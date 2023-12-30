On January 1, 2023 Iowa had a road matchup against a resurgent Illinois team. The Illini came in 12-2, their best record in years. While Illinois was a great story, the Illini seemed a step below Iowa on paper.

The game didn't play out that way. Iowa played one of its worst games of the season, Illinois hit big shots in key moments, and the Illini came away with a 90-86 victory.

Minnesota is also in the midst of a resurgent season. The Gophers finished 11-19 last year and have already matched that win total. The improvement has been evident enough to earn the Gophers votes in the latest AP Poll.

Like Illinois last year, though, Minnesota also seems to be a step below Iowa on paper. Most of the Gophers' victories have come against weaker competition. Their only Top 100 NET wins are: 1) 94-88 over Drake at home in double overtime, 2) 60-58 over 7-5 Purdue at home, and 3) 67-54 over Stony Brook at home. Iowa has 6 top 100 NET victories by comparison, and Wisconsin is just outside the top 100.

The only game Minnesota played against a Top 25 caliber team was UConn at home and the Gophers lost 62-44. UConn was also without its second best player, Azzi Fudd, in the game.

Still the Gophers are in good position to compete for an NCAA Tournament bid this year, which is more than most expected when the season started. And an Illinois-like upset is always possible.

All stats from this preview are from HerHoopStats.