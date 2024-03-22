Preview: Iowa WBB vs. 16-seed Holy Cross
WHO: 16-seed Holy Cross Crusaders (21-12 overall, 11-7 Patriot League)
WHEN: 2:00 PM CT (Saturday, March 23)
WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)
TV: ABC
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network
ONLINE: https://www.espn.com/watch/
MOBILE: https://www.espn.com/watch/
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
Holy Cross advanced to face Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after a 72-45 victory over UT-Martin in the First Four on Thursday night. That game turned into a blowout early thanks to hot shooting from the Crusaders. Holy Cross led 22-13 after one and 45-24 at halftime. The Crusaders shot 10-of-21 from three-point range in the first half. UT-Martin never threatened in the second half.
Holy Cross won the regular season Patriot League title with an 11-7 conference record. Boston, Colgate, and Loyola-Maryland all finished 10-8. Holy Cross then earned its berth in the NCAA Tournament by beating Bucknell, Loyola-Maryland, and Boston in the Patriot League Conference Tournament.
Holy Cross largely played low and mid-majors throughout the course of its season. The only major conference opponents it faced were Boston College and Villanova. The Crusaders fell to the Eagles 66-61 and lost to the Wildcats 63-53.
One major disadvantage that Holy Cross will have in this game is that it hasn't played in an environment anywhere close to what it will experience on Saturday. The announced attendance for its game against Boston College was 537. For Villanova, the attendance was 1,345.
Iowa will have more than 14,000 people in attendance and they will be ready to make things difficult for the Crusaders from the opening tip. To the Crusaders' credit, they understand this is something they haven't experienced.
“Just being down on the court and imagining it sold out is hard to do," Holy Cross guard Kaitlyn Flanagan said postgame on Thursday. "It is definitely going to be one of the best experiences and atmospheres that we have played in.”
The Crusaders also had some fun with the situation:
Stats from this preview are from HerHoopStats.
Top Players
Bronagh Power-Cassidy is a 5'10" guard who leads Holy Cross in scoring. She averages 16.7 ppg and 4.9 rpg, while shooting 49.2% on two-point attempts and 40.0% shooting from three. Power-Cassidy scored 15 points in the First Four victory over UT-Martin.
Cara McCormack is a 5'3" guard who went off in the First Four game. McCormack scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from three to lead the Crusaders. For the season, McCormack is averaging 11.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, and 3.0 apg. She's shot 39.1% on two-point attempts and 33.5% from behind the arc.
Janelle Allen is a 5'11" forward who is Holy Cross' best scoring option down low. She averages 10.3 ppg and 4.6 rpg. Allen does not shoot from behind the arc and averages 45.5% shooting on two-pointers. She is also the sister of Iowa defensive end Brian Allen Jr.
Play Style
Holy Cross plays at one of the slowest paces in Division 1. The Crusaders average 65.8 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 331st. Their opponents, on average, haven't been much better. For the season, Holy Cross' opponents have averaged 67.7 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 346th. Clearly the Crusaders like to play slow. They certainly haven't seen a team that can score as quickly and efficiently as Iowa.
Offensively, Holy Cross averages 62.3 points per game, which ranks 215th. The Crusaders shoot much better from three (33.0%, 89th) than they do on two-pointers (42.9%, 244th). The Crusaders are good at sharing the ball, as their 62.1% assist rate ranks 45th. They also limit turnovers; their 12.8 turnovers per game rank 23rd.
“They don't play much zone at all," Coach Lisa Bluder said of Holy Cross' defense at Friday's press conference. "We haven't really seen any, so we have seen them only play player-to-player defense.”
That player-to-player defense has served the Crusaders well. They have surrendered just 56.3 points per game, which ranks 19th nationally. Their opponents haven't shot well on two-pointers (40.9%) or three-pointers (26.1%). The Crusaders are also good at closing out possessions. Their 74.5% defensive rebounding rate ranks 24th. The only area where Holy Cross' defense doesn't rate well is steals. The Crusaders only force 4.9 steals per game, which ranks 350th.
Molly Davis Update
When Molly Davis went down with a knee injury against Ohio State, many feared that her season would be over. Iowa quickly said that Davis would miss time, but that she might be able to return sometime during the NCAA Tournament. Left unanswered was when she might be able to return. We have some clarity on that now:
"I don't anticipate her playing on Saturday, but if we can get to Monday, we can get some time from her," Coach Bluder said Friday.
Davis has been a valuable player for Iowa this season. She probably won't have a huge impact in Monday's second round game in a few minutes of action, but might be able to play a bigger role next weekend if Iowa advances to the Sweet Sixteen in Albany.
X-Factor
Shooting. Holy Cross showed it can shoot the ball well in big games in its First Four game against UT-Martin. Basically the only way the Crusaders will have a shot to beat Iowa is if they shoot the three really well again and if Iowa really struggles shooting the ball on its end. Assuming that doesn't happen, Iowa should win this one comfortably.