125: #1 Spencer Lee (SR, 9-0) vs #6 Eric Barnett (SR, 13-3)

Another dual meet, another Top 10 opponent for Spencer Lee. Strangely, Lee and Barnett have never wrestled before, despite the fact that Barnett has been Wisconsin's starter at 125 for the past four seasons. Chalk it up to a quirk of scheduling, I suppose. Barnett is coming off a loss to Purdue's Liam Cronin (another Top 10-ranked 125er) on Friday night; Lee is likely to hand him another loss this weekend.

149: #7 Max Murin (SR, RS SR, 13-2) vs #2 Austin Gomez (RS SR, 10-1)

Another big test for Murin. Gomez finished 4th at the NCAA Tournament a season ago and is 10-1 on the season with a win over defending NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis. His only loss on the season is to Iowa State's Paniro Johnson -- who also handed Murin one of his two losses so far this season. Gomez represents a huge challenge for Murin, as well as an opportunity to claim a spot near the top of the Big Ten pecking order at this weight.

165: #10 Patrick Kennedy (SO, 12-1) vs #6 Dean Hamiti (SO, 13-3)

Hamiti finished 6th at NCAAs a year ago and gave former Iowa starter Alex Marinelli all he could handle in a pair of close losses. Hamiti's losses this year have all been to elite competition -- ISU's David Carr, Princeton's Quincy Monday, and Michigan's Cameron Amine. This match can let us see if Kennedy can hang in that class, too.

197: #8 Jacob Warner (SR, 11-2) vs #13 Braxton Amos (SO, 12-4)

Warner is coming off an ugly 3-2 win on Friday night, while Amos is fresh off a dominating 16-1 technical fall performance. Amos also beat Warner 3-1 in their only meeting last season. Warner could really use a win here to regain some confidence for the stretch run of the season.

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 15-0) vs #11 Trent Hillger (GR, 11-4)

This rivalry has been extremely one-sided during the careers of both men -- Cassioppi is 6-0 lifetime against Hillger, including three major decision wins. Still, Hillger is a talented guy and he'll be eager to prevent Cassioppi from going 7-0 against him.