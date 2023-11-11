WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

WHEN: 2:40 PM CT (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

TV: BTN (Cory Provus, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Gary Dolphin, Ed Podolak, Rob Brooks) | Sirius/XM 138/195

MOBILE: foxsports.com/mobile

ONLINE: foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @HawkeyeFootball | @IowaonBTN

WEATHER: temps in the low 50s, mostly cloudy

LINE: Iowa -1.5 (total of 28.5)

THE SCOOP

Rutgers hit the reset button in 2020 when the program rehired Greg Schiano -- and it looks like that decision is paying dividends now. Schiano was by far Rutgers' most successful head coach of the modern era; prior to Schiano's arrival, the Scarlet Knights had four winning seasons between 1980 and 2001; Schiano had seven straight winning seasons between 2005 and his departure in 2011. It's taken Schiano a few seasons to recapture that winning season mojo in his second stint at Rutgers, but he seems to have it back this season -- the Scarlet Knights are 6-3 overall and can guarantee a winning seasons for the first time since 2014 with a win in one of their final three games. Rutgers has been a punchline for virtually the entire decade that the program has been in the Big Ten, but this is not one of those hapless Scarlet Knights teams. This is a hungry and talented Rutgers team that might very well be the most difficult opponent Iowa has in its remaining regular season games.

WHEN RUTGERS HAS THE BALL

Schiano has rebuilt the Rutgers program by going back to the blueprint that served him well the first time he built the Scarlet Knights into a formidable team: a stingy defense and a ball control offense built around a punishing running game. Rutgers ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, with 184.7, and second in yards per carry, with 4.59. The Scarlet Knights also rank third in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns this season, with 19. Those are alarming numbers against an Iowa run defense that's been good more often than great this season. The Hawkeyes rank 7th in the Big Ten in rushing, allowing 121.4 yards per game. Iowa has been much better on a per-play basis, though, allowing just 3.27 yards per carry (4th best in the Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes' one rushing touchdown allowed is the fewest in the Big Ten. Iowa's run defense has also been stronger of late; after getting gouged for 215 yards by Penn State and almost 5.0 yards per carry by Michigan State, the Hawkeyes have held their last four opponents to 113 yards or fewer and only one of those opponents (Wisconsin) averaged better than 2.5 yards per carry. If Iowa can keep Rutgers under 150 yards rushing and below 4.0 yards per carry, those could be winning numbers for the Hawkeye defense. When Schiano built Rutgers into a good team the first time, he relied on a talented running back by the name of Ray Rice. The Scarlet Knights have another strong running back this season in 5'9", 210 lb junior running back Kyle Monangai, who leads the Big Ten in workload (168 carries) and production (903 yards). Monangai is also fifth in the league in yards per carry (5.38) and third in rushing touchdowns (7). Monangai would likely have more touchdowns on the ground if his quarterback wasn't such a dual threat as well. Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (6'3", 225) ranks second among Big Ten quarterbacks in rushing the ball, with 411 yards (4.78 ypc) and also has seven touchdowns on the ground. Slowing down the Wimsatt-Monangai backfield will be priority number one for the Iowa defense in this game. Rutgers has been much less effective throwing the ball this season -- the Scarlet Knights rank 11th in the Big Ten in passing offense (146.2 ypg) and passer rating (111.5). Rutgers also ranks 11th in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (9) and yards per attempt (6.2). Only Iowa (45.8%) has a lower completion percentage than Rutgers (49.8%). Senior wide receiver Christian Dremel has been Wimsatt's top target this season; Dremel leads Rutgers in catches (28), receiving yards (363), and receiving touchdowns (3). Senior receiver JaQuae Jackson has been the number two option in the passing game, with 20 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Isaiah Washington has added 185 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions this year, while senior tight end Johnny Langan has 13 receptions for 109 yards as well.

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

Rutgers ranks 5th in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 17.9 ppg. That figure is goosed a bit by games against Michigan (a 31-7 loss) and Ohio State (a 35-16 loss). The Scarlet Knights have allowed just 13 ppg in their other seven games this season. Three opponents (Northwestern, Temple, and Howard) failed to crack 10 points against Rutgers. Rutgers also ranks 4th in the Big Ten in total defense, allowing just 282.4 yards per game. The Scarlet Knights are 5th in the league in yards per play allowed (4.5). Rutgers has been especially strong in pass defense, ranking 3rd in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (159.9) and 5th in the league in opponent passer rating (111.7). Overall this season, opponents have completed 152/266 (57.1%) of their passes for 1439 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Rutgers run defense has been a little softer this season, ranking 8th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (122.6) and 8th in yards per carry allowed (3.69). Some of that damage was due to the opponents they've faced -- Michigan and Wisconsin each ran for 200+ yards against the Scarlet Knights -- but they also allowed over 5.0 yards per carry to Indiana two weeks ago. The running game has been one of the only parts of the Iowa offense that's worked at times this season, and it might be able to find a little joy against Rutgers. Linebackers Deion Jennings (64), Mohamed Toure (58), and Tyreem Powell (53) lead the Scarlet Knights in tackles this season. Linebacker/defensive back Desmond Igbinosun leads the team in tackles for loss (5.5), though defensive ends Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey lead the team in sacks (3.0 each). As sturdy as the Rutgers defense has been, though, creating havoc has not been one of its strengths. The Scarlet Knights rank last in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (38.0) and 9th in sacks (18.0). Their six interceptions forced ranks only 11th in the league, although their seven fumbles recovered is 3rd best in the Big Ten. Overall, Rutgers has a +5 turnover margin on the season, though much of that advantage is the result of Rutgers taking care of the ball (just eight giveaways total this season).

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

Rutgers punter Flynn Appleby (yes, he's Australian) ranks 12th in the Big Ten in punting this season, averaging 40.7 yards per attempt this season. Even after his worst game (by far) of the season, Tory Taylor continues to lead the Big Ten in punting, at 47.6 yards per attempt. Advantage: Iowa. The Scarlet Knights rank 11th in opponent punt returns this season, allowing 7.3 yards per return, although that number is skewed by the fact that they have allowed just three total punt returns this season, the fewest in the Big Ten. Cooper DeJean has attempted more punt returns than anyone else in the Big Ten this year (19), but he may have limited opportunities against Rutgers. 32 of Rutgers punter Jude McAtamney's 46 kickoffs this season have gone for touchbacks, but the Scarlet Knights have had excellent kick coverage on the 14 kickoffs that have been fielded this season. Opponents are averaging just 14.9 yards per return on the 10 kickoff attempts they've attempted to return against Rutgers this season. Placekicker Jai Patel has converted 11 of his 13 field goal attempts this season, and he's gone 4/5 on kicks that were 40+ yards. If this game is as low-scoring as expected, both teams appear to have kickers who can maximize their opportunities to score from goal attempts.

THE PICK