Iowa has won 11 straight dual meets in a row over the Badgers and has only lost once to the Badgers since 1975 -- a 21-14 dual meet loss in 2007. While getting a win is important -- Iowa needs to end this recent losing skid -- the performance might matter more than the results here. After a flat performance led to a drubbing by Michigan and getting dismantled by Penn State last week, Iowa really needs to show some fire on the mat.

After back-to-back humbling defeats to Michigan and Penn State , #4 Iowa wrestling is back in action on Sunday to wrap up the Big Ten season against one final border rival, Wisconsin . The Badgers enter the dual at 9-5 overall and 3-4 against Big Ten competition, fresh off a 28-12 defeat to Minnesota on Friday night.

In addition to being the conclusion of the Big Ten season for Iowa, Sunday's dual meet is also Senior Day and the last appearance in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a multitude of Hawkeye wrestlers. It's going to be a bittersweet affair, as not only will starters like Real Woods, Zach Glazier, and Jared Franek (and possibly Brody Teske) be taking their final bows in CHA, so will the likes of Tony Cassioppi, Nelson Brands, Abe Assad, and Cobe Siebrecht, all former starters (and All-Americans in the case of Cassioppi and Brands) whose final seasons were lost in the mess of the sports wagering debacle.

It's nice that Cassioppi, Brands, Assad, and Siebrecht will get one last moment of recognition by Iowa fans -- they certainly deserve that -- though it remains deeply frustrating that they weren't able to take the mat this season. Brennan Swafford, Aiden Harris, Charles Matthews, and Lief Schroeder will also be taking part in the Senior Day ceremony after the dual meet.

As far as the dual meet goes, Wisconsin has five wrestlers ranked in the Top 20 at their respective weights, including a pair in the Top 5 in Eric Bennett (#3 at 125) and Dean Hamiti (#5 at 165). Iowa also has Top 10-ranked wrestlers at 125 and 165 in Drake Ayala and Michael Caliendo, which sets up those two weights as the two highlight matches of the dual. Ayala is 0-1 against Bennett (dropping a 4-3 decision to him two years ago), while Caliendo and Hamiti have never wrestled before.

Outside of those weights, Wisconsin should be favored at 184... and no other weights. Iowa should also have bonus point potential at multiple weights, including 141, 157, and 197. Gannon Rosenfield does own a 2-1 career record against Bradley Hill at 285 (9-5 and 5-3 wins and a 3-1 loss), but Hill has improved considerably in the last year, while Rosenfield has struggled greatly this season (3-11).