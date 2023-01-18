Preview: Iowa WBB at Michigan State
WHO: Michigan State Spartans (10-8 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)
WHEN: Wednesday, January 18 at 6:01pm
WHERE: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)
TV: None
ONLINE: Big Ten Plus ($)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196
With one exception, it’s fair to say that this has been a disappointing season for Michigan State. In Suzy Merchant’s 15 seasons as head coach before this year, the Spartans have made the NCAA Tournament 10 times. She’s never missed the tournament in two consecutive seasons.
Last year, Michigan State was hit hard by injuries and transfers. Despite that, the Spartans were on or near the NCAA Tournament bubble for much of the season before fading down the stretch.
This year, the Spartans were supposed to turn things around and make the NCAA Tournament again. Instead, they are just 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten. The Spartans will need several more signature victories to even get back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The one exception I mentioned in this preview’s first sentence was Michigan State’s December 29th game against Indiana. The Hoosiers came into that game undefeated and ranked #4 in the country. The Hoosiers were without star Grace Berger, but they had still defeated several good teams without Berger. This time, though, Indiana fell short. Michigan State held a narrow lead over the Hoosiers for most of the game, and ultimately won 83-78.
Michigan State has also played #2 Ohio State and #11 Maryland to single-digit games on the road. But along with the good results, there have been a lot of bad results, too. Iowa State blew out the Spartans 80-49 back in November. The Spartans went on to lose their next four games after that. And in conference play, they recently dropped a road game to 6-11 Wisconsin.
Overall, this is a dangerous Michigan State team. The win over Indiana and close games to Ohio State and Maryland prove that. But it’s also a team that can lose to bad opponents and get blown out by good teams.
Michigan State’s Top Players
Unlike most teams, Michigan State has a very big rotation. 10 players have played in at least 17 of Michigan State’s 18 games, and an 11th player played and started in all 11 of the games she was healthy for. The Spartans have 8 players that average at least 16 minutes per game (by comparison, Iowa has six), and the highest average for a player on the team is 26 minutes per game (Clark averages 33 for Iowa).
Because of this team’s minutes distribution, it only has two scorers averaging in double-figures. The Spartans are led by graduate student Kamaria McDaniel, a 5’10" guard who transferred from Penn State and Baylor. She averages 14.3 points per game, though she doesn’t shoot all that well from two (41.7%) or three (32.3%).
Michigan State’s other leading scorer is Matilda Ekh, who averages 12.9 points per game. Ekh is a 6’0" sophomore guard, who shoots nearly seven three-pointers per game and hits them at a 41.2% clip. In my opinion, Ekh is the first player Iowa should circle on its scouting report. Rotation to shooters is one of Iowa’s biggest defensive weaknesses. Iowa can’t afford to play as far off of Ekh as it does some other shooters in the conference. If she gets rolling, she could go a long way in keeping Michigan State in a close game.
As a team, Michigan State likes to play at a fast tempo like Iowa. The Spartans shoot relatively well from the floor, though they are one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the country. Michigan State’s depth and pace could test Iowa’s defense unless the Hawks can get out to the huge start they did against Penn State on Saturday.
Key to the Game
Stay focused. Iowa has one of the biggest games of its season next Monday on the road at #2 Ohio State. A win over the Buckeyes would move Iowa into a tie for the conference lead and would significantly boost Iowa’s NCAA Tournament resume.
With all that Iowa has at stake in the Ohio State game, it would be easy for Iowa to look ahead to the Buckeyes. The Hawks can’t afford to do that with this match-up. Michigan State has shown it can knock off an elite opponent at home. The Spartans have proved that they can play close games with Ohio State and Maryland on the road. If Iowa looks past Michigan State, the Hawkeyes could find themselves in a close game in a tough environment like they did a few weeks ago at Illinois.
The Hawks instead need to give Michigan State their full focus, get out of East Lansing with a victory, and then turn their attentions to Monday’s marquee match-up.