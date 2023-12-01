WHO: Bowling Green Falcons (5-1)

WHEN: 12:30 PM CT(Saturday, December 2)

WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

TV: Fox Sports 1

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

ONLINE: foxsports.com

MOBILE: foxsports.com

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN

Bowling Green was very good last year. The Falcons finished 31-7 overall and made the "Fab Four" of the WNIT. Then, as often happens with good mid-majors, Power 5 programs came calling for head coach Robyn Fralick. Fralick ultimately accepted the head coaching job at Michigan State, ending a 5-year run in which she took the Falcons from 9-21 to 31-7. Fralick never took the Falcons to the NCAA Tournament during that run, but they did win the regular season MAC title once, and made the WNIT twice. Bowling Green turned to Fred Chmiel to replace Fralick. Chmiel most recently spent eight seasons as an assistant to Dawn Staley at South Carolina. Thus far, Bowling Green is 5-1, though most of those wins come against smaller schools. The Falcons only win against a major conference team was 73-64 at Xavier, but Xavier is 0-6 on the year. Bowling Green also suffered a 74-48 loss at Texas State. The score was 35-26 at halftime, before Texas State dominated the second half. All stats for this preview come from HerHoopStats.

Advertisement

Iowa and FGCU play in the 2023 Women's Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Hertz Arena in Estero. (© Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Top Players

Bowling Green returns three players that started at least 16 games from last season. Lexi Fleming is 5'5" guard who is averaging 16.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.5 spg, and 3.0 spg so far this year. She's shooting 70.4% on 2-point attempts and 33.3% from 3-point range. Amy Velasco is a 5'7" guard who is shooting much better from 3-point range (52.2%) than she is from 2-point distances (38.5%) so far this season. She averages 14.2 ppg and 3.5 apg. Morgan Sharps is a 5'10" guard who has only played in two games so far this season. She played 22 minutes in Bowling Green's game against Duquesne on Monday, so she should be available against Iowa. She's averaging 13.0 ppg and 2.0 spg in those two games.

Play Style

Last year, Bowling Green averaged 74.4 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranked just outside the top ten percent of teams nationally. Chmiel has slowed things down a bit this year. The Falcons are averaging 71.8 possessions per 40 minutes so far, which is middle of the road nationally. Offensively, the Falcons shoot very well from long range. Their 39.4% 3FG rate ranks 19th nationally. The overall offense isn't quite as good, as the Falcons' 70.3 ppg ranks 102nd nationally. One major problem for the offense has been turnovers. The Falcons average 17.3 turnovers per game, which ranks 209th in the nation. Defensively, the Falcons surrender 66.8 ppg, 211th nationally. They aren't particularly good at blocking shots or generating turnovers. They also commit 19.3 fouls per game, which ranks 269th. Finally, the Falcons don't rebound particularly well on either end of the floor.

Iowa and FGCU play in the 2023 Women's Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Hertz Arena in Estero. (© Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Stuelke Update

On Wednesday, Coach Lisa Bluder said that Hannah Stuelke was doubtful for the Bowling Green game, but she was optimistic that Stuelke could return for Iowa's December 6 game against Iowa State. Hopefully that prediction holds true and the Hawkeyes get Stuelke back in the lineup soon.

X-Factor