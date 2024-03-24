WHO: 8-seed West Virginia (25-7 overall, 12-6 Big 12)

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT (Monday, March 25)

WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

On Saturday, West Virginia beat 9-seed Princeton 61-51 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to play Iowa. Princeton led the game by nine early in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers were able to cut that to 26-24 at halftime. An 18-7 third quarter gave West Virginia the lead, and it didn't relinquish the lead in the fourth. On paper, West Virginia's record looks better than a typical 8-seed: at 25-7, there are nine teams ranked in the AP Top 25 with as many or more losses as the 'Eers. West Virginia's record is a bit deceptive, though, because it played a very weak non-conference schedule: the Mountaineers beat (then-ranked) Penn State at home, but otherwise didn't play a team ranked in the NET top 125. West Virginia was challenged often in the Big 12, and had some bright spots on its resume to show for it, beating 5-seed Oklahoma and 7-seed Iowa State in Morgantown. They also played a pair of close games against 4-seed Kansas State, taking the 'Cats to OT in Manhattan then losing by three on a neutral floor in the Big 12 Tournament. Those results show that West Virginia is capable of not only hanging with, but beating good opponents. That said, the Mountaineers weren't particularly dangerous on the road. They were just 6-4 in true road games, including a late-February loss at 14-16 Oklahoma State. Their best road win was over 8-seed Kansas, and they didn't beat any other NCAA Tournament teams on the road.

All stats from this preview are from HerHoopStats.

Iowa’s Sharon Goodman (40) reacts after scoring against Holy Cross in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Top Players

Ja'Naiya "JJ" Quinerly is a 5'8" guard who leads West Virginia in scoring. She averages 19.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, and 2.9 spg. Quinerly averages 51.7% on two-point attempts and 33.8% on three-pointers. She scored 29 points in West Virginia's win over Princeton and led the team's frenetic defensive effort with constant backcourt pressure. 5'6" guard Jordan Harrison is West Virginia's only other player averaging in double figures. Harrison averages 13.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, and 3.0 spg, shooting 56.1% on two-point attempts and 32.0% from three. She had 15 points against Princeton, including a big three right before the half to give West Virginia some momentum.

Play Style

West Virginia is a team defined by its press. On Saturday against Princeton the Mountaineers forced 21 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those turnovers. Overall, they force their opponents into 23.9 turnovers per game, which ranks 2nd nationally. Iowa has generally been very good against pressure teams this season. Ohio State has one of the best presses in the nation, but took the press off early in its first game against Iowa and didn't utilize it much thereafter. Penn State is another press team, and Iowa did have some trouble with the Lady Lions. Caitlin Clark notably had 12 turnovers in the first Penn State game, though Iowa won 111-93. Iowa was much better in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, only turning it over 12 times in a 95-62 win. West Virginia's press will certainly be better than Penn State's. West Virginia Coach Mark Kellogg was non-committal when asked about using the press vs. Iowa postgame on Saturday. "It could be difficult, but we said the same thing playing [Oklahoma]," Kellogg said. "So we'll go back and have those conversations tonight and into tomorrow. This team is elite. They are pretty good in transition, so we may have to be a little careful, but we'll go figure it out."

Overall, West Virginia surrenders a stingy 57.6 points per game, which ranks 31st nationally. Accordingly, teams don't shoot particularly well on two-pointers (44.4%) or three-pointers (29.7%) against the Mountaineers. One area where Iowa should take advantage of West Virginia's smaller lineup is on the boards. The Mountaineers only grab 67.6% of their defensive rebounds, which ranks 239th nationally. They aren't much better on the offensive glass, grabbing 30.0% of o-boards, good for 200th. The Mountaineers also commit 17.1 fouls per game, which ranks 209th. Offensively, West Virginia averages 74.3 points per game, which ranks 38th. The Mountaineers shoot better on two-pointers (52.0%, 27th) than three-pointers (32.5%, 104th). The Mountaineers really struggle at the free throw line. For the season, they've averaged 69.0%, which ranks 260th. They were just 18-of-36 at the line on Saturday.

Iowa’s Sydney Affolter (3) reaches for a rebound against Holy Cross in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

