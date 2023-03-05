Ohio State the Enigma

This Ohio State team is a bit of an enigma. The Buckeyes lost star Jacy Sheldon to injury early in the year, but played like one of the best teams in the country for nearly three months despite her loss. Going into Ohio State’s home matchup with Iowa, the Buckeyes were 19-0 and ranked #2 in the country. Then after the Iowa game, the wheels just fell off. The Buckeyes went 4-5 in their final nine regular season games, including a home loss to Purdue. The Buckeyes had still built a good enough resume to earn a Top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but no one was predicting that they would do much damage in the Big Ten Tournament or that they were much of a Final Four threat. Ohio State’s first three halves at the Big Ten Tournament did nothing to change people’s views of the Buckeyes. They did beat a good Michigan team in the quarterfinal, but Michigan had struggled to beat the top teams in the Big Ten this year, and the Wolverines missed on multiple chances to tie the game in the final seconds. Then Indiana got out to a hot start in the semifinal game, and the Buckeyes' time in Minneapolis looked over. But instead of giving up, Ohio State sold out on defense. The Buckeye full-court press forced Indiana into 18 turnovers, 14 in the second half, and the offense did just enough to steal the victory away. Sheldon played just 15 minutes in the game but had a huge impact, scoring 12 points and grabbing four steals. Now the question is which Ohio State team will Iowa face? The one that struggled significantly to finish the regular season, or the one that started the year 19-0?

Ohio State: Round One

The first Iowa-Ohio State game was one of those rare times when Iowa’s defense was one of the leading factors in its victory. Ohio State was without Sheldon in that game, which left the Buckeyes with just two good shooters: Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova. Throughout the game Iowa used a lot of triangle-and-two defense with the player-to-player defenders guarding Mikesell and Mikulasikova. Mikesell is one of the best shooters in the country, but the defense forced her into a bunch of bad shots and she ended the night 5-16 from the floor. Mikulasikova attempted just 4 shots in the game. That left Ohio State star freshman Cotie McMahon and guard Taylor Thierry to carry the offensive load. They each got to the basket frequently and scored 21 and 20 respectively, but they couldn’t do enough to keep up with Iowa’s offense. Offensively, Iowa only struggled against Ohio State’s defense for a brief period in the third quarter when Ohio State’s press started turning Iowa over a bit. Otherwise, the law firm feasted. Caitlin Clark had one of the best games of her career, scoring 28 points, dishing 15 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes had no real answer for Monika Czinano in the post and she finished the game 11-13 from the floor. And Kate Martin chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for good measure.

Things To Watch

Since the Ohio State game, teams have had success in limiting Czinano by doubling her in the post and limiting her touches. That strategy never really backfired until yesterday when Gabbie Marshall used the space created by those doubles to torch Maryland from three. Will Ohio State try crowding Czinano and hoping that Marshall won’t be on fire for a second consecutive day? Or maybe Ohio State has a different solution for Czinano. In the Buckeyes' game against Indiana, they used McMahon to guard Indiana’s star post Mackenzie Holmes. At 6’0" McMahon is a bit undersized to guard a 5, but she is also extremely athletic. She did a great job on Holmes in the game, holding her to just 12 points and 7 field goal attempts. I’m also interested to see how much Sheldon will contribute for Ohio State. She’s still working her way back from injury and only played 15 minutes in the Indiana game. Will Sheldon’s impact be limited due to playing three games in three days after coming back from injury, or will she throw caution to the wind in an attempt to help Ohio State win the Big Ten Tournament title?

Key to the Game