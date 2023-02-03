Preview: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 12 Minnesota
WHO: #12 Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-2, 4-2 Big Ten)
WHEN: 8:00 PM CT
WHERE: Maturi Pavilion (Minneapolis, MN)
TV: BTN (Ray Flores and Tim Johnson)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Steven Grace and Mark Ironside) | AM 800 KXIC | YouTube
PROJECTED LINEUPS
|WEIGHT
|IOWA
|VS
|MINNESOTA
|
125
|
#1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 11-0)
|
vs
|
#6 Patrick McKee (RS SR, 10-2)
|
133
|
#17 Brody Teske (JR, 4-1) OR Cullan Schriever (SO, 7-6)
|
vs
|
#15 Aaron Nagao (RS FR, 14-3) OR Jake Gliva (RS SR, 10-6)
|
141
|
#2 Real Woods (SR, 10-0)
|
vs
|
#15 Jake Bergeland (GR, 12-6)
|
149
|
#6 Max Murin (RS SR, 14-3)
|
vs
|
#15 Michael Blockhus (RS SR, 13-3)
|
157
|
#15 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 8-3)
|
vs
|
#17 Brayton Lee (RS SR, 4-6) OR Sebus Swiggum (RS JR, 4-4)
|
165
|
#7 Patrick Kennedy (SO, 13-2)
|
vs
|
#28 Andrew Sparks (JR, 13-7) OR Cael Carlson (RS JR, 10-5)
|
174
|
#16 Nelson Brands (SR, 4-4)
|
vs
|
#11 Bailee O'Reilly (GR, 13-3) OR Jared Krattiger (RS SR, 8-1)
|
184
|
TBA
|
vs
|
#10 Isaiah Salazar (JR, 14-1)
|
197
|
#7 Jacob Warner (SR, 11-3)
|
vs
|
#28 Michial Foy (GR, 12-7)
|
285
|
#3 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 16-1)
|
vs
|
#32 Garrett Joles (RS SR, 11-10)
KEY MATCHES
It's harder to do a match-by-match comparison when there are five lineup spots with two wrestlers listed as options -- plus another lineup spot with no wrestlers listed as options in the Match Notes. So let's just focus on a few notable matches for this dual meet between #2 Iowa and #12 Minnesota.
125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 11-0) vs #6 Patrick McKee (RS SR, 10-2)
Though Lee and McKee have each spent all of their (lengthy) careers at 125 and been on teams that face each other on an annual basis, they've only managed to cross paths on the mat once. Lee won that match, two years ago, with a pin in less than two minutes. Lee has been in imperious form all season, while McKee is just 3-2 in his previous five matches. The two losses came against Purdue's Matt Ramos and Indiana's Liam Cronin; you may recall Lee dispatching both of those opponents with first period falls. Lee has mowed through a lot of Top-10 opposition this season and McKee could be the next addition to that list.
149: #6 Max Murin (RS SR, 14-3) vs #15 Michael Blockhus (RS SR, 13-3)
Murin and Blockhus have been crossing paths for a while -- they first wrestled one another back in 2018, when both men were at 141 lbs. Murin is 3-0 all-time against Blockhus, with 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Blockhus since both men moved up to 149 lbs. The last match (a year ago) came down to a single takedown; Murin got it and won 3-1. If the match stays close late, it could again hinge on a single takedown and that's always a risky spot to be in. This is probably a weight where Minnesota needs an upset in order to prevail in the dual.
157: #15 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 8-3) vs #17 Brayton Lee (RS SR, 4-6)
Two wrestlers whose careers appear to be heading in opposite directions at the moment. Siebrecht has been a wonderful surprise for Iowa, solidifying his hold on the 157 starting spot and showing the ability to compete with some of the best at this weight. Lee finished 6th at the NCAA Tournament back in 2021 and was 17-2 last year before having his season ended prematurely due to injury. He hasn't regained his old form this season, though all of his losses have been against Top-20 competition. This is the sort of match Siebrecht likely needs to win to keep boosting his chances for contending for a Round of 12 or All-America spot at the NCAA Tournament.
174: #16 Nelson Brands (SR, 4-4) vs #11 Bailee O'Reilly (GR, 13-3)
Brands and O'Reilly have never wrestled previously, in part because they've floated between different weights. Brands spent a lot of time at 184 before moving down to 174 the last two seasons, while O'Reilly spent a few seasons at 165 before moving up to 174. Brands is coming off back-to-back one-point losses to the top-two ranked men at 174 (Carter Starocci and Mikey Labriola), while O'Reilly's only losses this season have been against Top-10 opponents. This could be a pretty even match and one that could again come down to who can manage to score late.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Iowa should be strong favorites at four weights (125, 141, 165, 285), with the potential for bonus points at all of those weights. Iowa should also be favored at 149 and 197, although bonus points seem less probable there. 133, 157, and 174 look like toss-up matches that could go either way. 184 is hard to call with no Iowa wrestler listed at that weight in Iowa's Match Notes, but even if regular starter Abe Assad goes there, it doesn't seem like he would be any better than a toss-up against Isaiah Salazar.
The path to victory for Minnesota involves winning all the toss-up matches, getting any bonus points they can find, and limiting the damage at 125, 141, 165, and 285. That said, the Iowa-Wisconsin dual taught us that you never know what might happen, and a shock result like a surprise pin can really turn a dual meet on its head. Iowa needs to be sure to take Minnesota seriously as a threat and wrestle with full focus and effort. If they do that, the dual result should take care of itself.