Preview: Iowa WBB vs. Kansas State
WHO: Kansas State Wildcats (6-0)
WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Sunday, November 26, 2023)
WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Florida)
TV: None
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network
ONLINE: FloHoops ($)
MOBILE: FloHoops ($)
How to Watch
As with Friday and Saturday, this game will not be available on traditional cable/satellite channels, or even standard streaming platforms such as ESPN+, BTN+, Paramount+, or Peacock. The only way to watch any of the games in the tournament is through FloHoops, a separate subscription service. FloHoops offers two subscription options: a $29.99 monthly subscription or a $150 annual subscription.
Championship Opponent
#16 Kansas State defeated #18 North Carolina 63-56 to advance to the Gulf Coast Showcase championship game against Iowa. The Wildcats are a perfect 6-0 on the season. After beating Iowa 10 days ago, they also beat Wisconsin, 75-57. They knocked off Western Kentucky 77-61 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Iowa vs Kansas State -- Round One
Iowa's first game against Kansas State was a rock fight that ended in a 63-58 defeat. Neither team led by more than seven points, but that was mostly because both teams struggled to hit shots from everywhere. 32 fouls were called in the game, but the teams easily could've been whistled for 10 or 15 more.
Offensively, Caitlin Clark scored 24 points in the game, but she did so on a staggering 32 shots. Molly Davis was Iowa's second-leading scorer with 10 points. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall combined for just two points and were taken out in the game's final few minutes due to ineffectiveness.
On defense, Iowa will need to find an answer for 6'6" post Ayoka Lee. Lee scored 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first matchup in Iowa City. Iowa will also hope that guards Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory stay cold. Normally they are Kansas State's second and third scoring options, but they combined to shoot just 6-for-22 in the first meeting between the teams.
Stuelke Questionable
Hannah Stuelke was listed as questionable for Iowa's game against Florida Gulf Coast, but ultimately didn't play. Being listed as questionable is a good sign that Stuelke avoided the worst possible injury, but her status for the Kansas State rematch is very much in question.
X-Factor
Be prepared for Kansas State's slow, physical style. During Caitlin Clark's time at Iowa, the one consistent kryptonite that the Hawkeyes have had is teams that play a slow, physical style and disrupt Iowa's shooting. Creighton did that in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and was able to upset Iowa in the second round. Georgia did the same in last year's NCAA Tournament and nearly knocked Iowa out before its tournament run could get going.
Kansas State was just as effective as Creighton and Georgia, holding Iowa's prolific offense to 58 points and forcing Clark into one of the least efficient shooting nights in her career.
Iowa will need to adjust to Kansas State's physicality. That starts with finding ways to get Clark cleaner shots and more opportunities to attack off the dribble. Iowa also has to find ways to get other players involved, too. In the first game, Clark attempted 32 of Iowa's 61 shots. No one else had more than six shot attempts.
If Iowa can get cleaner looks for Clark and have its other starters step up, the Hawks have a great opportunity to avenge their early defeat. if not, Iowa could be in for another tough rock fight.