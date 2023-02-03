It's harder to do a match-by-match comparison when there are five lineup spots with two wrestlers listed as options -- plus another lineup spot with no wrestlers listed as options in the Match Notes. So let's just focus on a few notable matches for this dual meet between #2 Iowa and #12 Minnesota.

125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 11-0) vs #6 Patrick McKee (RS SR, 10-2)

Though Lee and McKee have each spent all of their (lengthy) careers at 125 and been on teams that face each other on an annual basis, they've only managed to cross paths on the mat once. Lee won that match, two years ago, with a pin in less than two minutes. Lee has been in imperious form all season, while McKee is just 3-2 in his previous five matches. The two losses came against Purdue's Matt Ramos and Indiana's Liam Cronin; you may recall Lee dispatching both of those opponents with first period falls. Lee has mowed through a lot of Top-10 opposition this season and McKee could be the next addition to that list.

149: #6 Max Murin (RS SR, 14-3) vs #15 Michael Blockhus (RS SR, 13-3)

Murin and Blockhus have been crossing paths for a while -- they first wrestled one another back in 2018, when both men were at 141 lbs. Murin is 3-0 all-time against Blockhus, with 5-1 and 3-1 wins over Blockhus since both men moved up to 149 lbs. The last match (a year ago) came down to a single takedown; Murin got it and won 3-1. If the match stays close late, it could again hinge on a single takedown and that's always a risky spot to be in. This is probably a weight where Minnesota needs an upset in order to prevail in the dual.

157: #15 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 8-3) vs #17 Brayton Lee (RS SR, 4-6)

Two wrestlers whose careers appear to be heading in opposite directions at the moment. Siebrecht has been a wonderful surprise for Iowa, solidifying his hold on the 157 starting spot and showing the ability to compete with some of the best at this weight. Lee finished 6th at the NCAA Tournament back in 2021 and was 17-2 last year before having his season ended prematurely due to injury. He hasn't regained his old form this season, though all of his losses have been against Top-20 competition. This is the sort of match Siebrecht likely needs to win to keep boosting his chances for contending for a Round of 12 or All-America spot at the NCAA Tournament.

174: #16 Nelson Brands (SR, 4-4) vs #11 Bailee O'Reilly (GR, 13-3)

Brands and O'Reilly have never wrestled previously, in part because they've floated between different weights. Brands spent a lot of time at 184 before moving down to 174 the last two seasons, while O'Reilly spent a few seasons at 165 before moving up to 174. Brands is coming off back-to-back one-point losses to the top-two ranked men at 174 (Carter Starocci and Mikey Labriola), while O'Reilly's only losses this season have been against Top-10 opponents. This could be a pretty even match and one that could again come down to who can manage to score late.