125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 13-0) vs #28 Reece Witcraft (RS JR, 15-8)

This match is not listed here because it should be a close match that could swing the dual or have seeding ramifications. This match is listed in this section because it's Spencer Lee's final match in an Iowa dual meet -- and his final match in an Iowa singlet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Even though Lee's Iowa career has ended up spanning six seasons, it still feels like it's gone by in the blink of an eye. It's been the greatest of pleasures to watch him wrestle in CHA since his Hawkeye career began; this match will be a great opportunity for Iowa fans to thank him for a truly remarkable career.

157: #13 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 10-3) vs #9 Kaden Gfeller (RS SR, 17-5)

We could see 20 ranked wrestlers in action on Sunday; both Iowa and Oklahoma State have a wrestler ranked at each weight, so if each teams wrestles their best lineup, every match would feature two ranked wrestlers. But there's a massive range between those rankings at several weights; six weights feature a gap of at least 13 ranking spots. Iowa has five wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 at their respective weights; none of them is slated to wrestle anyone ranked higher than 15th. Oklahoma State has three wrestlers ranked in the Top 10, but only one of them is set to take on an Iowa wrestler ranked in the same range -- in this match.

This weight could be the most interesting of the dual; Cobe Siebrecht's stock has been rising all season, especially with a few very solid recent wins over ranked opponents. Kaden Gfeller presents another opportunity for Siebrecht to get a win over a ranked foe. It's also a match where a win could boost Siebrecht's seed at the NCAA Tournament next month. This feels like a very nervy match that will likely come down to a takedown in the third period or sudden victory.

174: #14 Nelson Brands (SR, 5-4) vs #11 Dustin Plott (JR, 18-3)

This is another one of the rare weights in this dual that appears to pit to two pretty evenly-matched wrestlers; Dustin Plott is a returning All-American at this weight, while Nelson Brands is looking to break through to that level. Brands has done an expert job of keeping things close against some of the top guys at this weight -- see: his one-point losses to #1 Carter Starocci and #2 Mikey Labriola earlier this season -- but the trick now is finding a way to turn those narrow defeats into actual upset victories. Doing that here could give him a lot of confidence heading into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

184: #12 Abe Assad (JR, 14-2) vs #10 Travis Wittlake (RS SR, 16-3)

It's unclear if Abe Assad will compete here -- he and freshman Drake Rhodes are both listed as options at this weight on the match notes and Assad hasn't competed since a shock loss at the Iowa-Wisconsin dual last month; he's missed Iowa's last three dual meets. But this is also Iowa's last scheduled competition before the Big Ten Tournament (March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, MI). If he does compete, this match will feature two wrestlers currently slotted for the Round of 12 at the NCAA Tournament; both these guys want to earn All-America status this season (Wittlake wants to regain that status, as he finished 4th at 165 in 2021) and doing so may require going through one another.