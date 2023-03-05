Preview: No. 2 Seed Iowa WBB vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State
WHO: #4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten)
WHEN: Sunday, March 5th at 4 PM CT
WHERE: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
TV: ESPN
RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirius/XM 109 or 196
MOBILE: www.espn.com/app
ONLINE: www.espn.com/watch
FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN
Iowa’s players and coaches have plenty of experience in Big Ten Tournament championship games.
In 2019, Megan Gustafson and company won close games over Indiana and Rutgers, before beating Maryland 90-76 in the championship game to capture Lisa Bluder’s second Big Ten Tournament title.
In 2021, a very young version of Iowa’s current starting lineup beat Purdue, Rutgers, and Michigan State to advance to another tournament championship game. Iowa ultimately lost that one 104-84, but Iowa’s run was a preview of NCAA Tournament success to come.
Then last year Iowa beat Northwestern and Nebraska to get back to the championship game again. This time Iowa faced Indiana in its own back yard in Indianapolis. The hostile environment didn’t slow Iowa down much, and the Hawks beat the Hoosiers for a third time that season 74-67.
Iowa’s opponent in this year’s Big Ten Tournament championship is Ohio State. Yesterday, the Buckeyes rallied from a 24-point deficit to stun #2 Indiana 79-75. Will Ohio State parlay that 24-point comeback into a Big Ten title, or will Iowa use its championship game experience to add another trophy to the case?
Ohio State the Enigma
This Ohio State team is a bit of an enigma.
The Buckeyes lost star Jacy Sheldon to injury early in the year, but played like one of the best teams in the country for nearly three months despite her loss. Going into Ohio State’s home matchup with Iowa, the Buckeyes were 19-0 and ranked #2 in the country.
Then after the Iowa game, the wheels just fell off. The Buckeyes went 4-5 in their final nine regular season games, including a home loss to Purdue.
The Buckeyes had still built a good enough resume to earn a Top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but no one was predicting that they would do much damage in the Big Ten Tournament or that they were much of a Final Four threat.
Ohio State’s first three halves at the Big Ten Tournament did nothing to change people’s views of the Buckeyes. They did beat a good Michigan team in the quarterfinal, but Michigan had struggled to beat the top teams in the Big Ten this year, and the Wolverines missed on multiple chances to tie the game in the final seconds.
Then Indiana got out to a hot start in the semifinal game, and the Buckeyes' time in Minneapolis looked over. But instead of giving up, Ohio State sold out on defense. The Buckeye full-court press forced Indiana into 18 turnovers, 14 in the second half, and the offense did just enough to steal the victory away. Sheldon played just 15 minutes in the game but had a huge impact, scoring 12 points and grabbing four steals.
Now the question is which Ohio State team will Iowa face? The one that struggled significantly to finish the regular season, or the one that started the year 19-0?
Ohio State: Round One
The first Iowa-Ohio State game was one of those rare times when Iowa’s defense was one of the leading factors in its victory. Ohio State was without Sheldon in that game, which left the Buckeyes with just two good shooters: Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova.
Throughout the game Iowa used a lot of triangle-and-two defense with the player-to-player defenders guarding Mikesell and Mikulasikova. Mikesell is one of the best shooters in the country, but the defense forced her into a bunch of bad shots and she ended the night 5-16 from the floor. Mikulasikova attempted just 4 shots in the game.
That left Ohio State star freshman Cotie McMahon and guard Taylor Thierry to carry the offensive load. They each got to the basket frequently and scored 21 and 20 respectively, but they couldn’t do enough to keep up with Iowa’s offense.
Offensively, Iowa only struggled against Ohio State’s defense for a brief period in the third quarter when Ohio State’s press started turning Iowa over a bit. Otherwise, the law firm feasted.
Caitlin Clark had one of the best games of her career, scoring 28 points, dishing 15 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes had no real answer for Monika Czinano in the post and she finished the game 11-13 from the floor. And Kate Martin chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for good measure.
Things To Watch
Since the Ohio State game, teams have had success in limiting Czinano by doubling her in the post and limiting her touches. That strategy never really backfired until yesterday when Gabbie Marshall used the space created by those doubles to torch Maryland from three. Will Ohio State try crowding Czinano and hoping that Marshall won’t be on fire for a second consecutive day?
Or maybe Ohio State has a different solution for Czinano. In the Buckeyes' game against Indiana, they used McMahon to guard Indiana’s star post Mackenzie Holmes. At 6’0" McMahon is a bit undersized to guard a 5, but she is also extremely athletic. She did a great job on Holmes in the game, holding her to just 12 points and 7 field goal attempts.
I’m also interested to see how much Sheldon will contribute for Ohio State. She’s still working her way back from injury and only played 15 minutes in the Indiana game. Will Sheldon’s impact be limited due to playing three games in three days after coming back from injury, or will she throw caution to the wind in an attempt to help Ohio State win the Big Ten Tournament title?
Key to the Game
Beat the press. Indiana had Ohio State dead in the water in the first half yesterday. Then Ohio State upped the intensity of its press, and Indiana looked like a deer in the headlights. The Hoosiers repeatedly inbounded the ball into bad parts of the court, then threw it away when they were trapped. Those turnovers made all the difference in Ohio State’s comeback.
Iowa largely handled the press well against Ohio State the first time, except during a stretch of the third quarter where Ohio State got back in the game. But again, Ohio State didn’t have Shelton, who reminded the world on Saturday that she's one of the Buckeyes' best press defenders.
If Iowa can beat Ohio State’s press, the Hawkeyes have a great chance to repeat as Big Ten Tourney champs. If they turn the ball over frequently, then it could be a long game.
