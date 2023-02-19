Preview: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State
WHO: #6 Oklahoma State (14-2)
WHEN: 3:30 PM CT (Sunday, February 19)
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)
TV: BTN (Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons)
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Steven Grace and Mark Ironside) | AM 800 KXIC | YouTube
PROJECTED LINEUPS
|WEIGHT
|IOWA
|vs
|OKIE STATE
|
125
|
#1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 13-0)
|
vs
|
#28 Reece Witcraft (RS JR, 15-8)
|
133
|
#16 Brody Teske (JR, 6-1) OR Cullan Schriever (SO, 7-6)
|
vs
|
#2 Daton Fix (RS SR, 21-0)
|
141
|
#2 Real Woods (SR, 12-0)
|
vs
|
#15 Carter Young (SO, 13-9)
|
149
|
#6 Max Murin (RS SR, 16-3)
|
vs
|
#20 Victor Voinovich (RS FR, 14-7)
|
157
|
#13 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 10-3)
|
vs
|
#9 Kaden Gfeller (RS SR, 17-5)
|
165
|
#7 Patrick Kennedy (SO, 15-2)
|
vs
|
#23 Wyatt Sheets (RS SR, 12-11)
|
174
|
#14 Nelson Brands (SR, 5-4)
|
vs
|
#11 Dustin Plott (JR, 18-3)
|
184
|
#12 Abe Assad (JR, 14-2) OR Drake Rhodes (FR, 1-4)
|
vs
|
#10 Travis Wittlake (RS SR, 16-3)
|
197
|
#12 Jacob Warner (SR, 12-4)
|
vs
|
#17 Luke Surber (JR, 17-6)
|
285
|
#3 Tony Cassioppi (SR, 16-2)
|
vs
|
#22 Konner Doucet (RS SR,15-7)
KEY MATCHES
125: #1 Spencer Lee (RS SR, 13-0) vs #28 Reece Witcraft (RS JR, 15-8)
This match is not listed here because it should be a close match that could swing the dual or have seeding ramifications. This match is listed in this section because it's Spencer Lee's final match in an Iowa dual meet -- and his final match in an Iowa singlet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Even though Lee's Iowa career has ended up spanning six seasons, it still feels like it's gone by in the blink of an eye. It's been the greatest of pleasures to watch him wrestle in CHA since his Hawkeye career began; this match will be a great opportunity for Iowa fans to thank him for a truly remarkable career.
157: #13 Cobe Siebrecht (JR, 10-3) vs #9 Kaden Gfeller (RS SR, 17-5)
We could see 20 ranked wrestlers in action on Sunday; both Iowa and Oklahoma State have a wrestler ranked at each weight, so if each teams wrestles their best lineup, every match would feature two ranked wrestlers. But there's a massive range between those rankings at several weights; six weights feature a gap of at least 13 ranking spots. Iowa has five wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 at their respective weights; none of them is slated to wrestle anyone ranked higher than 15th. Oklahoma State has three wrestlers ranked in the Top 10, but only one of them is set to take on an Iowa wrestler ranked in the same range -- in this match.
This weight could be the most interesting of the dual; Cobe Siebrecht's stock has been rising all season, especially with a few very solid recent wins over ranked opponents. Kaden Gfeller presents another opportunity for Siebrecht to get a win over a ranked foe. It's also a match where a win could boost Siebrecht's seed at the NCAA Tournament next month. This feels like a very nervy match that will likely come down to a takedown in the third period or sudden victory.
174: #14 Nelson Brands (SR, 5-4) vs #11 Dustin Plott (JR, 18-3)
This is another one of the rare weights in this dual that appears to pit to two pretty evenly-matched wrestlers; Dustin Plott is a returning All-American at this weight, while Nelson Brands is looking to break through to that level. Brands has done an expert job of keeping things close against some of the top guys at this weight -- see: his one-point losses to #1 Carter Starocci and #2 Mikey Labriola earlier this season -- but the trick now is finding a way to turn those narrow defeats into actual upset victories. Doing that here could give him a lot of confidence heading into the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
184: #12 Abe Assad (JR, 14-2) vs #10 Travis Wittlake (RS SR, 16-3)
It's unclear if Abe Assad will compete here -- he and freshman Drake Rhodes are both listed as options at this weight on the match notes and Assad hasn't competed since a shock loss at the Iowa-Wisconsin dual last month; he's missed Iowa's last three dual meets. But this is also Iowa's last scheduled competition before the Big Ten Tournament (March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, MI). If he does compete, this match will feature two wrestlers currently slotted for the Round of 12 at the NCAA Tournament; both these guys want to earn All-America status this season (Wittlake wants to regain that status, as he finished 4th at 165 in 2021) and doing so may require going through one another.
SENIOR DAY
This is Iowa's final dual meet of the 2022-23 regular season -- which means that it's also Senior Day for some departing Hawkeye seniors. This has been a special group of seniors; they played an instrumental part in helping Iowa win a 24th national championship in 2021 (and had Iowa in pole position to do so in 2020, before COVID canceled the NCAA Tournament). They will be well and truly missed.
There are five seniors taking their final bows at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday: Spencer Lee, Max Murin, Jacob Warner, Joe Kelly, and Drew Bennett. (Three other Iowa starters -- Real Woods, Nelson Brands, and Tony Cassioppi -- are listed as seniors in the match notes, but all three have eligibility remaining for 2023-24 and are currently expected to be back in the Iowa lineup next year.)
Lee, Murin, and Warner have been starters and fixtures in the Iowa lineup since they were freshmen. Lee's accomplishments -- three national championships (plus a 2021 Big Ten championship) -- are very well-known, and we'll have plenty of time over the next few weeks (and months) to reflect on his incredible Iowa career.
Murin began his career at 141 and moved up to 149 a few years ago; he's had a lot of battles and strong wins over the course of his Iowa career, but he's still looking to finish a season on the All-America podium. (He did earn All-America honors in 2020 as the #8 seeded wrestler; all wrestlers seeded 1-8 were acknowledged as All-Americans when that tournament was canceled.)
Warner has been a frustrating figure to watch at times during his Iowa career, given his low-scoring matches and heavily defensive style, but he's had a lot of success when the lights have been at their brightest; he's a four-time All-American, finishing 7th in 2019, 4th in 2021, and runner-up a season ago. (Like Murin, he was also acknowledged as an All-American in 2020 as the #4 seed entering the NCAA Tournament.) Hopefully he has one more great March run in him.
Neither Kelly nor Bennett have been regular starters for Iowa during their Hawkeye careers, but they've been welcome contributors to the lineup over the years. Bennett transferred to Iowa from UNI after the 2021 season and has wrestled in eight dual meets over the past two seasons. Kelly has been at Iowa since 2018-19 and wrestled in four dual meets over those five seasons. Even while they haven't wrestled a lot in dual meets or Big Ten Tournaments or NCAA Tournaments, they've been valuable teammates and competitors in the Iowa training room.
Congratulations to all of Iowa's seniors and thanks for all the memories over the last four, five, and even six seasons.
FINAL THOUGHTS
On paper, this dual appears to set up well for Iowa. The Hawkeyes should be pretty heavy favorites at five matches (125, 141, 149, 165, 285) and could have opportunities to earn bonus points at several of those weights. Iowa should also be a slight favorite at 197, too. By contrast, Oklahoma State is only a heavy favorite at 133 and probably slightly favored at 157, 174, and 184. That said, a few upsets or unexpected bonus points can change the complexion of a dual meet in a hurry, so Iowa will need to stay sharp and focused throughout to get a 15th dual meet victory this season.