For the last several off-seasons, Maryland has lost major pieces from its teams, either through graduation or the transfer portal. Despite those seemingly annual losses, head coach Brenda Frese has always managed to reload and be right back at the top of the Big Ten the next year competing for a conference title.

The departures happened again this off-season. The Terrapins lost Diamond Miller (2nd overall) and Abby Meyers (11th overall) to the WNBA Draft. Despite Miller and Meyers' absence, everyone expected Maryland to reload and compete with Iowa, Ohio State, and Indiana for the Big Ten title.

For the first time since Maryland joined the Big Ten, the reload never materialized. Maryland sits just 12-9 overall and a stunning 4-6 in conference. The Terps are closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble now than they are to a Big Ten title.

Warning signs of Maryland's downfall started in the non-conference season. The Terps lost big at South Carolina (114-76) and at UConn (80-48). Even more concerning was Maryland's 87-67 loss against unranked Washington State in Cancun.

Things seemed to improve marginally in conference play. After a January 20 victory over Illinois the Terps were 4-3 in conference with close losses at Nebraska, at Michigan State, and at Ohio State. That's not up to Maryland's usual standard, but fine in an off year.

In the last week and a half, though, the bottom has fallen out. Maryland blew a 15=point halftime lead last Wednesday at Michigan and lost by two in overtime. The Terps then lost 112-76 last Sunday at Penn State. And on Wednesday, they lost 87-73 against Indiana.

All stats from this preview are from HerHoopStats.