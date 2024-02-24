WHO: Illinois Fighting Illini (13-12 overall, 7-8 Big Ten)

WHEN: 12:00 PM CT(Sunday, February 25, 2024)

WHERE: Carver Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa)

TV: Fox Sports 1

RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network

ONLINE: https://www.foxsports.com/live

MOBILE: https://www.foxsports.com/live

FOLLOW: @IowaAwesome | @IowaWBB | @IowaonBTN

Illinois made its first NCAA Tournament in 20 years last year in head coach Shauna Green's first season in Champaign. That was part of a remarkable turnaround where Green took Illinois from 7-20 the year before she arrived to 22-10 in just one season. Illinois returned most of the best players from last year's team and expectations were that the Illini would be a Top 25 team and maybe even compete for a conference title. That hasn't happened. Illinois sits just 13-12 and isn't particularly close to the NCAA Tournament bubble. While the Illini's record is mediocre, they're still dangerous. They beat Indiana 86-66 at home on Monday. They also have road wins over Penn State and Michigan. Additionally, their record in games decided by single digits is an improbably poor 1-9. Flip a few of those results, and Illinois probably is an NCAA Tournament team. This is a game that Iowa needs to win. The Hawks are down to a 2-seed now in ESPN's latest Bracketology, and a loss to a team outside the NCAA Tournament team could send them spiraling further. All stats in this preview are from HerHoopStats.

Advertisement

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives against Illinois guard Aaliyah Nye (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Top Players

5'6" guard Makira Cook leads Illinois in scoring, averaging 14.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, and 4.0 apg. She isn't a particularly efficient shooter, though, shooting just 41.7% on two-point shots and 29.9% on three-point attempts. 5'6" guard Genesis Bryant is nearly Cook's equal, averaging 14.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, and 1.4 apg. She is a much better three-point shooter at 36.0%, but also struggles to make two-point attempts at 41.3%. 6'2'" forward Kendall Bostic, a Michigan State transfer, has grown into a very good post player. She's averaging 12.1 ppg and 10.0 rpg this season making 64.1% of her shots inside the arc. Finally, 5'10" guard Adalia McKenzie averages 10.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 1.4 spg. She's converted 52.8% of her two-point attempts, but doesn't really shoot much from three.

Play Style

Illinois averages 70.3 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 186th. That's right around the mid-point nationally, but on the slower end of Big Ten teams. Offensively, the Illini average 74.6 points per game, which ranks 40th. The Illini shoot 50.7% on two-point attempts, 37th nationally. They're much worse from three-point range, hitting only 31.8% from, good for 134th. The Illini are extremely good free throw shooters, though, hitting 79.0% of their attempts at the stripe, 10th best nationally. Illinois also excels at avoiding turnovers, as they average just 11.8 giveaways per game, which ranks 7th. On the other hand, Illinois has an assist on just 51.1% of its baskets, which ranks 249th. Defensively, Illinois surrenders 66.0 points per game, which ranks 209th. Opposing teams shoot well from two-point range against the Illini, making 47.9% of shots inside the arc. Teams have only shot 29.0% from behind the arc against the Illini, though. Illinois also isn't particularly good at generating steals (6.8 per game, 241st) or blocks (3.0 per game, 167th).

Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) drives to the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

X-Factor