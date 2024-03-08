WHO: Penn State Lady Lions (18-11 overall, 9-9 Big Ten)

WHEN: 5:30 PM CT (Friday, March 8)

WHERE: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: Big Ten Network

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

Penn State advanced to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, defeating Wisconsin 80-56 on Thursday. The game wasn't particularly close most of the way. Penn State led by 12 after the first quarter, led by 16 at halftime, and lead by 20 heading to the fourth. The Lady Lions' season has largely been defined by injuries. They started the year 10-5 and didn't look particularly impressive. Then star guard Ashley Owusu returned from injury, and Penn State looked much better. The Lions went 6-1 over the next seven games and looked like they should easily make the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, starter Taylor Valladay was injured late in that stretch and is now out for the season. Valladay wasn't Penn State's best player -- she averaged 11.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg -- but the Lady Lions have fallen off without her, going just 3-5 in the last eight games. The net result of those ups and downs has made Penn State a team squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. ESPN had Penn State as one of the First Four Teams Out of the Tournament in its March 4th Bracketology. It's possible that Penn State needs a win over Iowa to make the NCAA Tournament field. All statistics for this preview are from HerHoopStats.

Iowa s Hannah Stuelke (45) looks to the basket against Penn State Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Top Players

Owusu, a 6'0" guard, has played like an All-Big Ten player since returning from injury. She is averaging 18.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, and 4.1 apg, while shooting 55.1% on two-point attempts and 32.7% from distance. Before transferring to Penn State, she spent a year at Virginia Tech and three years at Maryland. At Maryland, she was an AP third team All-American in her sophomore year. 5’11" guard Makenna Marisa has been Penn State’s leading scorer the past few seasons. With Owusu in the fold, she hasn’t scored quite as much, but is still a major threat. She averages 13.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, while shooting 50.6% inside the arc and 39.1% from beyond the arc. 5’7" guard Shay Ciezki has become a very good scoring threat in her own right. She averages 12.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.6 apg on 49.6% shooting on two-point attempts and 39.1% on three-point attempts. Finally, 5’10" guard Leilani Kapinus is Penn State’s best perimeter defender. She averages 11.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, and 2.1 spg. Kapinus is shooting 64.1% on two-point shots and 40.0% on three-point tries.

Play Style

Penn State plays at one of the fastest paces in the country. The Lady Lions average 78.2 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 8th nationally. Offensively, Penn State averages 84.4 points per game, which ranks 6th nationally. Penn State's strong scoring average is powered by good shooting percentages. The Lady Lions are shooting 55.8% on two-point attempts (8th nationally) and 38.6% on three-point attempts (5th). While those numbers are strong, Penn State also has some weaknesses. The Lady Lions only grab 30.7% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks 195th. They also average 17.2 turnovers per game, which ranks 268th. Penn State’s quick tempo and offensive focus comes at the expense of its defense. The Lady Lions surrender 71.4 points per game, which ranks 309th nationally. They've allowed teams to shoot 46.4% on two-point tries (229th) and 31.9% from distance (233rd). On the positive end, Penn State generates 9.8 steals per game (40th) and 4.2 blocks per game (48th). The Lady Lions also average 18.9 fouls per game, which ranks 306th. Given that Iowa and Penn State both like to score and play fast, this game is likely to be a high-scoring shootout.

Iowa s Sydney Affolter (3) reaches for a loose ball amid a host of Penn State players Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Iowa-Penn State I

Iowa and Penn State matched up once in the regular season, on February 8th in Iowa City. That game is better known as The Hannah Stuelke Game now. Stuelke scored 47 points in the game, helping Iowa to a 111-93 win. Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 15 assists, but also had 12 turnovers. Though the game ended in a blowout, it was close early. Penn State led 25-23 at the end of the first quarter. Then Ciezki left the game in the second quarter with an injury and Iowa took advantage, building a 55-44 lead by halftime. Iowa led by as many as 23 in the third quarter, but this was the point in the season where Iowa seemed to take its foot off the gas once it built a big lead. Penn State started chipping away, and by the 5:32 mark in the 4th quarter, Iowa's lead was back down to 10. Iowa started feeding Stuelke again, and managed to pull away from there. This was also the game where the referees seemed to blow their whistles at every opportunity. 51 total fouls were called in the game.

X-Factor