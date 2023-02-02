WHO: #8 Maryland Terrapins (18-4 overall, 9-2 Big Ten)

WHEN: Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 PM CT

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

TV: ESPN

ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch

MOBILE: www.espn.com/app

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196 Maryland will be Iowa’s sixth opponent this season ranked #15 or higher at the time. That number matches the six games Iowa played against Top 15 teams in last year’s regular season. But Iowa still has plenty of big games left on the horizon this season, too. The Hawks still have to play at Maryland, and also have games home and away remaining against #4 Indiana. Part of Iowa’s tougher schedule this year is a more difficult non-conference slate. But another piece has been the strength of the Big Ten has been this year. There are four great teams, two very good teams, and others like Michigan State or Nebraska that can pull an upset on the right night. For comparison, current AP #3 LSU is undefeated, but has not played a team currently ranked in the AP Poll. Even worse, the only ranked team the Tigers are likely to play in the entire regular season is #1 South Carolina. By Selection Sunday it’s entirely possible that Iowa will have played 10 or more Top 15 matchups, while LSU will have played two (or even just one if the Tigers don’t face South Carolina again in the SEC Tournament). I have no idea how the selection committee will account for such a vast discrepancy in strength of schedule, but I do know which team should be more prepared for elite competition in the NCAA Tournament.

SCOUTING MARYLAND

This Maryland team looks fairly similar to Ohio State. Defensively, the Terrapins use a press that tries to turn the other team over and create chaos. Maryland has a fairly good steal rate at 11.3%, which ranks 48th nationally. If teams beat the press, though, Maryland is vulnerable. The Terps rank 168th in opposing points per 100 possessions. The biggest reason for that is Maryland’s three-point defense. Maryland opponents are shooting 34.3% from three, which is well above average. The Terps don’t rank quite so poorly at two-point shooting percentage, though they don’t rank great there either. Offensively, Maryland plays a 5-out offense which allows maximum space for its wings to drive or opportunities for its shooters to shoot. Iowa has seen plenty of 5-out offenses throughout the season. The Hawkeyes did well in stopping Ohio State in a similar offense, though they struggled much earlier in the season when Kansas State did the same. Maryland’s offense ranks well in points per 100 possessions (35th) and shoots especially well from three (37.4%, 12th nationally). The Terrapins also don’t turn the ball over much, as their turnover rate of 15% ranks 13th nationally. Aside from defense in general, Maryland’s biggest weakness is rebounding. The Terps rank 164th in offensive rebounding rate and a very poor 274th in defensive rebounding rate. Rebounding is tough in a 5-out guard-focused offense, but it is still surprising to see the Terrapins rank so poorly in both categories given how athletic they usually are.

MARYLAND’S BEST PLAYERS

Maryland is led by Diamond Miller, who averages 18.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, and 2.1 spg. Miller is a great athlete who is likely to be a top-5 pick in next year’s WNBA draft. Her athleticism has caused problems for Iowa in the past, and stopping her from driving to the basket will be one of Iowa’s biggest challenges this game. One positive is that she is not a great outside shooting threat, only making 23.4% of her attempts from distance this season. Shyanne Sellers has broken out as one of the better players in the conference this year after an excellent freshman season. Thus far she is averaging 14.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, and 2.9 apg. She shoots well from both two (53.6%) and three (41.5%), though she is also very athletic and will also be tough to keep out of the paint. Abby Meyers transferred to Maryland from Princeton and has been a great addition, averaging 13.8 ppg and 5.2 rpg. She also shoots the ball well from three (39.1%). Finally, Brinae Alexander only averages 9 points per game off the bench, but she's a major weapon from three-point range, making an outstanding 46.7% of her attempts from beyond the arc. Iowa will likely mix defenses fairly regularly in this game unless it finds something that works. The Hawks probably aren’t going to completely stop Maryland’s offense. Their best hope is to slow the Terps down and give them enough problems in short increments that Iowa can outscore Maryland on the other end.

KEY TO THE GAME