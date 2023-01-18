WHO: Michigan State Spartans (10-8 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 18 at 6:01pm

WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

TV: None

ONLINE: Big Ten Plus ($)

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196

With one exception, it’s fair to say that this has been a disappointing season for Michigan State. In Suzy Merchant’s 15 seasons as head coach before this year, the Spartans have made the NCAA Tournament 10 times. She’s never missed the tournament in two consecutive seasons.

Last year, Michigan State was hit hard by injuries and transfers. Despite that, the Spartans were on or near the NCAA Tournament bubble for much of the season before fading down the stretch.

This year, the Spartans were supposed to turn things around and make the NCAA Tournament again. Instead, they are just 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten. The Spartans will need several more signature victories to even get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The one exception I mentioned in this preview’s first sentence was Michigan State’s December 29th game against Indiana. The Hoosiers came into that game undefeated and ranked #4 in the country. The Hoosiers were without star Grace Berger, but they had still defeated several good teams without Berger. This time, though, Indiana fell short. Michigan State held a narrow lead over the Hoosiers for most of the game, and ultimately won 83-78.

Michigan State has also played #2 Ohio State and #11 Maryland to single-digit games on the road. But along with the good results, there have been a lot of bad results, too. Iowa State blew out the Spartans 80-49 back in November. The Spartans went on to lose their next four games after that. And in conference play, they recently dropped a road game to 6-11 Wisconsin.

Overall, this is a dangerous Michigan State team. The win over Indiana and close games to Ohio State and Maryland prove that. But it’s also a team that can lose to bad opponents and get blown out by good teams.