup that Iowa simply must win. If Iowa struggles to move the ball against this defense, it's going to be hard to see how the Hawkeyes could have much offensive success against the remaining teams on the schedule. One thing Purdue has been good at on defense this season: getting to the quarterback. The Boilermakers' 17 sacks ranks third in the conference, which is a concern, given that Iowa ranks 11th in the Big Ten in sacks allowed (10). Purdue has recorded at least two sacks in every game this season except for the loss to Wisconsin and the Boilermakers are coming off a six sack game against Illinois a week ago. 10 different Boilermakers have at least one sack this season, led by a pair of outside linebackers, senior Kydran Jenkins (4.0) and sophomore Nic Scourton (3.0). The Boilermakers are also second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (34.0), with Jenkins (6.0) and Scourton (5.5) again leading the way. That proficiency at logging negative plays could be a definite problem for Iowa, given that the offense tends to go from bad to even worse when it loses yards and gets off-schedule. Given that pass rush prowess, having Deacon Hill's increased mobility in the pocket could provide a boost for Iowa. Cade McNamara got mauled behind Iowa's inconsistent offensive line against Penn State, but Hill seems more capable of eluding pass rushers. Establishing an effective running game would also be helpful -- and the potential return of Kaleb Johnson (who was back in practice this week) at running back would be a good boost. Johnson had a career-best game against Purdue last season, running for 200 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Senior cornerback Marquis Wilson leads the team with six pass break-ups, though he hasn't yet recorded an interception this season. Senior defensive back Cam Allen is tied with freshman defensive back Dillon Thieneman for the team lead with two interceptions apiece.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

As usual, Iowa should once again have a special teams advantage against an opponent. Senior kicker Ben Freehill missed an extra point and two of three field goals in the first three games of the season; he's been replaced by redshirt freshman Julio Macias in the last two games. Macias has made both of his field goal attempts (34 and 40 yards), but did miss an extra point last week against Illinois and will be playing in his first road game against Iowa. Purdue kickers have also had just 10 touchbacks on 28 kickoffs this season, which might offer an opportunity for Kaden Wetjen or Kaleb Johnson (if he returns to kickoff return duty) to get a big return and set up the Iowa offense with favorable field position. Purdue ranks 13th in the conference in opponent kickoff returns, allowing 23.7 yards per return so far this season. The Boilermakers also rank 13th in the conference in punting. Junior Jack Ansell is averaging only 40.2 yards per punt on 18 attempts this season. That said, despite those generally poor punts, Purdue has allowed very little in the way of punt returns -- just three returns for 11 yards all season.

THE PICK