Holy Cross advanced to face Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after a 72-45 victory over UT-Martin in the First Four on Thursday night. That game turned into a blowout early thanks to hot shooting from the Crusaders. Holy Cross led 22-13 after one and 45-24 at halftime. The Crusaders shot 10-of-21 from three-point range in the first half. UT-Martin never threatened in the second half.

Holy Cross won the regular season Patriot League title with an 11-7 conference record. Boston, Colgate, and Loyola-Maryland all finished 10-8. Holy Cross then earned its berth in the NCAA Tournament by beating Bucknell, Loyola-Maryland, and Boston in the Patriot League Conference Tournament.

Holy Cross largely played low and mid-majors throughout the course of its season. The only major conference opponents it faced were Boston College and Villanova. The Crusaders fell to the Eagles 66-61 and lost to the Wildcats 63-53.

One major disadvantage that Holy Cross will have in this game is that it hasn't played in an environment anywhere close to what it will experience on Saturday. The announced attendance for its game against Boston College was 537. For Villanova, the attendance was 1,345.

Iowa will have more than 14,000 people in attendance and they will be ready to make things difficult for the Crusaders from the opening tip. To the Crusaders' credit, they understand this is something they haven't experienced.

“Just being down on the court and imagining it sold out is hard to do," Holy Cross guard Kaitlyn Flanagan said postgame on Thursday. "It is definitely going to be one of the best experiences and atmospheres that we have played in.”

The Crusaders also had some fun with the situation:



