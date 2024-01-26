Two years ago, Nebraska seemed poised to join the upper echelon of Big Ten teams. The Huskers finished 24-9 that year, made the NCAA Tournament as an 8-seed, and had an exciting young core to build around.

Then the Huskers took a step back last season. They finished 18-15 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament. Suddenly the seat was getting warm for head coach Amy Williams. She had been at Nebraska for seven seasons and only made two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Huskers hadn't gotten out of the first round in either trip. She needed a bounce back season to prove she was the right person for the job.

Thus far, Nebraska has had that bounce back season. The Huskers sit 13-6 overall, and are tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 5-3. ESPN has Nebraska projected as a 9-seed in its latest Bracketology.

In non-conference action, Nebraska's only win of note was over 13-7 Georgia Tech. The Huskers suffered losses to Creighton, TCU, and at Kansas.

In conference, Nebraska has big wins at Michigan State, and at home against Maryland and Michigan. The Huskers also lost at Minnesota, at Penn State, and lost at Indiana by 22 points.

Overall, the story of Nebraska's season thus far has been inconsistency. The Cornhuskers have big wins over the teams they're competing with for fourth in the conference, but they also have a few confusing losses that drag their resume down some.

All statistics for this preview are from HerHoopStats.