WHO: Kansas State Wildcats (6-0)

WHEN: 6:30 PM CT (Sunday, November 26, 2023)

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Florida)

TV: None

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

ONLINE: FloHoops ($)

MOBILE: FloHoops ($)

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN

How to Watch

As with Friday and Saturday, this game will not be available on traditional cable/satellite channels, or even standard streaming platforms such as ESPN+, BTN+, Paramount+, or Peacock. The only way to watch any of the games in the tournament is through FloHoops, a separate subscription service. FloHoops offers two subscription options: a $29.99 monthly subscription or a $150 annual subscription.

Championship Opponent

#16 Kansas State defeated #18 North Carolina 63-56 to advance to the Gulf Coast Showcase championship game against Iowa. The Wildcats are a perfect 6-0 on the season. After beating Iowa 10 days ago, they also beat Wisconsin, 75-57. They knocked off Western Kentucky 77-61 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.



Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) makes a basket during NCAA women's basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Iowa vs Kansas State -- Round One

Iowa's first game against Kansas State was a rock fight that ended in a 63-58 defeat. Neither team led by more than seven points, but that was mostly because both teams struggled to hit shots from everywhere. 32 fouls were called in the game, but the teams easily could've been whistled for 10 or 15 more. Offensively, Caitlin Clark scored 24 points in the game, but she did so on a staggering 32 shots. Molly Davis was Iowa's second-leading scorer with 10 points. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall combined for just two points and were taken out in the game's final few minutes due to ineffectiveness. On defense, Iowa will need to find an answer for 6'6" post Ayoka Lee. Lee scored 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first matchup in Iowa City. Iowa will also hope that guards Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory stay cold. Normally they are Kansas State's second and third scoring options, but they combined to shoot just 6-for-22 in the first meeting between the teams.

Nov. 16: Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts after making a 3-pointer during the game against Kansas State. (© Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Stuelke Questionable

Hannah Stuelke was listed as questionable for Iowa's game against Florida Gulf Coast, but ultimately didn't play. Being listed as questionable is a good sign that Stuelke avoided the worst possible injury, but her status for the Kansas State rematch is very much in question.

X-Factor